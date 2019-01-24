Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jelle Stuurman, 26-02-2018 Geavanceerd en ruimtelijk zoeken in Neuron Navigator
Overzicht • Huidige Neuron Navigator • Vraagstelling • Solr index technologie • Methode • Demo nieuwe functionaliteiten • ...
Neuron Navigator (NN) • Zoekmachine op gegevens uit Gegevensmagazijn (GM) • Zoeken via zoekbalk • Zoeken ‘alla Google’ • M...
Demo Huidige Neuron Navigator
Vraagstelling • Welke nieuwe (ruimtelijke) functies kunnen aan NN toegevoegd worden die een toegevoegde waarde hebben voor...
Solr zoektechnologie • Maakt je data zoekbaar • Open Source technologie van Apache • Wereldwijd veel gebruikt: Funda, Ebay...
Een rij Solr GMwaardes retourneren, matchscore, &rank Solr zoektechnologie Gegevens magazijn Kerkstraat 9 1234AB Ter Aard ...
Methode • Verdiept in Neuron Navigator en Solr • Analyses gedaan in behoeftes van gebruikers • Verschillende conceptual de...
Demo nieuwe functies Video
Samenvatting nieuwe functionaliteiten • Alle resultaten doorzoeken • Objecten op de kaart tonen • Geavanceerd zoeken doorm...
SWOT Kwaliteitscontrole Strengths • Alle resultaten doorzoekbaar • Geavanceerd (ruimtelijk) zoeken • Begeleiding voor corr...
Conclusies • Verschil tussen snel en geavanceerd zoeken: opzoek naar 1 vs. meerdere resultaten • Gegevens op de kaart tone...
Aanbevelingen • Bekijk met (potentiële) klanten welke functies van deze PoC een toegevoegde waarde zijn • Filter en sugges...
Bedankt!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Advanced and spatial querying using Solr

60 views

Published on

Msc. Internship at Vicrea Solutions B.V. , Amersfoort.
Using Apache Solr developed advanced and spatial search queries to their database.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Advanced and spatial querying using Solr

  1. 1. Jelle Stuurman, 26-02-2018 Geavanceerd en ruimtelijk zoeken in Neuron Navigator
  2. 2. Overzicht • Huidige Neuron Navigator • Vraagstelling • Solr index technologie • Methode • Demo nieuwe functionaliteiten • Kwaliteitscontrole • Conclusies en aanbevlingen
  3. 3. Neuron Navigator (NN) • Zoekmachine op gegevens uit Gegevensmagazijn (GM) • Zoeken via zoekbalk • Zoeken ‘alla Google’ • Moderne web technologie (Solr, HTML5, responsive) • Wetgeving bestendig (GDPR): Protocollering en ISO standaarden
  4. 4. Demo Huidige Neuron Navigator
  5. 5. Vraagstelling • Welke nieuwe (ruimtelijke) functies kunnen aan NN toegevoegd worden die een toegevoegde waarde hebben voor de gebruikers en hoe kan dit worden geïmplementeerd? • Functies van Solr • Kaart functionaliteiten met behulp van de OpenLayers API • Geavanceerd zoekopdrachten • Ruimtelijke zoekopdrachten
  6. 6. Solr zoektechnologie • Maakt je data zoekbaar • Open Source technologie van Apache • Wereldwijd veel gebruikt: Funda, Ebay, Netflix, Instagram
  7. 7. Een rij Solr GMwaardes retourneren, matchscore, &rank Solr zoektechnologie Gegevens magazijn Kerkstraat 9 1234AB Ter Aard Oracle Geometrie 1234AB 1234 AB 9 Ter Aard Query Kerkstraat, 9 1234AB, Ter, Aard Index Solr query 1234 AB 9 Ter Aard 1-sep-1990 Invoerveld 01-09-1990 1-9-1990 1-sep-1990 01-09-199001-09-1990 WKT Geometrie
  8. 8. Methode • Verdiept in Neuron Navigator en Solr • Analyses gedaan in behoeftes van gebruikers • Verschillende conceptual designs gemaakt over functies en layout • Code geschreven in de broncode van NN • HTML, JavaScript, CSS , TypeScript, C# • Gebruik gemaakt van bestaande Indexes. Deze zijn niet aangepast
  9. 9. Demo nieuwe functies Video
  10. 10. Samenvatting nieuwe functionaliteiten • Alle resultaten doorzoeken • Objecten op de kaart tonen • Geavanceerd zoeken doormiddel van meerdere criteria • Ruimtelijk zoeken • Resultaten downloaden • Vereenvoudigde BGT index toegevoegd • Video • Rapport me technische details over implementaties
  11. 11. SWOT Kwaliteitscontrole Strengths • Alle resultaten doorzoekbaar • Geavanceerd (ruimtelijk) zoeken • Begeleiding voor correcte Solr syntax • Exact matches • Resultaten op de kaart • Resultaten downloaden Weaknesses • Solr Index maken uit Gegevensmagazijn zorgt voor mutaties • Resultaten downloaden kunnen niet volledig of foutief zijn • Wildcards niet mogelijk • Ruimtelijk zoeken is niet precies • Voor integratie met code aangepast worden Opportunities • PoC om te pijlen bij klanten voor plus en min punten Threats • Functies niet relevant genoeg voor toegevoegde waarde • Te complexe zoek interface • Gebruiken dan toch liever SQL
  12. 12. Conclusies • Verschil tussen snel en geavanceerd zoeken: opzoek naar 1 vs. meerdere resultaten • Gegevens op de kaart tonen is mogelijk met data uit GM • Complexe Solr query makkelijk bouwen mogelijk met user interface • Downloaden van data is mogelijk via Solr • Ruimtelijk zoeken met Solr is mogelijk met data uit GM • Solr is extra bron van gegevens en dus foutgevoelig
  13. 13. Aanbevelingen • Bekijk met (potentiële) klanten welke functies van deze PoC een toegevoegde waarde zijn • Filter en suggester functies toevoegen • Bekijk beste manier om samengestelde vragen te zoeken • Mogelijk via een multi-databron index met SQL en Solr? • Samenstelling van meerdere geavanceerde Solr queries van elke index? • Solr Schemaless mode om indexering gemakkelijker te maken? • Solr (extended) DisMax query Parser om slim alles binnen zoekbalk te zoeken? (Vertaling van input taal naar Solr)
  14. 14. Bedankt!

×