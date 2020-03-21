Successfully reported this slideshow.
Las fibras motoras neurovegetativas de los pares craneales son parasimp�ticas, por ende, proyectan desde el enc�falo y la ...
LISTA DE REFERENCIAS - Pinel J. (2007). Biopsicolog�a. 6ta Edici�n. Recuperado de: https://dokumen.tips/documents/biopsico...
Morfofisiologia - Pares craneales

Función y localización anatómica de los pares craneales.

Morfofisiologia - Pares craneales

  1. 1. FUNCI�N Y LOCALIZACI�N ANAT�MICA DE LOS PARES CRANEALES JENNIFER GONZ�LEZ CARRILLO SHIRLEY ALEXANDRA M�NDEZ BARRERA MARZO 2020 CORPORACI�N UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y SOCIALES PROGRAMA DE PSICOLOG�A VIRTUAL MORFOFISIOLOG�A DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL TUTOR NICOLAS GUEVARA RAM�REZ
  2. 2. PARES CRANEALES La mayor parte de los nervios del sistema nervioso perif�rico surgen de la m�dula espinal. Entre los m�s excepcionales se encuentran 12 pares craneales que surgen del enc�falo, los cuales se comunican a trav�s de la m�dula espinal. A los pares craneales se les enumer� de forma secuencial desde la parte delantera hasta la parte de atr�s. Estos incluyen nervios puramente sensitivos como es el caso del nervio olfativo y el nervio �ptico, pero la mayor�a contiene tanto fibras sensitivas como fibras motoras. El nervio vago es el de mayor longitud; engloba fibras sensitivas y motoras que van hasta el intestino y proceden de �l.
  3. 3. LOCALIZACI�N Y FUNCI�N (I) OLFATIVO Es el �nico nervio sensorial que no tiene una conexi�n precortical con el t�lamo. Las neuronas receptoras residen en la mucosa olfatoria localizada en el techo de la cavidad nasal y los axones de estas neuronas bipolares se extienden a trav�s de la l�mina cribosa del etmoides y terminan en el bulbo olfatorio Su funci�n es sensitiva, espec�ficamente olfativas. (II) �PTICO Forma el quiasma, donde se decusan la mayor�a de las fibras nasales y siguen sin decusar las fibras temporales, en el emergen los tractos �pticos, siguiendo su trayecto lateral a los ped�nculos cerebrales para finalizar en los cuerpos geniculados laterales del t�lamo, dando origen a las radiaciones �pticas con direcci�n hacia la corteza visual primaria localizada en la regi�n calcarina de los l�bulos occipitales. Su funci�n es sensitiva, espec�ficamente de la vista y el componente aferente del reflejo pupilar fotomotor.
  4. 4. LOCALIZACI�N Y FUNCI�N (III) MOTOR OCULAR COM�N Se origina en el mesenc�falo, profundo a los col�culos superiores, anterior a la materia gris periacueductal, dorsal al fasc�culo longitudinal medial e inferior a la gl�ndula pineal. Sus funciones motoras est�n espec�ficamente relacionadas con el movimiento ocular y la constricci�n de la pupila, en cuanto a su funci�n sensitiva est� espec�ficamente encargado de enviar se�ales sensitivas de ciertos m�sculos oculares. (IV) PAT�TICO Tiene su n�cleo en el mesenc�falo al nivel de los col�culos inferiores cerca de la l�nea media. Como caracter�stica �nica, sus axones cruzan la l�nea media previo a su emergencia en la cara dorsal del mesenc�falo. Su funci�n motora est� espec�ficamente relacionada con el movimiento ocular, en cuanto a su funci�n sensitiva est� espec�ficamente encargado de enviar se�ales sensitivas de ciertos m�sculos oculares.
  5. 5. LOCALIZACI�N Y FUNCI�N (V) TRIG�MINO Es el m�s grande de los nervios craneales y tiene su origen en la cara anterolateral del puente, entre el puente y el ped�nculo cerebeloso medio. Su funci�n sensitivas est� relacionada espec�ficamente con la sensibilidad facial, las �rbitas, las fosas nasales y la cavidad bucal, en cuanto a su funci�n motora espec�ficamente se encarga de la masticaci�n. (VI) MOTOR OCULAR EXTERNO Su n�cleo se localiza debajo del piso del cuarto ventr�culo en la regi�n dorsal de la protuberancia, emergiendo al nivel de la uni�n pontobulbar. Con funciones motoras espec�ficamente relacionadas con el movimiento ocular, en cuanto a sus funciones sensitivas espec�ficamente se encarga de las se�ales sensitivas de ciertos m�sculos oculares.
  6. 6. LOCALIZACI�N Y FUNCI�N (VII) FACIAL El n�cleo motor del nervio facial est� localizado en la porci�n inferior del puente, en posici�n ventral, lateral y caudal al n�cleo del VI par craneal. Sus funciones motoras espec�ficamente se relacionan con la expresi�n facial, secreci�n de lagrimas, salivaci�n y dilataci�n de los vasos sangu�neos craneales, en cuanto a su funci�n sensitiva se encarga espec�ficamente del gusto de los dos tercios anteriores de la lengua. (VIII) ESTATO-AC�STICO Presenta un curso cisternal y canalicular similar al del nervio facial, llegando al aspecto lateral del borde inferior del puente desde la cisterna del �ngulo pontocerebeloso de forma oblicua, donde pueden tener proximidad con la arteria cerebelosa inferior anterior. Sus funciones son sensitivas espec�ficamente relacionadas con la audici�n y las se�ales sensitivas de los �rganos del equilibrio en el o�do interno.
  7. 7. LOCALIZACI�N Y FUNCI�N (IX) GLOSOFAR�NGEO Emerge del bulbo medular en forma de 10 a 20 raicillas a lo largo del tercio superior del surco postolivar, superior al nervio vago. En su trayecto, el IX par craneal cruza la arteria palatina ascendente y la porci�n inferior de la am�gdala dando varias ramas. Con funciones sensitivas espec�ficamente relacionadas con el gusto posterior de la lengua, entre sus funciones motoras est�n la salivaci�n y degluci�n. (X) VAGO Emerge del bulbo medular, atraviesa por el tercio superior del surco, se desplaza anterolateralmente a trav�s de la cisterna cerebelomedular, luego entra por el entra por el meato vagal, seguido del espacio carot�deo, forma un plexo alrededor del es�fago y los vasos sangu�neos mayores, dando lugar a los nervios g�stricos que proporcionan la irrigaci�n parasimp�tica al est�mago. Sus funciones motoras radican en el control de los �rganos abdominales, tor�cicos y de los m�sculos de la garganta, funciones sensitivas de los �rganos abdominales y tor�cicos.
  8. 8. LOCALIZACI�N Y FUNCI�N (XII) HIPOGLOSO El n�cleo del hipogloso est� localizado en la cara posterior del bulbo, hace una protrusi�n focal en el piso del tr�gono hipogloso y emerge del bulbo en el surco preolivar, cruza la cisterna cerebelomedular lateral, emerge de la base del cr�neo, desciende por la vaina carot�dea y alcanza al m�sculo geniogloso a trav�s de las �reas submandibular y sublingual. Sus funciones motoras se relacionan con los movimientos de la lengua, en cuanto a las funciones sensitivas se encarga de enviar las se�ales sensitivas de los m�sculos de la lengua. (XI) ESPINAL ACCESORIO Se compone de m�ltiples ra�ces craneales que se originan en la porci�n caudal del n�cleo ambiguo y en el n�cleo dorsal del vago, y de ra�ces espinales que emergen de los segmentos cervicales superiores de la m�dula espinal, ventrales a las ra�ces cervicales posteriores y ascienden dentro del canal espinal. Funciones motoras relacionadas con el movimiento del cuello, hombros y cabeza, y funciones sensitivas encargadas de enviar se�ales sensitivas de los m�sculos del cuello.
  9. 9. Las fibras motoras neurovegetativas de los pares craneales son parasimp�ticas, por ende, proyectan desde el enc�falo y la regi�n sacra de la m�dula espinal. Los pares craneales con frecuencia son examinados por los neur�logos a fin de basar en estos su diagn�sticos, ya que sus funciones y su localizaci�n son espec�ficas, por ende la alteraci�n de las funciones de un determinado par craneal proporciona una pista excelente sobre la localizaci�n y extensi�n de tumores y otros tipos de patolog�as cerebrales.
  10. 10. LISTA DE REFERENCIAS - Pinel J. (2007). Biopsicolog�a. 6ta Edici�n. Recuperado de: https://dokumen.tips/documents/biopsicologia-pinel-6ta-edicion.html - Vel�squez S., Vargas M., David F., Leal L., Mora J., Tramontini C. (2018). Anatom�a de los pares craneales por resonancia magn�tica, Revista M�dica Sanitas. Recuperado de: http://www.unisanitas.edu.co/Revista/67/04Rev_Medica_Sanitas_21- 2_SVelasquez_et_al.pdf

