FEUDAL JAPAN
PART I: EARLY DEVELOPMENT OF JAPAN
Geography of Japan Japan is part of the continent of Asia; Japan is a series of islands near the coasts of Korea and China
Similar to Greece, Japan was divided by mountains and had few areas for farming
Before 400 CE, Japan was not a unified nation but was ruled by hundreds of different family clans
Geography of Japan Japan’s island location provided protection from potential Chinese and Mongol invasions… …but Japan was...
Japan’s isolation gave rise to a unique culture; this culture produced the Shinto religion
Shinto is a polytheistic religion based on the respect of nature and ancestor worship
The most important of the Shinto gods is the sun goddess who gave light to the world Amaterasu: Sun Goddess
As Japan had more contact with Asia, it adopted Chinese culture and ideas; some ideas were adopted successfully, others we...
Japan adopted the Chinese idea of an emperor and rule by dynasties; the first Japanese emperor was said to have descended ...
Japan adopted Confucianism and blended Chinese styles of writing, architecture, and art
Chinese writing Japanese writing Which is Chinese and which is Japanese?
Japanese landscape art Chinese landscape art Which is Chinese and which is Japanese?
Chinese architecture Japanese architecture Which is Chinese and which is Japanese?
In the mid-700s, Buddhism was introduced in Japan, spreading from China and Korea
This combination of Buddhism and Shinto is an excellent example of religious syncretism (mixing of religious beliefs) Budd...
Classical Japan during the Heian Period ■? From the year 794 CE to the year 1185 CE, Japan entered a classical era during ...
As it was with numerous other societies during times of peace and stability, Japan developed a “golden age” in poetry, art...
PART II: JAPANESE FEUDALISM
Japanese Feudalism By the mid-1000s, the imperial government grew weak, regional landowners gained power, and Japan became...
Japanese Feudalism Outlaws attacked farmers and pirates attacked the coast Rival clans competed for power and threw Japan ...
Japanese Feudalism Farmers traded land to strong warlords called daimyo, who offered protection in exchange for land Daimy...
Samurai warriors lived by a code called Bushido which demanded courage, loyalty, sacrifice, fairness, and honor Samurai we...
Samurai warriors were usually relatives or dependents of daimyo, although some were hired warriors called “Ronin” Japanese...
■ Text In 1192, the first shogun was named by the emperor The emperor remained in place, but the shogun held real power an...
Compare the cultures: Based on these images, how were Japanese and European feudal systems similar?
PART III: THE THREE UNIFIERS OF JAPAN
From 1560 to 1600, three powerful daimyo, known as the three unifiers, began to restore order and unify Japan Oda Nobunaga...
THE TOKUGAWA SHOGUNATE
Tokugawa Shogunate For more than 250 years, Tokugawa’s successors ruled Japan as shoguns During this time, Japan benefited...
European merchants and missionaries first arrived in Japan in the mid-1500s Tokugawa enjoyed trade with Europeans and was ...
Between 1549 and 1600, European missionaries had converted 300,000 Japanese to Christianity This upset Tokugawa because th...
JAPANESE ISOLATIONISM
Japanese Isolationism Tokugawa shoguns decided to exclude foreign merchants and missionaries By 1639, Japan adopted a “clo...
Nagasaki Bay Japan Deshima Dutch ships One Japanese port at Deshima in Nagasaki Bay remained open, but ONLY to Dutch and C...
Japanese isolation remained in place for over 200 years until the 1850s
During this era of isolation, Japan had some profitable trade, but mainly became self- sufficient, limited foreign ideas, ...
×