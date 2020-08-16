Nuevas tegnologias, recursos didacticos y tecnologicos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS
¿Qué son las Nuevas tecnologías? Las nuevas tecnologías hacen referencia a las nuevas técnicas que han surgido en los últi...
Características de las Nuevas Tecnologías • Son de carácter innovador y creativo, pues dan acceso a nuevas formas de comun...
• Aplicación de las nuevas tecnologías en la educación • Las nuevas tecnologías de la educación son una herramienta para f...
• Planificar actividades integrando las TIC. • El docente innovador, crea, inventa, participa, se adapta al aprendizaje pe...
Pasos y recursos para planificar con tics. • Determinar cuáles son los pasos pedagógicos. • Conformar un grupo de gestión ...
Internet como Herramienta Educativa El Internet es una red de redes de computadoras que fue creada para transmitir informa...
Aplicaciones de la Web 2.0. en la educación. 1. WordPress.org Un y de código abierto de software libre que hace de publica...
4. Quizlet Algo más que tarjetas y muy fácil de usar. Que los estudiantes se iniciaron los buenos hábitos de estudio. http...
La tecnología

