Slideshare, scribd y calameo

trabajo

Published in: Education
Slideshare, scribd y calameo

  1. 1. z Slideshare, scribd y calameo
  2. 2. z Slideshare  Inicio en el año 2006 “ fue concebida como un sitio web para alojar diapositivas y compartirlas bien en público o bien en privado” al principio solo era para profesionales, luego se transformo en la red social de las diapositivas.  En 2012 la red social linkedln la adquirió  En 2015 la red vivió una revolución, pasándose a llamar linkedln Slideshare y volviéndose una plataforma importante con 70 millones de usuarios
  3. 3. z Cosas para las que se puede utilizar slideshare  Compartir tu presentación corporativa de una forma sencilla.  Presentar de una forma visual tus productos o servicios.  Compartir contenido fresco y dinámico con tus seguidores.  Mejorar el posicionamiento SEO.
  4. 4. z Scribd  Es una red social para documentos, ponemos ideas, documentos de estudio, pasos para hacer algo, talleres, trabajos, esto maneja mucha información  Es una red social que le permite a 10 millones de personas tener acceso a muchos documentos diferentes 
  5. 5. z Calameo  Es un programa que crea información interactiva, es de fácil uso y tiene una amplia gama de herramientas, atreves de pdf.  Sirve para subir información de todos los temas y hacer que la gente que visita su sitio pueda verla y compartirla.
  6. 6. z URLS  https://www.websa100.com/blog/que-es-slideshare-y-para-que- sirve/  https://es.slideshare.net/HelenTapia/qu-es-y-para-qu-sirve- scribd  https://es.calameo.com/books/001363847ea8d666d68a7

