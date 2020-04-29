Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BETA-OKSIDACIJA MASNIH KISELINA Medicinska biohemija (3.razred) Nastavna jedinica 58. Puni naziv nastavne jedinice:beta-ok...
UVOD:  Lipidi su glavne energetske molekule u organizmu  Masne kiseline se dobijaju iz hrane (trigliceridi ili fosfolipi...
BETA-OKSIDACIJA MASNIH KISELINA:  Predstavlja razgradnju masnih kiselina  Dešava se u matriksu mitohondrija  U procesu ...
 Kroz membranu mitohondrije acil-CoA ne može prolaziti pa se transportuje u obliku acil-karnitina (jedinjenje nastalo od ...
 Masna kiselina (acil-CoA) kada uđe u matriks mitohondrije započinju beta-oksidaciju masnih kiselina  Ciklus se sastoji ...
 Da li znate zašto se čitav proces naziva beta-oksidacija masnih kiselina?! CH3-(CH2)n-2-CH2-CH2-CO-SCoA Kada počne ciklu...
 Prva oksidacija Dehidrogenacija acil-CoA  Hidratacija  Druga oksidacija Ponovna dehidrogenacija  Skraćene niza za 2C ...
ENERGETSKI BILANS BETA-OKSIDACIJE MASNIH KISELINA:  Značaj beta-oksidacije je u sintezi energije (ATP-a)  Oksidacijom pa...
PITANJA ZA PONAVLJANJE GRADIVA IZ NASTAVNE JEDINICE:  Šta je beta-oksidacija masnih kis. i čemu služi?  Gdje se dešava p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beta oksidacija masnih kis.

34 views

Published on

Beta oksidacija masnih kis.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beta oksidacija masnih kis.

  1. 1. BETA-OKSIDACIJA MASNIH KISELINA Medicinska biohemija (3.razred) Nastavna jedinica 58. Puni naziv nastavne jedinice:beta-oksidacija masnih kiselina i energetski bilans Jelena Kukić,prof
  2. 2. UVOD:  Lipidi su glavne energetske molekule u organizmu  Masne kiseline se dobijaju iz hrane (trigliceridi ili fosfolipidi) ili endogenih intracelularnih lipida  Samo slobodne masne kiseline se mogu oksidovati,trigliceridi i fosfolipidi se prvo hidrolizuju (intracelularne lipaze/fosfolipaze)  Oksidacija masnih kiselina se vrši u svim tkivima i ćelijama osim moždanog
  3. 3. BETA-OKSIDACIJA MASNIH KISELINA:  Predstavlja razgradnju masnih kiselina  Dešava se u matriksu mitohondrija  U procesu učestvuje veliki broj enzima  Masne kiseline su inertna jedinjenja,potrebno ih je „aktivirati“  Aktivacija se dešava vezivanjem masne kiseline za acetil-koenzim A (HS-CoA)  Proces aktivacije se dešava u citoplazmi ćelije i nastaje acil-CoA  Primjer: palmitinska kis. = palmitoil-CoA
  4. 4.  Kroz membranu mitohondrije acil-CoA ne može prolaziti pa se transportuje u obliku acil-karnitina (jedinjenje nastalo od acil.CoA i karnitina) Karnitinski transporter Spoljašnja membrana mitohondrije Unutrašnja membrana mitohondrija citoplazma matriks mitohondrije Acil-CoA HS-CoA Acil-karnitin HS-CoA Acil-CoA
  5. 5.  Masna kiselina (acil-CoA) kada uđe u matriks mitohondrije započinju beta-oksidaciju masnih kiselina  Ciklus se sastoji od 4 tipa hemijskih reakcija u kojim se niz masne kiseline skrati za 2C atoma i nastane molekula acetil-CoA  Ciklus se ponavlja dok na kraju ne nastanu dvije molekule acetil-CoA CH3-(CH2)n-CO-SCoA CH3-(CH2)n-2-CO-SCoA + CH3-CO-SCoA
  6. 6.  Da li znate zašto se čitav proces naziva beta-oksidacija masnih kiselina?! CH3-(CH2)n-2-CH2-CH2-CO-SCoA Kada počne ciklus,hemijske promjene se dešavaju izmedju alfa i beta C atoma u nizu,tačnije na beta C atomu.
  7. 7.  Prva oksidacija Dehidrogenacija acil-CoA  Hidratacija  Druga oksidacija Ponovna dehidrogenacija  Skraćene niza za 2C atoma Tioliza
  8. 8. ENERGETSKI BILANS BETA-OKSIDACIJE MASNIH KISELINA:  Značaj beta-oksidacije je u sintezi energije (ATP-a)  Oksidacijom palmitoil-CoA obavi se 7 ciklusa oksidacije,2 molekule acetil-CoA nastanu na kraju ciklusa) =ukupno 8 molekula acetil-CoA  Svaki acetil-CoA prelazi u Krebsov ciklus i pomoću respiratornog niza i oksidativne fosforilacije dobija se: za svaki FADH2 .........2ATP x 7 = 14 ATP za svaki NADH+H......3ATP x 7 = 21 ATP 8 x acetil-CoA.............12ATP x 8 = 96 ATP Kad se sve sabere dobije se 131 ATP Ukupno: 131 ATP-(utrošeni 2ATP) = 129 ATP
  9. 9. PITANJA ZA PONAVLJANJE GRADIVA IZ NASTAVNE JEDINICE:  Šta je beta-oksidacija masnih kis. i čemu služi?  Gdje se dešava proces beta-oksidacije?  Objasniti šta se dešava sa molekulom masnih kiselina,kako započinje proces ulaska kiseline u mitohondrije?  Od koja 4 tipa hemijskih reakcija se sastoji proces beta- oksidacije?  Kako se završava ciklus,šta nastane?  Kada je kraj ciklusa i kad se ne može ponoviti? Pitanje plus:  Objasniti energetski bilans beta-oksidacije stearinske kiseline

×