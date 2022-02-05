Jennifer Cicort | motion pictures

I'm Jennifer Cicort, a wedding photographer in Switzerland. I love photographing you fooling around like teenagers who have just fallen in love, laughing, dancing - kissing. Putting a natural smile on your face and making you feel comfortable during our session is the most important thing for me and I give everything for that. Show yourself how much you love each other and don't be afraid to show your feelings. Real emotions are the most beautiful thing I can document as a photographer.

