constructionviz.com Available as an app for Construction Viz, Microsoft 365, and SharePoint Complete Construction Manageme...
Keep track of 1000s of projects with ease From planning to closeout, keep the entire project team on track for constructio...
Never lose sight of a project Customize different views to interact with the same data in different interfaces. View your ...
Use Case: Detail A major California utility was running a complex maintenance program on nearly 6,000 transmission towers....
Use Case: The Stats The scope of the program was nearly 6,000 projects. 6,000 Projects On Average each Project contained 5...
Use Case: Results • Centralized task management • Dashboard style notifications • Mobile solution Increase Workforce Produ...
Document Management We get it – you do not handle all project information the same. You may need to tag a document to just...
Your Flows Your PMIS The Project Tracker integrates into Microsoft Power Automate, one of the best workflow engines around...
A part of the Construction Viz suite of apps Over 31 forms available, from RFI to safety. Forms The Project Tracker is a p...
Construction Viz Project Tracker

Learn about our powerful project tracking app for Construction Viz, Microsoft 365, and SharePoint.

Construction Viz Project Tracker

  1. 1. constructionviz.com Available as an app for Construction Viz, Microsoft 365, and SharePoint Complete Construction Management for High-Volume Projects Project Tracker
  2. 2. Keep track of 1000s of projects with ease From planning to closeout, keep the entire project team on track for construction. We designed the Project Tracker specifically for utilities to execute high-volume maintenance or capital projects with greater efficiencies and team engagement than traditional monolithic project management tools. Does your project interface with customers or owners? The Project Tracker CRM Module allows you to manage the various tasks required for one or many customers associated with a project. It can even roll up tasks from multiple customers into one project-level activity for easy insight. Throughout your project's life, 100s of information points will come together for construction—things like ERTC, permits, engineering drawings, and customer communications. With a click of a button, the Project Tracker can prepare the job package binder for your construction foreman to take on the job site. Customer Relations Manager Job Package Binder Track your program and projects from a mobile device. Utilize the lineup of Construction Viz offline mobile forms like Daily Inspection Report and have your crew foreman submit offline daily forms into the Project Tracker. Identify potential permitting requirements and track the permit to issuance. Using the Project Tracker permitting module, the permitting team can work on hundreds of permits, and any delays can be auto- scheduled. Keeping the rest of the team on track. Mobile Ready Permit Management
  3. 3. Never lose sight of a project Customize different views to interact with the same data in different interfaces. View your projects spatially. Load in GIS layers to overlay on top of your projects The Project Tracker centers the entire project team around construction readiness. Within seconds team members can see all their projects and the status of the dependent activities. Geospatial View Construction Readiness
  4. 4. Use Case: Detail A major California utility was running a complex maintenance program on nearly 6,000 transmission towers. The utility was using several disparate non-user- friendly applications to manage projects. These applications had a “one-size-fits-all” approach, which caused many project organizations to work their processes around how the system worked, often creating slower processes than otherwise needed. The utility deployed the Project Tracker across many different functional groups, including their PMO, environmental, land, customer relations, engineering, public affairs, and linemen teams.
  5. 5. Use Case: The Stats The scope of the program was nearly 6,000 projects. 6,000 Projects On Average each Project contained 52 Activities 52 Activities per Project Over 312,000 Activities were managed in the Project Tracker 312K Activities Utilizing the Project Tracker the Utility was able to ramp work up to an average of 30 Project Completions per week. Avg. 30 Project Completions per week Through the life of the program the Utility collected 22,806 documents, 1152 permits and managed 1802 customers. Records Before executing a project, the utility needed signoffs from the county, city, school, and customers. They also had to complete environmental surveys and arrange work plans. Each of the 6,000 projects required input across all the functional groups inside the utility’s organization to ensure that they finished all 52 activities -- including site surveys, permits, customers, and clearances -- in advance of starting work. Program Stats achieved with the Project Tracker:
  6. 6. Use Case: Results • Centralized task management • Dashboard style notifications • Mobile solution Increase Workforce Productivity • Integrated with legacy systems • Automated reporting • Real-time updates Reduce Errors • Do more with less • Improve decision making • Manage by exception Save BIG
  7. 7. Document Management We get it – you do not handle all project information the same. You may need to tag a document to just one project or many. The Construction Viz dynamic relation matrices (DRM) feature makes it easy to tag documents based on complex relationships (for example, all the projects in a county starting construction in June) in seconds. Dynamic Relational Matrices Integration paths are available for most enterprise content management (ECM) systems, including SAP Documentum, SharePoint, and more. Integration When documents are uploaded, the app automatically tags them to the project, asset, and any other schemas you define. Auto Meta-tagging Complete Document Management for Dynamic Teams Use your favorite Microsoft Office apps -- Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and more -- right in your browser. The Project Tracker uses Office Web Apps in Microsoft 365 or Construction Viz. A built-in versioning and workflow engine allows you to do more with less effort. Office Web Apps, Versioning, Workflows and More
  8. 8. Your Flows Your PMIS The Project Tracker integrates into Microsoft Power Automate, one of the best workflow engines around. Give your users the power to create flows to send alerts when the cost exceeds X or update project status if Y is true. Realize greater workforce efficiencies and better ROI out of your PMIS with Construction Viz.
  9. 9. A part of the Construction Viz suite of apps Over 31 forms available, from RFI to safety. Forms The Project Tracker is a part of Construction Viz: an industry-leading construction management PMIS. From RFI, transmittals and submittals to schedule and cost - Construction Viz has an app for that. Integrate directly into your P6 schedule. P6 Import mapping layers and spatially view all project information across all the ConstViz apps. Mapping Manage cost across your program. Cost Manager Complete schedule management featuring resource, cost loading, dependency management, and more. Scheduler Project Tracker
