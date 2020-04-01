Successfully reported this slideshow.
Materia: Mercadotecnia
universidad fermin toro

Published in: Internet
Internacionalizacion

  1. 1. INTERNACIONALIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Formas de hacerlo Jeissy Rodríguez C.I 22.200.377
  2. 2. En esta presentacion nos centraremos en la forma en la que se presentara ante ese nuevo mercado. En otras palabras, de que formas puede internacionalizar una empresa. Las opciones son: • Exportación indirecta • Exportacion directa • Exportación cooperativa • Licencias • Franquicias Add a Footer 2
  3. 3. EXPORTACIÓN Es una alternativa de internacionalización muy flexible aunque tiene un inconveniente, no apto para muchos, debido a la baja capacidad de control que implica. Por otro lado, la exportación suele seguir un patrón muy similar, estructuralmente hablando. Parte de una producción, manufacturada en el país de origen o un tercero, que es enviada al de destino a través de distintos canales. Precisamente en la elección de éstos recaerá también la decisión sobre quién ostentará la responsabilidad sobre las diferentes funciones. Así, pueden encontrarse dos grandes grupos: Add a Footer 3
  4. 4. EXPORTACIÓN • Exportación indirecta: la empresa productora no interviene de forma directa en las actividades exportadoras, dejando que sea una compañía especializada en este tipo de operaciones quien se responsabilice de ellas. • Exportación directa: la empresa exportadora se ocupa de todos los aspectos de la operación, desde la entrega hasta la documentación. • Exportación cooperativa: se trata de una opción bastante frecuente para empresas de menor volumen, que no pueden hacer frente solas a un proceso exportador, por lo que se asocian con otros productores para poder hacer prosperar su iniciativa de forma conjunta. Add a Footer 4
  5. 5. LICENCIAS A través de este acuerdo se ofrece el permiso para que un agente local haga uso de las patentes, tecnología, saber hacer y conocimiento de la empresa. Suele tratarse de vínculos con proyección en el largo plazo y parten de condiciones tan ventajosas para la empresa internacionalizada como la ausencia de necesidad de inversión. Add a Footer 5 FRANQUINCIAS En este caso, una organización independiente opera el negocio bajo el nombre de otra, a la que paga el precio acordado a cambio de poder usar su nombre comercial y marca, beneficiándose de su reputación, imagen y posibilidades de formación y cualificación del personal. Se puede limitar a la venta de productos o puede consistir en la transferencia de un paquete de negocio completo, con todos los elementos necesarios para establecerse como empresa y comenzar a obtener un rendimiento

