Oct 15 whwd

Cleanliness, Hygiene and Health Dt Jenifer Antony M.Sc., PGDFN 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 1
Cleanliness Cleanliness defines keeping ourselves and surroundings neat and dirt free. 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 2
Do’s: • Teeth Brushing • Hair cleaning and Brushing • Ear cleaning • Trimmed Nails • Wash socks daily • Wash & clean cloth...
Don’ts Never shy in cleaning your tables by yourself. Stop picking nose Stop licking fingers Stop coughing and sneezing ov...
HYGIENE Hygiene practices that help to maintain health and prevent the spread of diseases. 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 5
• Personal hygiene:- Take care of ourselves. • Public hygiene:- Proper disposal of waste. • Immunization :- vaccination ca...
HOW TO KEEP OUR HANDS HYGIENIC? Wash your hands properly 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 7
Hygienic Environment Do not allow water to stagnate outside your house and in your neighborhood. Contamination of drinking...
Health Health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental and social-being and not merely an absence of disease or ...
Food Pyramid 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 10
Cereals and pulses • Located at the bottom layer • Consume the most • Carbohydrates are Energy yielding foods 4/5/2020 www...
Fruits & vegetables • Located on the second bottom layer • Consume plenty of fruits & vegetables • Vitamins & Minerals are...
Milk and meat • Located second from the top • Consume regularly • Proteins are body building foods 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene...
Fat & Oils • Most top one • Must consume sparingly • Helps to maintain good cholesterol if taken in moderate quantity 4/5/...
CLASSIFICATION BY FUNCTION Body building foods: -meat, milk, poultry, fish, eggs, pulses etc. Energy giving foods: -cereal...
Be healthy & stay healthy 4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 16
4/5/2020 www.nutrigiene.com 17
