The Punic Wars
The punic wars

Events surrounding the Punic Wars

  1. 1. The Punic Wars
  2. 2. Naval Power In its early years, Rome was not a naval power. The dominant naval power in the Mediterranean was Carthage
  3. 3. Carthage was originally a Phoenician colony. The word: Punic is the Latin word for Phoenician.
  4. 4. The First Punic War The First Punic War began in Sicily, which was a Carthaginian colony. In a dispute between Syracuse and Messina, Rome interfered on the side of Messina and the argument became a war. Rome built up its navy so that it could defeat Carthage and won the war, gaining Sicily for Rome.
  5. 5. The Second Punic War The Second Punic war began in what is now Spain, where Carthage had built up a base of power.
  6. 6. Hannibal Barca The Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca declared war on Rome and left Spain with thousands of soldiers and elephants and crossed the Alps into Italy. He met the Romans at the Battle of Cannae and defeated them.
  7. 7. Rome invaded North Africa, forcing Hannibal to leave Italy to protect Carthage’s North African territories. Hannibal met the Roman General Scipio at the Battle of Zama, where the Carthaginians were defeated, losing the Second Punic War and placing Carthage in a weak positions in Rome.
  8. 8. The Third Punic War
  9. 9. The Third Punic War began in Numidia Carthage declared war on its neighbor Numidia which violated its treaty with Rome.
  10. 10. Cato The Roman Senator Cato called for Carthage’s destruction for many years. When Carthage broke their treaty with Rome he influenced what became the final defeat of Carthage.
  11. 11. The end of Carthage Rome’s ships surrounded Carthage and its soldiers invaded the city. Carthage was defeated, Rome seized its lands, its citizens were made slaves and the city of Carthage that had existed for 700 years was destroyed.

