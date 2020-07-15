Successfully reported this slideshow.
SALES CULTURE WAKE UP CALL REAL LIFE EXPERIENCES & COMPANY CHECKLIST
LET'S START WITH THE INDIVIDUAL OR TEAM LEADER.
HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED DEGRADING REMARKS? ONLY CERTAIN PEOPLE COACHED IN PUBLIC?
HAVE YOU ATTENDED AN EVENT WHERE ALL THE SPEECH WAS GEARED TOWARD ONE GROUP OF PEOPLE?
HAVE YOU HAD A WIN, TURNED AROUND AND SAW SCOWLS? OR WON AN AWARD, AND SAW ANGER?
HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED LEADERS WRAPPING UP THE MEETING, JUST WHEN IT'S YOUR TURN? RAN OUT OF TIME.
HOW ABOUT AN INTRO MEETING FOR A NEW EMPLOYEE, YOU WERE INVITED TO, THEN SKIPPED OVER LIKE YOU WEREN'T IN THE ROOM?
HOW ABOUT YOU GET IN THE DOOR AT A NEW LARGE LOGO, BUT YOU NEED TO HAND IT OFF TO A PEER? YOU'RE NOT AN SDR.
ARE YOU FREQUENTLY UNDERESTIMATED? TOLD WHAT YOU CAN'T DO? CAN'T WIN?
PROMOTIONS LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES EVENTS LUNCH OR DINNER WITH LEADERS DO YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE SAME OPPORTUNITIES AS YOUR...
HOW ABOUT TERRITORY PLANNING? DOES THE "NEW GUY" GET THE BEST TERRITORY?
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN DESCRIBED AS "ABRASIVE" FOR USING A SIMILAR PHRASE A PEER USES, BUT THE PEER WAS CELEBRATED FOR BEING A...
EVER SHARE AN IDEA, WHERE NO ONE RESPONDED? THEN A PEER REWORDS THE IDEA AND EVERYONE REJOICES IN THEIR BRILLIANCE? HOW AB...
EVER PLAN OUT EVERYTHING YOU WERE GOING TO SAY TO MAKE SURE YOU WOULD BE HEARD? CONSIDERING EVERY PLAY.
EVER EXPERIENCED THE HAPPY HOUR OR LUNCH INVITE FOR JUST SOME OF THE TEAM? OR YOU GET AN INVITE, BUT THEY KNOW YOU ARE NOT...
WHAT GETS DECIDED AT HAPPY HOUR? WHO WORKS ACCOUNTS? ACCOUNT STRATEGY? OR, DOES HAPPY HOUR TURN INTO CAREER DEVELOPMENT TI...
HAVE YOU BEEN COMPARED TO AN EXECUTIVES EX? WIFE? MOTHER? CHILDREN?
HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED THE HR "CULTURE FIT" MEETING?
DID YOU SAY YES TO ONE OR MORE OF THESE QUESTIONS? ARE YOU A POC? ARE YOU A WOMAN? WHAT PERCENTAGE OF HUMANS LIKE YOU MAKE...
YOU MAY BE LIVING THE SALES BROS CULTURE. I'M SORRY. 1ST TIMER? 2ND? MORE? ARE YOU CONSIDERED A JOB HOPPER?
THESE ARE REAL EXAMPLES. WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF THIS HAPPENED TO YOU?
SALES ORGANIZATION CHECKLIST
Do you have corporate values around diversity? Do you have a Diversity & Inclusion part of your HR Team? Does your company...
Are there people on your team that no longer share ideas, who had previously done so? Do you practice inclusion in events?...
Do you value diversity of thought? Do you do regular 1:1's in Teams? How frequently do they occur? Do you measure Happines...
THANK YOU. IF YOU'VE GOTTEN THIS FAR, YOU LIKELY CARE. THAT'S AWESOME! AN OPEN MIND IS A POWERFUL THING.
