Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIKIDS COMPARISON STRUCTURES: ADJECTIVES Jennifer Manzano START!
Comparatives • Bigger • Better • More beautiful • Lessintelligent • Worse • Heavier • More important Regular Superlatives ...
In the majority of the adjectives the structure is usually: adjective + -er + than If the adjective ends in -e: adjective ...
FOR LONG ADJECTIVES more/less + adjective + than Interesting: Expensive: Beautiful: IRREGULAR SUPERLATIVES Good farther th...
Superlatives • The tallest • The best • The busiest • The mostinteresting • The worst • The leastexpensive • The farthest ...
In the majority of the adjectives the structure is usually: the + adjective + -est If the adjective ends in -e: the + adje...
If the adjective has a consonant + vowel + consonant: the + adjective doubling final consonant + -est If the adjective end...
FOR LONG ADJECTIVES the+ most/least + adjective Interesting: Expensive: Beautiful: IRREGULAR SUPERLATIVES Good the farthes...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Comparison structures

18 views

Published on

Comparison structures

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comparison structures

  1. 1. UNIKIDS COMPARISON STRUCTURES: ADJECTIVES Jennifer Manzano START!
  2. 2. Comparatives • Bigger • Better • More beautiful • Lessintelligent • Worse • Heavier • More important Regular Superlatives Irregular Superlatives Long Superlatives
  3. 3. In the majority of the adjectives the structure is usually: adjective + -er + than If the adjective ends in -e: adjective + -er + than Tall: Cold: Large: Safe: FOR SHORT ADJECTIVES
  4. 4. FOR LONG ADJECTIVES more/less + adjective + than Interesting: Expensive: Beautiful: IRREGULAR SUPERLATIVES Good farther than Bad better than Far worse than
  5. 5. Superlatives • The tallest • The best • The busiest • The mostinteresting • The worst • The leastexpensive • The farthest Regular Superlatives Irregular Superlatives Long Superlatives
  6. 6. In the majority of the adjectives the structure is usually: the + adjective + -est If the adjective ends in -e: the + adjective + -est Tall: Cold: Large: Safe: FOR SHORT ADJECTIVES
  7. 7. If the adjective has a consonant + vowel + consonant: the + adjective doubling final consonant + -est If the adjective ends in consonant + –y : the + change “y” to “i” + -est Big: Fat: Busy: Funny:
  8. 8. FOR LONG ADJECTIVES the+ most/least + adjective Interesting: Expensive: Beautiful: IRREGULAR SUPERLATIVES Good the farthest Bad the best Far the worst

×