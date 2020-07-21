Successfully reported this slideshow.
Informe de coherencia pedagogica

  1. 1. INFORME DE COHERENCIA PEDAGOGICA - DIDACTICA JEISON RAMIREZ GARCIA PROFESORA: MAG. MARIA DEL CARMEN BURITICA PEDAGOGIA Y DIDACTICA GRUPO B MASTRIA EN EDUCACION MEDIDA POR LAS TIC UNIVERSIDAD ICESI 2020 INFORME DE COHERENCIA PEDAGOGICO - DIDACTICA por JEISON RAMIREZ GARCIA se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución-NoComercial- CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional..
  2. 2. INFORME DE COHERENCIA PEDAGOGICA – DIDACTICA INTRODUCCCION Durante el diseño y planeación de la clase propuesta en el curso de CMI lo que se pretendía es realizar un primer acercamiento de mis estudiantes con algunas de las herramientas TIC que ofrece la red, más exactamente con el marcador DIIGO. Sin embargo, las múltiples carencias en cuanto a conectividad y recursos tecnológicos con los que la sede educativa no dispone se convierten en el primer gran obstáculo frente a la aplicabilidad de dicha planeación, por lo cual se hizo necesario buscar la alternativa de realizar la proyección del trabajo de búsqueda y selección de la información que necesitaremos para la creación final que consiste en una presentación audiovisual creada por ellos mismos tomando como base las consultas y datos recogidos con la ayuda de DIIGO y el conocimiento del entorno en el que nos encontramos y las diferentes especies de animales que fácilmente podemos encontrar en el zona. Durante el desarrollo de las sesiones prima el trabajo colaborativo entre los compañeros de clase, bajo la orientación constante del docente quien supervisa el trabajo, y evalúa la pertinencia de la información recolectada por los estudiantes teniendo en cuenta los objetivos que se pretenden alcanzar con las diferentes actividades que se proponen. COHERENCIA SOBRE PEDAGOGIA Y DIDACTICA El trabajo en grupo será el medio por el cual se llevara a cabo las dos sesiones de trabajo proyectadas, a través de él cada estudiante tendrá la posibilidad de interactuar entre sí, realizar sus aportes desde su propia perspectiva y conocimientos previos obtenidos a lo largo de su vida. Desde el punto de vista pedagógico la temática se aborda desde una metodología constructivista, con el apoyo que brindan las herramientas TIC bajo el enfoque de las
  3. 3. pedagogías emergentes, las cuales brindan innumerables posibilidades de mejora de los entornos personales de aprendizaje PLE. La creatividad con la cual se aborde la temática por parte de los estudiantes, será un factor determinante para sortear las dificultades que puedan presentarse durante el desarrollo de las actividades propuestas, debido a la escasez en cuanto a los recursos tecnológicos con los que cuenta la sede. POSIBILIDADES DE TRANSFORMACION Teniendo como base lo expresado por Carlos Vasco durante su entrevista en donde manifiesta que los computadores sin conectividad, sin acceso a internet y sin comunicación con otras comunidades, no tienen mucho impacto. se Podría afirmar que las posibilidades de transformación de toda práctica educativa, incluyendo la nuestra, depende en gran medida del acceso a recursos tecnológicos actualizados y conectividad a la red, a partir de lo cual los estudiantes aumentan las posibilidades de investigación, experimentación, construcción y proyeccion de sus procesos de aprendizaje, sin embargo, los recursos tecnológicos con los que se dotan las sedes educativas de la zona rural principalmente son muy escasos y desactualizados, lo que dificulta enormemente el desarrollo e interacción tecnológica de nuestros estudiantes. No obstante, por medio de la implementación de las herramientas TIC dentro mi aula de clase se pretende lograr un primer acercamiento de los estudiantes, con la infinidad de posibilidades de aprendizaje disponible en la red de forma continua, planeada, organizada y dirigida, ya que estas se caracterizan principalmente en derribar barreras como la distancia y el tiempo, las cuales han sido durante la historia los principales obstáculos para el aprendizaje de los estudiantes de las zonas rurales principalmente. Y es precisamente este, el punto de partida y momento coyuntural para lograr a futuro que todos los estudiantes de la sede puedan construir su propio aprendizaje con el apoyo incondicional de las TIC.
  4. 4. CONCLUSIONES Teniendo como base el modelo SAMR planteado por el Dr, Puentedura podría afirmar que nos encontramos en el primer nivel del modelo, Sustituir, ya que hasta el momento el uso de las herramientas TIC dentro del aula se basa principalmente en reemplazar los recursos tradicionales por algunos más tecnológicos, pero sin realizar cambios sustanciales en la didáctica. Sin embargo, el objetivo es ir avanzando en los niveles de este modelo migrando a Aumentar, seguidamente a Modificar, hasta lograr una real transformación de mis prácticas educativas logrando Redefinir totalmente los procesos educativos. Para lo cual es necesario contar con el apoyo desde los entes gubernamentales con la dotación de los recursos tecnológicos y de conectividad que sean necesarios para lograr tal fin. PENSAMIENTO CRÍTICO Para lograr una real transformación de los ambientes de aprendizaje mediante el uso de las TIC es necesario replantear nuestras prácticas educativas desde el punto de vista de las pedagogías emergentes, logrando mejorar los PLE de estudiantes, educadores de otras áreas y principalmente el propio, con el fin de que cada individuo sea capaz de hacer uso de herramientas tecnológicas que nos permitan consultar, leer, organizar, crear y compartir el proceso educativo que llevamos con otras personas con las cuales se comparten intereses educativos o laborales, buscando su apoyo y aporte desde su punto de vista personal, cultural y contextual.
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS  Documento Modelo P&D_ Descriptores de modelos.  Entrevista al Dr. Carlos Vasco.  Adell, Jordi & Castañeda, Linda (2012). Tecnologías emergentes, ¿pedagogías emergentes? (Páginas 13 hasta la 32  López, Juan Carlos (2015). SAMR, modelo para integrar las TIC en procesos educativos  MEN (2013). Competencias TIC para el desarrollo profesional docente (páginas 24-26; 29-38).  Unesco (2015). Replantear la educación: ¿Hacia un bien común mundial? (páginas 16-17; 49-53; 57-59).  López (2011). Cómo seleccionar recursos educativos digitales

