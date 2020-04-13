Absolutism

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 kings/queens believe everything in their territory is their property  Answer only to God, not his/her subjects
DIVINE RIGHT: belief God created monarchy & they act as God’s representatives on earth
 1562-1598  Huguenots & Catholics fought 8 religious wars  Chaos in France  leads to opening for strong leaders to tak...
 INCREASE OF MIDDLE CLASS, DECLINE OF FEUDALISM, RISE OF CITIES  17th Century was period of huge change in Europe  mona...
 Who: Hapsburgs of Austria and Spain vs. France, Sweden, and German states  What: When each religion in central Europe t...
Ends war in 1648, consequences: 1) Weakened Hapsburgs of Spain & Austria 2) Strengthened France – gave it German territori...
 DIEGO VELAZQUEZ—paintings showed pride of Spain’s monarchy; rich colors  DON QUIXOTE DE LA MANCHA: 1605, called birth o...
 1215 - King John was trying to impose too many laws, so he was forced to sign the Magna Carta, agreeing to obey laws & c...
 1625 - inherits throne & rules without Parliament at first  1628 - Charles realizes he needs $$ (again) from Parliament...
 1641 - Scotland threatens to invade England & Charles needs $$ again…so he asks Parliament AGAIN for $$, even though he ...
 Cromwell becomes military ruler of England (abolishes monarchy)  passes strict laws against “sinful” acts (closes theat...
 1685 - Charles II dies with no heir (he was too busy partying)  James II becomes King (his brother)
 He suspends laws, abuses power, appoints Catholics to government office  Parliament invites Mary (daughter of James II)...
 In order for William and Mary to rule, parliament made them sign this  1689 - BILL OF RIGHTS & CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY ...
 Most powerful ruler in French history  Weakened the power of his nobles and excluded them from councils  Spent fortune...
Back of the Palace of Versailles…my backyard totally looks like this too. Fun fact: the palace is so big, everyone living ...
Ceilings made of gold, the Hall of Mirrors, a bedroom, and LOOK AT THAT BACKYARD!!
LOUIS XIV’s BEDROOM…basically it’s all made of gold. The railing isn’t original of course, this is a current photo of it a...
 1700, Louis’s grandson, Philip of Anjou, was promised the throne of Spain after King Charles II’s death (no heir)  So t...
1. Hapsburgs of Austria (Holy Roman Empire)  King Charles VI Vs. 2. Hohenzollerns of Prussia – enemies of Hapsburgs  Kin...
FREDERICK WILLIAM II (THE GREAT) MARIA THERESA  Leader of Prussia & a Hohenzollern  Followed father’s strict military ru...
 Believed Russia’s future depends on warm-water port  then could compete w/western Europe  Went on GRAND EMBASSY with a...
 Introduced potatoes as new staple food  1st newspaper  Women’s status increased b/c have to attend social gatherings ...
