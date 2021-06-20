Successfully reported this slideshow.
CASE SCENARIO: A 45yrs old man comes to the Emergency department with severe chest pain radiating to his back. He says tha...
DEFINITION Aortic dissection is the tear in the innermost lining of the arterial wall of aorta that allows blood to enter ...
INCIDENCE  Aortic dissection affects 1 per 10,000 person , approximately 2000 new cases are reported each year.  More co...
ETIOLOGY  Uncontrolled high blood pressure  Blunt trauma  Atherosclerosis  Aortic coarctation  Previous heart surgery...
HTN Hypertrophy of Vaso vasorum Decreased blood flow to the aortic wall Loss/death of smooth muscle cells in aorta Weaknes...
RISK FACTORS  Sex  Age  Cocaine use  Pregnancy  High intensity weight lifting
CLASSIFICATION OF AORTIC DISSECTION • DeBakey classification • Stanford classification • Based on symptom onset • Based on...
Type I : Originates in the ascending aorta propagates at least to the aortic arch. They are typically seen in patients und...
STANFORD CLASSIFICATION divides aortic dissection into two group, A and B. • Group A : includes DeBakey Types I and Types ...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
CLINICAL MANIFESTATION 1.Severe chest pain • Characteristic: Tearing, ripping, shearing sensation • Mostly 80% occurs in a...
• Decrescendo diastolic blowing murmur • Weak pulse in one arm or thigh compared with the other • Difficulty in walking • ...
DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATION Detecting an aortic dissection can be tricky because the symptoms are similar to those of variety of...
• Chest X-ray Chest X-ray is useful study in patient with suspected aortic dissection.
• Trans Thoracic Echocardiography(TTE) This test uses high pitched sound waves to produce an image of the heart.
• Computerized Tomography(CT) : windsock sign (intussusception between true and false lumen)
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) : Site of Intimal tear, types and extent of dissection
MANAGEMENT GOAL: • Stabilize the patient • Decrease the BP and diminish the shearing force on the aorta (Target: BP =100-1...
BETA BLOCKERS STARTING DOSE MAINTENANCE DOSE Propranolol 1-3mg (IV) 1-3 mg (IV) every 4 hours Metoprolol 5mg (IV) 5 mg (IV...
VASODILATORS STARTING DOSE MAINTENANCE DOSE Sodium Nitroprusside 0.5-3 mcg/kg/min( IV) Continuous (IV )1-3 mcg/kg/min Nitr...
SURGICAL MANAGEMENT AORTIC DISSECTION Type A Type B Open heart complicated uncomplicated surgery Endovascular Medical mgt ...
Open heart repair or David procedure or Valve sparing root replacement
Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR ): is a minimally invasive treatment for aortic dissection. A Stent graft is a ...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS • Ineffective tissue perfusion related to compromised arterial blood flow. • Decreased cardiac output se...
SUMMARY A 45yrs old man comes to the Emergency department with severe chest pain radiating to his back. He says that the p...

JOURNALS • König, K. C., Lahm, H., Dreßen, M., Doppler, S. A., Eichhorn, S., Beck, N., ... & Krane, M. (2021). Aggrecan: a...
  1. 1. CASE SCENARIO: A 45yrs old man comes to the Emergency department with severe chest pain radiating to his back. He says that the pain started suddenly 2 hours ago and is most severe between his shoulder blades with no remarkable laboratory findings. He has no significant past medical history. vital signs are : Temp (98.6F),BP = 170/100 mg. Radial pulses are absent bilaterally.ECG demonstrates sinus tachycardia with a rate of 100/min without any evidence of ischemia. A Chest X-ray shows widened mediastinum patient was initially stabilized with betablockers and opioid and shifted to ccu for further investigation and management. Can you identify the condition?
  2. 2. DEFINITION Aortic dissection is the tear in the innermost lining of the arterial wall of aorta that allows blood to enter between the Intima and media, thus creating a false lumen.
  3. 3. INCIDENCE  Aortic dissection affects 1 per 10,000 person , approximately 2000 new cases are reported each year.  More common in blacks than in whites  More common in males than females(3:1)
  4. 4. ETIOLOGY  Uncontrolled high blood pressure  Blunt trauma  Atherosclerosis  Aortic coarctation  Previous heart surgery (aortic valve replacement)  Genetic disease (Turner’s syndrome ,Marfan’s syndrome, other connective tissue disorders, Inflammatory or infectious conditions)
  5. 5. HTN Hypertrophy of Vaso vasorum Decreased blood flow to the aortic wall Loss/death of smooth muscle cells in aorta Weakness of aortic wall AORTIC DISSECTION Coarctation of Aorta Lower left chamber of the heart works harder to pump blood through narrowed aorta Increases blood pressure Walls of the blood vessels get hypertrophy AORTIC DISSECTION Connective tissue disorders (Marfan’s Syndrome) Autosomal dominant disorders Produces weak elastin tissue(Defect in fibrilin synthesis ) Dilation of aortic walls AORTIC DISSECTION
  6. 6. RISK FACTORS  Sex  Age  Cocaine use  Pregnancy  High intensity weight lifting
  7. 7. CLASSIFICATION OF AORTIC DISSECTION • DeBakey classification • Stanford classification • Based on symptom onset • Based on location DeBakey Classification groups Aortic Dissection into three types:  Type I  Type II  Type III (a & b)
  8. 8. Type I : Originates in the ascending aorta propagates at least to the aortic arch. They are typically seen in patients under 65yrs and carry the highest mortality. Type II : Confined to the ascending aorta Classically in elder patients with atherosclerotic disease and hypertension. Type III : Originates from the descending aorta. Further subdivided into IIIa which extends to the diaphragm. IIIb which extends beyond the diaphragm into the abdominal aorta.
  9. 9. STANFORD CLASSIFICATION divides aortic dissection into two group, A and B. • Group A : includes DeBakey Types I and Types II • Group B : includes DeBakey Type III BASED ON SYMPTOM ONSET • Acute : within 2 weeks of initial onset of symptoms • Subacute : within 14-90 days • Chronic: greater than 90 days (almost type B) BASED ON LOCATION • Proximal( Type A) • Distal (Type B)
  10. 10. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
  11. 11. CLINICAL MANIFESTATION 1.Severe chest pain • Characteristic: Tearing, ripping, shearing sensation • Mostly 80% occurs in acute type A aortic dissection • Region: Anterior chest (60%) Back (55%) Abdomen (30%) May extend down to hip and legs 2.Shortness of breath 3.Weakened or absent carotid and temporal pulse 4.Diaphoresis
  12. 12. • Decrescendo diastolic blowing murmur • Weak pulse in one arm or thigh compared with the other • Difficulty in walking • Sudden severe abdominal pain • Neurological deficit • Loss of vision • Sudden difficulty in speaking • Weakness or paralysis of one side of body • Dizziness • Syncope
  13. 13. DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATION Detecting an aortic dissection can be tricky because the symptoms are similar to those of variety of heart problems. • History collection • Physical examination • ECG: More often ECG demonstrates normal results. One study has reported normal ECG findings in 63 (90% of 70 patients with aortic dissection. Proximal dissection (Type A) shows inferior wall MI
  14. 14. • Chest X-ray Chest X-ray is useful study in patient with suspected aortic dissection.
  15. 15. • Trans Thoracic Echocardiography(TTE) This test uses high pitched sound waves to produce an image of the heart.
  16. 16. • Computerized Tomography(CT) : windsock sign (intussusception between true and false lumen)
  17. 17. • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) : Site of Intimal tear, types and extent of dissection
  18. 18. MANAGEMENT GOAL: • Stabilize the patient • Decrease the BP and diminish the shearing force on the aorta (Target: BP =100-120 mm Hg systolic with HR less than 60 beats) • Pain management MEDICAL MANAGEMENT First Line Drugs : Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Opioid Analgesics. Second Line Drugs: Vaso dilators, calcium channel blockers
  19. 19. BETA BLOCKERS STARTING DOSE MAINTENANCE DOSE Propranolol 1-3mg (IV) 1-3 mg (IV) every 4 hours Metoprolol 5mg (IV) 5 mg (IV) every 6 hours Esmolol 500mcg/kg (IV) Continuous IV 50- 300mcg/kg/min ALPHA AND BETABLOCKERS Labetalol 20mg (IV),then 40-80 mg (IV) every 10 min Continuous IV 1-2 mg/min titrate to 6mg/min OPIOID ANALGESICS Morphine 0.1mg/kg (IV) 4-8mg (IV) every 4-6 hours Hydromorphone 1 mg (IV) 1-4mg (IV) every 3-6 hours Fentanyl 1-2 mcg/kg (IV) 1-3 mcg/kg/hr continuous IV infusion
  20. 20. VASODILATORS STARTING DOSE MAINTENANCE DOSE Sodium Nitroprusside 0.5-3 mcg/kg/min( IV) Continuous (IV )1-3 mcg/kg/min Nitroglycerin 5mcg/min (IV) Continuous (IV) 5 mcg/min increase 5-20mcg/min (every 3-5 min) CALCIUM CHANNEL BLOCKERS Diltiazem 0.25mg/kg (IV) Continuous (IV) 5-10 mg/hr Verapamil 2.5-5mg (IV) May repeat 5-10mg (IV) in 30 min
  21. 21. SURGICAL MANAGEMENT AORTIC DISSECTION Type A Type B Open heart complicated uncomplicated surgery Endovascular Medical mgt Dissection Repair TEVAR
  22. 22. Open heart repair or David procedure or Valve sparing root replacement
  23. 23. Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR ): is a minimally invasive treatment for aortic dissection. A Stent graft is a tube made of a thin metal mesh (stent). It is covered with a thin polyester fabric (the graft). It is used to seal the aorta and expand the true lumen in order to improve the blood flow to other organs.
  24. 24. NURSING DIAGNOSIS • Ineffective tissue perfusion related to compromised arterial blood flow. • Decreased cardiac output secondary to progressive dissection of the aorta • Acute pain related to decreased myocardial blood flow
  25. 25. SUMMARY A 45yrs old man comes to the Emergency department with severe chest pain radiating to his back. He says that the pain started suddenly 2 hours ago and is most severe between his shoulder blades with no remarkable laboratory findings. He has no significant past medical history. vital signs are : Temp (98.6F),BP = 170/100 mg. Radial pulses are absent bilaterally.ECG demonstrates sinus tachycardia with a rate of 100/min without any evidence of ischemia. A Chest X-ray shows widened mediastinum patient was initially stabilized with betablockers and opioid and shifted to ccu for further investigation and management.
  27. 27. JOURNALS • König, K. C., Lahm, H., Dreßen, M., Doppler, S. A., Eichhorn, S., Beck, N., ... & Krane, M. (2021). Aggrecan: a new biomarker for acute type A aortic dissection. Scientific Reports, 11(1), 1-12. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89653-y • Chen, S. W., Chan, Y. H., Chien-Chia Wu, V., Cheng, Y. T., Chen, D. Y., Lin, C. P., ... & Chou, A. H. (2021). Effects of fluoroquinolones on outcomes of patients with aortic dissection or aneurysm. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 77(15), 1875-1887.

