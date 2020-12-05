Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIKIDS LANGUAGE ACQUISITION Jenifer Manzano
PERSUASIVE PARAGRAPH Write a persuasive paragraph organized by question and answer situation rule law • ask a question • a...
STEPS TO MAKE A PARAGRAPH WITH QUOTATIONS AND CITATIONS PREWRITE Ask a question about an issue or situation Think about re...
Create a graphic organizer
DRAFT Keep in mind your purpose of writing- to persuade Remember to ask a question and answer it in your draft Support you...
REVISE Read over your draft. Look for places where the writing is unclear or needs improvement. Complete (✔) the writing c...
EDIT AND PROODREAD Check your work for errors in gramar, usage, mechanics, and spelling. Trade papers with a partner to ob...
PUBLISH • Prepare a clean copy of your final draft. • Share your expository paragraph with your class. • Save your work
THANK YOU
