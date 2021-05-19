Pediatria 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© Universidad de Antioquia Edición N° 37: Febrero 2021 / Medellín Periodicidad anual Departamento de Pediatría y Puericultura Facultad de Medicina Universidad de Antioquia
- 5 - Prólogo Educación e infancia en pandemia El transcurrir del tiempo ha traído consigo avances en el arte de la medici...
- 7 - Tabla de Contenido Capítulo 1. Uso profesional de las redes sociales...................................................
- 8 - Juan Camilo Jaramillo Bustamante Pediatra Universidad de Antioquia, especialista en Cuidado Intensivo Pediátrico Uni...
- 9 - “La nueva interdependencia electrónica reconstruye el mundo en la imagen de una aldea global” The Gutenberg Galaxy (...
- 10 - Si el campo de desempeño incluye la docencia, hay también allí múltiples plataformas para facilitar la interacción ...
- 11 - • Generar con colegas un “entorno” discursivo en las redes sociales. • Contrastar la validez, los posibles sesgos, ...
- 12 - Ana María Reyes Castro Mg. en Psicología Clínica, Certificada como entrenadora en Disciplina Positiva para la Famil...
- 13 - Enfoque a largo plazo y relaciones horizontales: dos principios básicos del modelo de crianza de disciplina positiv...
- 14 - 2. Relaciones Horizontales: La manera como el adulto se percibe a sí mismo y su rol en la díada adulto-niño juega u...
- 15 - Lecturas recomendadas 1. MaríaElenaJiménezArias.Disciplinapositivaylamodulación del comportamiento de estudiantes d...
- 16 - Paula Andrea Henao Mejía Médica, especialista en Pediatría, Consultora internacional en Lactancia Materna IBCLC. Do...
- 17 - Lactancia materna: soluciones prácticas para dificultades comunes Introducción Lalactanciamaterna(LM)eselestándarde...
- 18 - poco desarrollo mamario con escaso tejido glandular y en condiciones hormonales que impiden la adecuada producción ...
- 19 - Lactancia materna: soluciones prácticas para dificultades comunes Lecturas recomendadas 1. Pereiro Aranda R, Navarr...
Juan Camilo Aguirre Cardona Médico y cirujano de la Universidad de Antioquia, Especialista en psiquiatría de la Universida...
- 21 - ¿Cuándo remitir a psiquiatría pediátrica? La psiquiatría como ciencia médica dedicada al estudio de los fenómenos p...
- 22 - antes conocidos individualmente como dislexia y discalculia, son niños que a pesar de tener una inteligencia normal...
- 23 - Lecturas recomendadas 1. LemppT,de Lange D,Radeloff D,Bachmann C.La evaluación clínica de niños, adolescentes y sus...
- 24 - Natalia Restrepo Bustamante Residente de pediatría, Facultad de Medicina, Universidad de Antioquia. Diana Botero Fr...
- 25 - Depresión y ansiedad en el niño hospitalizado Introducción El médico pediatra y médico general frecuentemente se en...
- 26 - Trastorno depresivo La prevalencia de los trastornos depresivos en preescolares - escolares es de 1 a 2 % y en adol...
- 27 - Depresión y ansiedad en el niño hospitalizado Tratamiento La terapia cognitivo-conductual es recomendada como inter...
- 28 - Juan David Palacio Ortiz Coordinador del posgrado de psiquiatría pediátrica, Departamento de Psiquiatría, Facultad ...
- 29 - Suicidio en Pediatría Introducción El sujeto que realiza un intento de suicidio se está sintiendo en un problema si...
- 30 - Factor Explicación Nota de suicidio (carta de despedida o amenaza). Un estudio de las notas de suicidio dejadas por...
- 31 - Factor Explicación A nivel social, tener el apoyo de amigos, o también sentirse conectado a un grupo (así sea por m...
- 32 - El acrónimo SALVE VIDA (Tabla 3), es útil para recordar qué evaluar en un sujeto que es atendido luego de un intent...
- 33 - Una vez realizada la evaluación se debe formular un plan de tratamiento. En muchos casos se requerirá comenzar con ...
- 34 - 1. Jans, T; Vloet, TD; Taneli, Y; Warnke A. E.4. Suicidio y conducta autolesiva. In: Irarrázaval, M & Martin A, edi...
- 35 - Angélica Arteaga Arteaga Pediatra y Neuróloga Infantil, docente del Departamento de Pediatría y Puericultura, Facul...
- 36 - Introducción Los eventos paroxísticos son un motivo de consulta frecuente, tanto en los servicios de urgencias como...
- 37 - Eventos paroxísticos no epilépticos en la edad pediátrica • Síncopes neurogénicos o vasovagales: ocurren luego de f...
- 38 - la epilepsia). Pueden ser precipitadas por estrés emocional y darse en niños con epilepsia verdadera de base. Concl...
- 39 - Sergio Andrade Mejía Residente de Pediatría, Facultad de Medicina, Universidad de Antioquia. Diana María Gómez Flór...
- 40 - Introducción Las alteraciones de la conciencia discurren en un espectro amplio desde el estado de alerta hasta el c...
- 41 - Paciente con alteración aguda de la conciencia: Abordaje en el servicio de urgencias pediátricas Fisiopatología El ...
- 42 - Lactante Pupilas Oculomotor Respiración Motor Corteza cerebral bilateral Tálamo Mesencéfalo Puente Miosis, reactiva...
- 43 - Evaluar • Evaluación primaria • Evaluación secundaria • Pruebas diagnósticas Intervenir Identificar Gráfico 2. Algo...
- 44 - Tratamiento Se deriva del abordaje secuencial anteriormente mencionado y dependerá de los hallazgos de este. Es per...
- 45 - Stephanie Sánchez Villa Residente de pediatría, Facultad de Medicina Universidad de Antioquia Margarita Zapata Sánc...
- 46 - Introducción Son conocidas las implicaciones clínicas, psicológicas y económicas derivadas del tratamiento de los r...
  - 6 -
×