Collage preciado

COLLAGE PERSONAL
En esta foto fue el primer concierto en el que había participado tocando el violín en la Orquesta Filarmónica del Espacio ...
Fuimos a Querétaro de viaje porque mi papá corrió un maratón, esa vez mientras esperábamos a mi papá en la meta estaban to...
En esta foto toqué con la orquesta en la que yo estaba dentro, en ese concierto tocamos por el 16 de septiembre.
Este fue el último día de clases en mi secundaria, nos hicieron como una despedida en la que todos disfrutamos, varios se ...
Esta la tomaron en la sesión de fotos cuando mi hermana se casó, estaban las amigas de ella que fueron las madrinas y mi o...
En esta foto fue cuando mi hermana Jazmín se casó por el civil con su novio, estuvieron presentes varios familiares de él,...
En esta imagen fue una tipo (reunión) en la que se supone el actual esposo de mi hermana le pedía permiso a mi papá para c...
Aquí la orquesta había salido de viaje por dos días para tocar música (la verdad siempre se me olvida la ciudad a la que f...
