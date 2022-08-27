Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

presentacion incendios.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
VÍAS DE ADMINITRACIÓN DE FÁRMACOS, VÍA TÓPICA.pptx
VÍAS DE ADMINITRACIÓN DE FÁRMACOS, VÍA TÓPICA.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 9
1 of 9

presentacion incendios.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Environment

AED

AED

Environment

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE Tim Smedley
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
Free
Making Sustainability Work: Best Practices in Managing and Measuring Corporate Social, Environmental, and Economic Impacts Marc J. Epstein
Free
Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power Edward Smeloff
Free
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
Free
Sustainable Materials without the hot air: Making buildings, vehicles and products efficiently and with less new material Julian Allwood
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
Free
The Fate of the Species: Why the Human Race May Cause Its Own Extinction and How We Can Stop It Fred Guterl
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
Free
Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth Elana Freeland
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
Free
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
Free
Earth Repair: A Grassroots Guide to Healing Toxic and Damaged Landscapes Leila Darwish
Free
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways Tyler J. Kelley
Free
The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource Daisy Luther
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with Trash Edward Humes
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
Free
The Ecological Planet: An Introduction to Earth's Major Ecosystems John Kricher
Free
Speed and Scale: The Smart Guide on Living Green. Discover Useful Tips on How to Live Green so You Can Help the Environment and Mother Earth Nina Yakov
Free

presentacion incendios.pptx

  1. 1. INCENDIO .
  2. 2. ¿Qué es incendio? Fuego de grandes proporciones que se desarrolla sin control ¿Qué provocó el incendio? Fuga de gas, en el lugar no se encontraba nadie, se había dejado la cocina encendida
  3. 3. Instalaciones del SCI . PC B ACV C E
  4. 4. Recursos - Fuerza de tarea Bomberos PNC Cruz Roja
  5. 5. Consecuencias del incendio Pérdidas directa Daño físico Daño material
  6. 6. Prioridades Quemaduras de tercer grado Quemaduras de segundo grado Quemaduras de primer grado
  7. 7. Croquis
  8. 8. GRACIAS

×