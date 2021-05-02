COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=0804186340 bAlysn Midgelow-Marsden shares her exciting and innovative ideas for combining fibres and stitching with various forms of metal, using both textile and mixed media techniques.bIn this paperback edition of a former Textile Artist series book, Alysn Midgelow-Marsden shows how to use both textile-based and mixed media techniques to create beautiful artworks using metal in the forms of shim, foil and woven fabric alongside many other materials. She shares her expertise in an inspiring variety of techniques from free machine stitching to gilding, embossing, needle felting, beading, printing, appliqu FULLBOOK 233Read, making stitched foil fabric and using dry decal transfer images.There are seven beautiful projects to inspire and instruct textile artists everywhere, including a lampshade, bauble pods, a memory lampshade, decorative panels and a tablet cover. Artists can take inspiration from the individual surfaces that make up the pieces, the completed projects, and from the developments from each project, which have full, instructive captions. This is an invaluable resource for textile artists looking for new and beautiful ideas.