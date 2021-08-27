Termo de referência transbordo, transporte e disposição final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
Aug. 27, 2021
11 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Termo de referência transbordo, transporte e disposição final

Download to read offline

News & Politics
Aug. 27, 2021
11 views

Licitação Coleta de Lixo em Blumenau

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History Ted Cruz
(3/5)
Free
The Socialist Awakening: What's Different Now About the Left John B. Judis
(3.5/5)
Free
Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age John Lithgow
(2.5/5)
Free
Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now Evan Osnos
(2.5/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Melinda Gates
(4.5/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
(3/5)
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
(4.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
The Trigger: Narratives of the American Shooter Daniel J. Patinkin
(5/5)
Free
Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman
(3.5/5)
Free
Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History Yasmeen Abutaleb
(4.5/5)
Free
Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted the Justice Department Elie Honig
(4/5)
Free
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden Peter L. Bergen
(4/5)
Free
The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump
(4/5)
Free
Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order Colin Kahl
(5/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism Sharyl Attkisson
(4.5/5)
Free
Persist Elizabeth Warren
(4/5)
Free
On the House: A Washington Memoir John Boehner
(4.5/5)
Free
Kamala's Way: An American Life Dan Morain
(2.5/5)
Free
The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage Jonathan Cohn
(4/5)
Free
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape Jessica Luther
(4.5/5)
Free
The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto Charles M. Blow
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Termo de referência transbordo, transporte e disposição final

  1. 1. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 www.samae.com.br Página 1 POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. TERMO DE REFERÊNCIA “ESPECIFICAÇÕES TÉCNICAS/MEMORIAL DESCRITIVO” O presente Termo de Referência tem por objetivo descrever as atividades, bem como as ações a serem executadas pela empresa contratada para realização dos serviços de transbordo, transporte e disposição final ambientalmente adequada, apontado para tal um Aterro Sanitário, dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares e os gerados pelos entes públicos e entidades comerciais e industriais, com características domiciliares, coletados no município de Blumenau – SC. No presente termo, apontamos o formato do transporte e as condições mínimas necessárias, do Aterro Sanitário para receber os resíduos gerados no município de Blumenau – SC. Os serviços que constituem objeto desta licitação deverão ser executados em restrita observância as especificações e demais elementos apontados neste termo. OBJETO: Contratação de serviços de transbordo, transporte, destinação e disposição final ambientalmente adequada, dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares, bem como dos resíduos gerados pelos entes publico e entidades comerciais e industriais, com características de domiciliares no município de Blumenau – SC, apontando-se um Aterro Sanitário. O presente Termo de Referência é composto pelas seguintes partes: 1. Definição dos Serviços; 2. Execução dos Serviços; 3. Veículos e Equipamentos; 4. Do Pessoal e Suas Obrigações Mínimas; 5. Disposição Final Ambientalmente Adequada e Tratamento dos Resíduos Sólidos Domiciliares; 6. Fiscalização; 7. Considerações Finais. 1. DEFINIÇÃO DOS SERVIÇOS Para efeito deste termo, definem-se serviços como sendo o conjunto de atividades envolvendo o transbordo, transporte e a deposição final ambientalmente adequada, em Aterro Sanitário, dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares coletados no município de Blumenau – SC.
  2. 2. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 2. DA EXECUÇÃO DOS SERVIÇOS 2.1. A execução contempla os serviços de transbordo, transporte e deposição final ambientalmente adequada dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares e os gerados pelos entes públicos e entidades comerciais e industriais, com características domiciliares, do Município de Blumenau – SC, em Aterro Sanitário devidamente licenciado junto aos órgãos ambientais competentes atendendo a legislação que rege a matéria. 2.2. Os resíduos sólidos domiciliares a serem transportados com destino ao Aterro Sanitário serão coletados junto a Estação de Transbordo do SAMAE, localizada à Rua Engº Udo Deeke, 430 (fundos), bairro Salto do Norte, na cidade de Blumenau – SC. 2.3. A previsão da quantidade máxima de material a ser transportado e tratado em Aterro Sanitário é de até 7.100 (sete mil e cem) toneladas/mês, apresentando uma capacidade média de compactação de 0,8 ton/m³. Os quantitativos foram estimados com base nos dados aferidos pela balança do SAMAE, de 36 meses anteriores. 2.4. O transporte dos resíduos deverá ser realizado com uso de veículos apropriados, cuja frota de caminhões deverá ter no máximo 10 (dez) anos de uso. 2.5. A área (Aterro Sanitário) que irá receber os resíduos sólidos urbanos para disposição final e tratamento deverá estar licenciada junto aos órgãos ambientais competentes atendendo a legislação que rege a matéria. 2.6. A área de transbordo deverá estar devidamente licenciada. 2.7. A validade dos licenciamentos ambientais deverá atender o período de abrangência do contrato. 2.8. Ao Aterro Sanitário serão encaminhados os resíduos sólidos domiciliares e os gerados pelos entes públicos e entidades comerciais e industriais, com características domiciliares, com composição gravimétrica variada. 2.9. É de responsabilidade da CONTRATADA, realizar o estudo da composição gravimétrica dos resíduos sólidos urbanos de que trata o presente Termo de Referência, com periodicidade de 12 meses, sempre nos meses de setembro e outubro, obedecendo à norma ABNT NBR 10007:2004, ou outra que a CONTRATANTE assim determinar e fornecer a CONTRATANTE, os dados apurados. 2.10. Para o estudo da composição gravimétrica, deverá a CONTRATADA elaborar projeto contendo as especificações técnicas e a metodologia a ser utilizada para o quarteamento dos resíduos sólidos urbanos a serem estudados, com a devida aprovação da CONTRATANTE.
  3. 3. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 2.11. O estudo da composição gravimétrica deverá ser realizado, na quantidade necessária para a abrangência de todos os bairros do município de Blumenau – SC. 2.12. Os resíduos transportados pela CONTRATADA serão pesados em balança rodoviária aferida pelo INMETRO, localizada junto à Unidade de Resíduos Sólidos da CONTRATANTE, sendo esta a medida a ser utilizada para apurar os valores correspondentes a remuneração dos serviços mediante medição realizada mensalmente no período compreendido entre os dias 26 de um mês e o dia 25 do mês subsequente. 2.13. A remoção e acondicionamento dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares deverão ser realizados em veículos estanque apropriados e seu transporte até o Aterro Sanitário será de inteira responsabilidade da CONTRATADA, assim como toda a operação de movimentação dos resíduos no interior da célula de disposição final. 3. VEÍCULOS E EQUIPAMENTOS 3.1. Para a operação de transporte dos resíduos sólidos urbanos, objeto deste Termo de Referência, a CONTRATADA deverá dispor 04 (quatro) cavalos mecânicos e 07 (sete) carretas-caçambas, com capacidade volumétrica mínima de 50 m³ (cinquenta metros cúbicos). 3.1.1. A frota de veículos transportadores e equipamentos deverá ter idade máxima de 10 (dez) anos, devendo estar disponível para vistoria em até 5 (cinco) dias após a assinatura do Contrato e a operação deverá ter início em até 5 (cinco) dias após a emissão da Ordem de Serviço. 3.1.2. A Ordem de Serviço será emitida após a vistoria dos veículos e dos equipamentos exigidos neste Termo de Referência. 3.1.3. As marcas, modelos e outras características dos locais, ficam a critério da CONTRATADA, entretanto deverá dispor de quantidade mínima suficiente, de veículos e equipamentos para a perfeita realização dos serviços, respeitados como segue: 3.2 Quanto à execução do transporte e capacidade dos veículos: a) A quantidade de veículos de transporte de resíduos do transbordo ao Aterro Sanitário deverá ser suficiente para que não reste resíduo depositado nas rampas da estação de transbordo, sendo esta composta por carretas com sistema de carroceria estanque, apropriadas para o transporte de resíduos, com capacidade mínima de 50 (cinquenta) metros cúbicos e em bom estado de conservação e manutenção; b) As carretas deverão estar contempladas com sistema estanque, a fim de evitar o derramamento de chorume durante a manipulação e o transporte dos resíduos sólidos desde a estação de transbordo até a destinação final, a disposição final em aterro sanitário. Além disso, as cargas de resíduos deverão estar devidamente protegidas da ação da chuva através de enlonamento das caçambas dos caminhões.
  4. 4. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. c) Os veículos utilizados no transporte deverão dispor de Sistema de Posicionamento Global – GPS, com acesso pela CONTRATANTE, via web, que disponibilize, no mínimo, a localização, velocidade e roteiro realizado, bem como a identificação do motorista do caminhão, dispor de telefone celular para comunicação entre a CONTRATADA e a CONTRATANTE, quando necessário. d) Para os serviços de destinação final, o Aterro Sanitário deverá ser licenciado junto aos órgãos ambientais competentes atendendo a legislação que rege a matéria e demais legislações inerentes à prestação do serviço objeto do contrato. 3.3 Da operação do transbordo: a) A CONTRATADA deverá manter veículos e equipamentos em quantidade suficiente para a operação de transferência de carga dos resíduos oriundos da coleta diretamente dos caminhões para as carretas, bem como 01 (uma) retroescavadeira (trator equipado com pá carregadeira e escavador) para complemento dos serviços; b) É proibido deixar qualquer quantidade de material nas docas, dispostos no chão, por período superior a 30 minutos, assim como manter as carretas carregadas de resíduos, cuja destinação deverá ser o Aterro Sanitário, por período de tempo superior a 01 (uma) hora, no transbordo; c) A CONTRATADA deverá fornecer os equipamentos necessários para a correta prestação dos serviços de transbordo dos resíduos sólidos recolhidos nas vias públicas do município de Blumenau – SC obedecendo, o disposto nas alíneas “a e b” deste item; d) A CONTRATADA deverá fornecer todo e qualquer equipamento para o bom desempenho dos serviços, durante a vigência do contrato; e) É responsabilidade da CONTRATADA a coleta, o transporte e o tratamento em aterro sanitário, do chorume gerado no processo de operação do transbordo; f) Todo equipamento deverá ser conservado em perfeitas condições de limpeza e funcionamento, sendo obrigatória a execução de nova pintura, quando for necessária, a critério da fiscalização da CONTRATANTE, no prazo máximo de 60 (sessenta) dias após a notificação; g) fOs veículos a serem utilizados pela CONTRATADA para o transporte deverão conter nas laterais através de pintura ou adesivação os dados contidos na placa traseira; h) A CONTRATANTE poderá, a qualquer momento, exigir a troca ou substituição dos equipamentos que não atendam as exigências do contrato, na prestação dos serviços 4. HABILITAÇÃO TÉCNICA 4.1 Certidão de Registro de Pessoa Jurídica no Conselho Regional de Engenharia e Agronomia – CREA DO DOMICÍLIO OU SEDE do Licitante, com validade na data de entrega dos envelopes de “Habilitação” e “Proposta de Preços”, comprovando o registro ou inscrição da empresa licitante na entidade profissional competente.
  5. 5. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 4.2 Certidão de Registro de Pessoa Física no Conselho Regional de Engenharia e Agronomia – CREA, com validade na data de entrega dos envelopes da “Documentação de Habilitação” e “Proposta de Preços”, comprovando o registro ou inscrição do profissional indicado como responsável pela execução de objeto semelhante ao licitado na entidade profissional competente. 4.3 Comprovação de capacitação técnico-operacional: Apresentação de atestado fornecido por pessoa jurídica de direito público ou privado, em nome da licitante, devidamente acervado pelo CREA, acompanhado (s) da (s) respectiva (s) CAT, que comprove que a licitante já executou serviço similar e compatível em características, quantidades e prazos com os que compõem o objeto do edital, sendo: Descrição dos serviços Quantidade do edital (12 meses) Quantidade solicitada em atestado Operação de estação de transbordo de resíduos sólidos urbanos domiciliares ou serviço similar 85.200 toneladas 21.300 toneladas (25%) Disposição final ambientalmente adequada de resíduos sólidos domiciliares em aterro sanitário ou similar 85.200 toneladas 34.080 toneladas (40%) Obs: Para atendimento do quantitativo exigido na tabela acima, será permitido o somatório de atestados de capacidade técnica somente para a comprovação da prestação do serviço de disposição final ambientalmente adequada de resíduos sólidos domiciliares em aterro sanitário ou serviço similar, não sendo permitido o somatório de atestados para a comprovação de capacidade técnica do serviço de operação de estação de transbordo de resíduos sólidos urbanos domiciliares, uma vez que a totalidade do quantitativo de resíduos coletados no município é movimentada em uma única estação de transbordo. 4.4 Equipe mínima: para o desenvolvimento dos trabalhos objeto deste Termo de Referência, é requerido que a CONTRATADA tenha à disposição, pelo menos, um Engenheiro Civil ou Sanitarista, devidamente registrado no CREA, e comprovadamente vinculado à empresa através de um dos seguintes documentos: a) No caso do profissional ser funcionário da licitante: Cópia da Carteira de Trabalho e Previdência Social – CTPS (páginas da identificação e contrato de trabalho), acompanhada de cópia do livro ou ficha do registro de empregado (FRE); ou b) No caso de profissional autônomo contratado na condição de Engenheiro pela licitante: Cópia do contrato de prestação de serviços (com vigência durante o prazo de contratação deste Edital), acompanhada de declaração do profissional atestando que o contrato permanece em vigor. c) Caso o profissional seja proprietário/sócio da empresa, tal comprovação será desnecessária visto que já é
  6. 6. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. feita através do ato constitutivo e da Certidão do CREA devidamente atualizada. 4.4.1 É vedada a indicação do mesmo técnico como responsável por mais de uma empresa. 4.4.2 No decorrer da execução dos serviços, o(s) profissional(is) indicado(s) como Responsável(eis) Técnico(s) poderá(ao) ser substituído(s), nos termos do artigo 30, §10, da Lei n° 8.666, de 1993, por profissional(is) de experiência equivalente ou superior, desde que a substituição seja aprovada pela Administração. 4.5 Comprovação da capacidade técnico-profissional: comprovação de que o licitante possui em seu quadro permanente engenheiro devidamente reconhecido pelo CREA, e que seja detentor de no mínimo 1 (uma) Certidão de Acervo Técnico por execução de serviços de características semelhantes ao objeto da presente licitação, considerando-se as parcelas de maior relevância a seguir definidas: - Operação de estação de transbordo de resíduos sólidos urbanos domiciliares ou serviço similar; - Operação de aterro sanitário de resíduos sólidos urbanos com características de domiciliares ou serviço similar; OBSERVAÇÃO: Na comprovação da capacitação técnico-profissional anterior, será considerado apenas 1(um) atestado de capacidade técnica e acervo técnico emitido pelo CREA para cada parcela. 4.5.1 A comprovação de que o profissional detentor do atestado de capacidade técnica integra o quadro permanente da empresa licitante dar-se-á por cópias de: a) No caso do profissional ser funcionário da licitante: Cópia da Carteira de Trabalho e Previdência Social – CTPS (páginas da identificação e contrato de trabalho), acompanhada de cópia do livro ou ficha do registro de empregado (FRE); ou b) No caso de profissional autônomo contratado na condição de Engenheiro pela licitante: Cópia do contrato de prestação de serviços (com vigência durante o prazo de contratação deste Edital), acompanhada de declaração do profissional atestando que o contrato permanece em vigor. c) Caso o profissional seja proprietário/sócio da empresa, tal comprovação será desnecessária visto que já é feita através do ato constitutivo e da Certidão do CREA devidamente atualizada. 4.5.2 O profissional indicado pela licitante para comprovação da capacidade técnico-profissional deverá participar da execução dos trabalhos, admitindo-se a sua substituição por outro de experiência equivalente ou superior, desde que aprovada pela Administração. 4.6 - DOCUMENTOS COMPLEMENTARES: 4.6.1 - Termo de declaração assinado pelo representante legal do proponente que possui recursos materiais
  7. 7. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. e humanos compatíveis para a realização do objeto da licitação (Anexo II). 4.6.2 - Declaração, em nome da licitante, de que posui aterro sanitário devidamente licenciado para a disposição final dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares, devendo apresentar cópia, no ato da assinatura do contrato, da Licença Ambiental de Operação (LAO) vigente ou em processo de renovação para a atividade de “Disposição Final de rejeitos urbanos em aterros sanitários”, conforme Resolução CONSEMA nº 98/2017. 4.6.3 - Declaração formal da disponibilidade de todos os veículos e equipamentos que serão utilizados na prestação dos serviços objeto deste Edital no prazo previsto para a assinatura do Contrato, ou seja, os equipamentos devidamente instalados nos chassis e os conjuntos em boas condições de operação, para serem vistoriados (Anexo I). 4.6.4 - Comprovação de que a licitante possua cadastro junto ao IBAMA, através de cadastro técnico federal e certificado de regularidade dentro do prazo de validade. 4.7 DOCUMENTOS A SEREM APRESENTADOS APÓS ASSINATURA DO CONTRATO 4.7.1 A licitante vencedora deverá apresentar, no prazo de 05 (cinco) dias, após assinatura do contrato: 4.7.1.1 – Plano de Ações Emergenciais (PAE), com o objetivo de responder de forma rápida e eficaz ocorrências emergenciais, definindo as ações a serem tomadas durante e após a adversidade, de modo a minimizar as consequências dos acidentes, proteger a integridade física da população envolvida e proteger o meio ambiente; 4.7.1.1.1 O PAE deverá contemplar, no mínimo, os seguintes itens: a) Introdução, histórico do plano e dos objetivos; b) Normas de trabalho da empresa, incluindo as instruções de segurança; c) Sistema de seleção, capacitação e treinamento dos agentes; d) Procedimentos de inspeção e manutenção dos veículos e equipamentos; e) Descrição da forma de atuação de cada agente responsável pelas ações a serem adotadas; f) Procedimentos em situações de emergência com respectivo fluxo de ações (troca de pneus, quebra de veículo, roubo, acidente envolvendo outros veículos, tombamento, incêndio); g) Acessórios de segurança e de atendimento a emergências, incluindo sistema de comunicação; h) Localização dos equipamentos para atendimento a emergências no Estado de Santa Catarina; i) Informação sobre a existência de contrato com empresas de resgate/seguro ambiental informando nome da empresa, endereço e fone de contato. Na inexistência de contrato específico para tal fim informar endereço e fone de contato das empresas que atuam nas rotas do Estado de Santa Catarina; j) Integração com outros planos emergenciais; k) Sistema de divulgação de acidentes;
  8. 8. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. l) Nome(s) e telefone(s) do(s) responsável(is) técnico(s) para contato em caso de emergência. m) Identificação do profissional habilitado responsável pela elaboração do Plano de Ação Emergencial, informando: (a) nome; (b) CPF; (c) qualificação profissional; (d) número do registro do profissional, em seus respectivos conselhos de classe e região; (f) local e data; (g) cópia da ART ou AFT, expedida. 4.7.2 Procedimento Operacional Padrão (POP), contemplando as atividades necessárias à prestação dos serviços objeto deste Termo de Referência (transbordo e transporte dos resíduos sólidos, limpeza da estação de transbordo, troca de pneus, manutenção dos veículos, etc); 4.7.2.1 Cada atividade deverá ter o seu respectivo POP, que deverá seguir a seguinte estrutura: 1 Objetivo 2 Campo de aplicação 3 Responsabilidade 4 Definições 5 Condições necessárias/gerais 6 Normas e/ou documentos complementares 7 Descrição das atividades 4.7.2.2 Após apresentação, o POP estará sujeito à análise e aprovação do SAMAE, no prazo de 5 (cinco) dias. Caso o documento não esteja a contento, deverá ser corrigido pela licitante vencedora e apresentado novamente no prazo máximo de 5 (cinco) dias. 4.8 Atestado de Visita Técnica (opcional) 4.8.1. As empresas interessadas, por intermédio do indicado responsável técnico da licitante, devidamente credenciado, deverão entrar em contato com a Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, para efetuar a visita técnica junto à Estação de Transbordo, localizada na unidade de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, local onde serão executados os serviços. 4.8.1.1. A visita deverá ser agendada, com antecedência mínima de 05 (cinco) dias úteis, através do telefone (47) 3222-4157 ou e-mails: gerenciars@samae.com.br; raulschramm@samae.com.br, informando o nome do credenciado e o número do registro no CREA. Ao término da visita a Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, fornecerá a Declaração de Visita, que deverá constar no envelope nº 01 – Habilitação. a) A Declaração de Visita somente será fornecida, mediante apresentação de cópia autenticada do documento do CREA que comprove ser o solicitante Responsável Técnico da licitante interessada e cópia da carteira de identidade. 4.8.1.2. Caso a licitante esteja impedida ou não queira realizar a visita técnica, deverá apresentar em substituição ao atestado de visita, declaração formal assinada pelo responsável técnico ou responsável legal da
  9. 9. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. empresa, sob as penalidades da Lei, que tem pleno conhecimento das condições e peculiaridades inerentes à natureza dos trabalhos e que assume total responsabilidade por esse fato e que não utilizará deste para quaisquer questionamentos futuros que ensejem avenças técnicas ou financeiras com o SAMAE. 4.8.1.3. Os profissionais indicados pelo licitante para fins de comprovação da capacitação técnico-profissional deverão participar do serviço objeto da licitação, admitindo-se a substituição por profissionais de experiência equivalente ou superior, desde que aprovada pelo SAMAE. 5. DO PESSOAL 5.1.Compete a CONTRATADA a admissão de motoristas, encarregados, fiscais, serventes, operadores de máquinas e equipamentos, e demais funcionários necessários a execução dos serviços contratados, correndo por sua conta os encargos sociais, trabalhistas, seguros, EPI’S, uniformes, equipamentos de acordo com a legislação em vigor. 5.2.A CONTRATANTE, através da Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos, responsável pela fiscalização, poderá solicitar a dispensa, no prazo de 48 (quarenta e oito) horas, do empregado cuja conduta seja prejudicial ao bom andamento dos serviços. Caso a dispensa der origem a ação judicial, não caberá a CONTRATANTE, em hipótese alguma, quaisquer responsabilidades, sejam elas Cível, Trabalhista ou Penal. 5.3 É vedada ao pessoal da CONTRATADA, a execução de serviços que não sejam objeto do presenteEdital. 5.4 É expressamente proibido caminhar ou permanecer sobre a carroceria dos caminhões para execução de quaisquer serviços, estando estes em processo de carregamento ou com carga completa. 5.5 Cumprir o disposto neste Termo de Referência e no Edital de Licitação e seus anexos; 5.6 Emitir ART (Anotação de Responsabilidade Técnica) de execução no prazo máximo de 10 (dez) dias a contar da assinatura do contrato, devidamente assinada pelo Engenheiro responsável e registrada junto ao Conselho Regional de Engenharia e Agronomia (CREA), relativamente aos serviços prestados, abrangendo toda a execução contratual. A anotação e o registro junto ao CREA ficarão às expensas da Contratada; 5.7 Responsabilizar-se, integralmente, pelo controle de qualidade dos serviços e materiais apresentados; 5.8 Apresentar, mensalmente, ao CONTRATANTE, cópia autenticada dos seguintes documentos: a) Guia de recolhimento das contribuições previdenciárias devidas ao INSS, relativa ao mês de competência imediatamente anterior, devidamente quitada; b) Guia de depósito do FGTS, contendo a relação completa dos empregados vinculados a obra, relativamente ao mês de competência anterior, devidamente quitada, e quando contrato temporário, apresentar guia de recolhimento do FGTS e das informações à Previdência Social (GFIP) devidamente
  10. 10. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. quitada e autenticada, indicando o nome do profissional, relativamente ao mês de competência anterior; c) Comprovante de pagamento dos salários dos empregados envolvidos no objeto ora contratado bem como cópia dos cartões pontos. 5.9 Os documentos deverão ser entregues até o 5º (quinto) dia útil do mês subsequente ao da prestação do serviço. 5.10 Indicar junto ao CONTRATANTE, no prazo máximo de 10 (dez) dias, após a assinatura do contrato, representante ou preposto da CONTRATADA, responsável pela execução dos serviços e acompanhamento do contrato e fornecimento de todas as informações que o Município solicitar, sob pena de rescisão contratual; 5.11 Fornecer o nome completo, endereço do escritório da CONTRATADA, onde o preposto deve ser encontrado, telefone convencional e celular do preposto indicado; 5.12 Manter durante toda a vigência do contrato, em compatibilidade com as obrigações assumidas, todas as condições de habilitação e qualificação exigidas na contratação; 5.13 Permitir e facilitar a fiscalização, a inspeção ao local dos serviços, em qualquer dia e hora, devendo prestar todas as informações e esclarecimentos solicitados, pelos técnicos; 5.14 Guardar sigilo sobre todas as informações obtidas em decorrência do cumprimento do contrato; 5.15 Utilizar somente material e serviços de primeira qualidade, obedecendo às normas, especificações e métodos da ABNT - Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas e INMETRO; 5.16 Responsabilizar-se pela conservação dos objetos e documentos oriundos dos serviços durante a execução dos mesmos ao CONTRATANTE; 5.17 Responder por todos os ônus, tais como: mão-de-obra, equipamentos, transportes, seguros, leis sociais, previdenciárias, administrativas e trabalhistas, tributos, impostos, taxas, fretes, bem como os materiais necessários para a execução dos serviços, cuja inadimplência não transfere responsabilidade à Contratante; 5.18 Manter somente empregados devidamente uniformizados e protegidos, com equipamentos de proteção individual, de acordo com a legislação de Medicina e Segurança do Trabalho; 5.19 Zelar pela disciplina de seus empregados, pela produtividade e qualidade dos serviços; 5.20 Comparecer em Juízo nas ações trabalhistas propostas por seus empregados contra si, ou propostas contra o MUNICÍPIO, assumindo o pólo passivo, defendendo-se judicialmente e reconhecendo perante a Justiça do Trabalho, sua condição de empregadora, arcando com o ônus de eventual condenação, inclusive honorários advocatícios, custas judiciais e demais cominações e sucumbências;
  11. 11. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 5.21 Cumprir as medidas relativas à segurança e saúde do trabalho contidos na Constituição Federal, na CLT em seus artigos 154 a 201, Lei 6.514 de 27/12/77, na portaria 3.214 de 08/08/78 da Secretaria de Segurança no Trabalho e do Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, no Código de Edificações e Regimentos Sanitário, nas normas contidas em acordo e convenções coletivas de trabalho e nas convenções e recomendações da OIT ratificadas pelo Brasil; 5.22 Reparar, corrigir, remover ou substituir, às suas expensas, no total ou em parte, no prazo fixado pelo fiscal do contrato, os serviços efetuados em que se verificarem vícios, defeitos ou incorreções resultantes da execução ou dos materiais empregados; 5.23 Assumir toda e qualquer providência que diga respeito ao reparo ou à indenização por danos materiais causados à Contratante e a terceiros por atos praticados ou por eventuais acidentes, em decorrência do serviço, causados por seus funcionários; 5.24 Atender a Lei 8.666/93 e suas alterações. 5.25 Apresentar Procedimentos Operacionais Padrão (POP), quando da ocorrência de derramamento de resíduos em via pública, ou qualquer outro local, exceto no aterro sanitário ou local da destinação final, devendo conter, no mínimo: 1) Identificação da empresa responsável pelo transporte; 2) Identificação da empresa geradora dos resíduos; 3) Tipos de resíduos derramados; 4) Local, data e horário da ocorrência; 5) Forma de armazenamento utilizada para o transporte dos resíduos; 6) Identificação do veículo de transporte e do condutor, bem como a identificação de terceiros, caso haja o envolvimento de outros veículos ou pessoas no acidente; 7) Relação e identificação dos veículos e equipamentos utilizados no resgate e transporte dos resíduos derramados; 8) Justificativas da ocorrência; 1) Responsabilidades apuradas quanto à ocorrência do derramamento dos resíduos; 2) Documentos comprovando a correta execução dos serviços; 3) Documentos comprobatórios que constem as notificações feitas aos órgãos ambientais e sanitários e de trânsito, da ocorrência do fato; 4) Relatório contendo todas as informações relativas à ocorrência, as medidas adotadas, quem executou e os resultados alcançados, assinado pelo responsável técnico da Contratada e pelo responsável técnico da empresa executora dos serviços de resgate e transporte dos resíduos derramados; 5) Comprovação da destinação final adequada dos resíduos, objeto da operação de resgate; 6. DISPOSIÇÃO FINAL DOS RESÍDUOS SÓLIDOS DOMICILIARES-COMERCIAIS 6.1. Quanto à disposição final, esta deverá ser realizada em Aterro Sanitário devidamente licenciado junto
  12. 12. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. aos órgãos ambientais competentes atendendo a legislação que rege a matéria, contemplando no mínimo: 6.1.1. A Operação do Aterro Sanitário, que consistirá na execução dos serviços de disposição, compactação e recobrimento dos resíduos sólidos, bem como na execução concomitante de drenagens, de forma a evitar ao máximo o contato do lixo com o meio ambiente e as intempéries, através de técnicas reconhecidas e com a utilização de equipamentos apropriados; 6.1.2. O Tratamento, que consistirá nas ações de redução da carga poluidora dos efluentes gerados na massa de resíduos disposto no Aterro Sanitário, através de processos compostos de tratamento físico-químico e biológico que promovam a estabilização dos efluentes, para que sejam descartados dentro dos padrões estabelecidos na legislação ambiental; 6.1.3. O Controle, que consistirá nas ações de investigação e avaliação da eficiência dos serviços de operação e do sistema de tratamento de efluentes. Consistirá no monitoramento de efluentes, água subsuperficiais (poços) e superficiais (corpo receptor), na inspeção de obras e serviços executados no Aterro Sanitário, e no levantamento continuo de dados sobre os resíduos aterrados; 6.1.4. A manutenção, que consistirá nas ações de correção de eventuais problemas detectados através do controle, gerados por intempéries ou devido à deficiência na operação ou na execução das obras. Constituem-se também as atividades de prevenção indispensáveis à conservação das obras e outros elementos necessários ao funcionamento do Aterro Sanitário. 6.2. Caso o tratamento e a disposição final referidos neste capítulo venham a ser realizadas com o uso de outras tecnologias, estas deverão ter suas aplicações autorizadas pelos órgãos competentes e amparadas na legislação brasileira, além do licenciamento junto aos órgãos ambientais competentes atendendo a legislação que rege a matéria, de forma a garantir a preservação do meio ambiente e a saúde da população. 6.3. Todos os custos com operação, tratamento, manutenção, projetos, estudos e serviços complementares necessários a correta disposição final, serão de responsabilidade da CONTRATADA, bem como alvarás, taxas, licenças e demais documentos pertinentes, deverão estar contemplados na proposta apresentada. 6.4 A área do aterro deverá ser isolada com cerca e quando possível, com cinturão verde. 6.5 É vedada a permanência de pessoas estranhas ao serviço, bem como de quaisquer animais na área do Aterro Sanitário. 7. DA FISCALIZAÇÃO 7.1. Caberá a CONTRATANTE, através da Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos a fiscalização do cumprimento do Contrato e demais procedimentos operacionais concernentes aos serviços objeto deste Termo de
  13. 13. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. Referência. 7.2.A CONTRATADA obriga-se a permitir aos fiscais da CONTRATANTE, o livre acesso as suas dependências, possibilitando o exame das instalações, veículos, equipamentos bem como ao pessoal e material, fornecendo, quando solicitado, todos os dados e elementos referentes aos serviços contratados. 7.3.A CONTRATADA deverá apresentar relatório mensal da execução dos serviços com registro fotográfico, contendo a descrição dos serviços realizados na estação de transbordo, o quantitativo de resíduos sólidos recebidos no aterro sanitário e a descrição da execução da disposição final ambientalmente adequada. 7.4 A CONTRATADA terá que fornecer mensalmente, até o primeiro dia do mês subsequente à realização dos serviços, os certificados de destinação final ambientalmente adequada: a) do chorume/lixiviado gerado na estação de transbordo/transporte dos resíduos; b) dos resíduos sólidos dispostos em aterro sanitário. 7.5 A Contratada ficará sujeita à aplicação de penalidade nas seguintes situações: a) Pelo não fornecimento de planilhas exigidas, complemento de plano inicial ou pelo não atendimento de pedido de informações ou dados: multa no valor de R$ 300,00 (trezentos reais) por infração e por dia de atraso; b) Por dia de atraso na implantação total dos serviços: multa diária no valor de R$ 5.000,00 (cinco mil reais); c) O atraso injustificado da realização dos serviços: multa diária no valor de R$ 3.000,00 (três mil reais); d) Uso de veículos, equipamentos ou uniformes não padronizados para a execução dos serviços: multa diária no valor de R$ 500,00 (quinhentos reais), por qualquer das irregularidades indicadas; e) Solicitação de vantagem indevida, por parte de pessoal da CONTRATADA, uso de bebida alcoólica em serviço e falta de urbanidade: multa no valor R$ 500,00 (quinhentos reais), por qualquer das irregularidades indicadas; f) Impedimento do acesso da fiscalização às dependências utilizadas pela CONTRATADA, veículos e equipamentos: multa no valor de R$ 1.000,00 (um mil reais), por infração; g) Uso de veículos em mau estado de limpeza e conservação ou que causem derramamento de lixiviado na estação de transbordo ou no transporte até o aterro sanitário: multa de R$ 2.000,00 (dois mil reais) por infração; h) Falta de cumprimento de determinação para aumento de frota ou pessoal, quando se fizer necessário: multa no valor de R$ 1.500,00 (um mil e quinhentos reais), por dia de atraso no atendimento; i) Pela disposição final dos resíduos em local não licenciado: multa de 5% do valor do contrato;
  14. 14. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. j) - Paralisação dos serviços contratados sem justificativa: multa de até 5% (cinco por cento) do valor total do contrato; k) Pela rescisão do Contrato, por iniciativa do CONTRATADO, sem justa causa, multa de até 20% (vinte por cento) do valor total atualizado do Contrato, sem prejuízo do pagamento de outras multas que lhe tenham sido aplicadas e de responder por perdas e danos que a rescisão ocasionar ao CONTRATANTE; 8. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS 8.1. As demais disposições sobre o serviço de transbordo, transporte tratamento e destinação final dos resíduos sólidos urbanos constam do Edital e demais anexos. _______________________ _________________________ _________________________ Raul Schramm Filho Felipe Leite Carlos Roberto da Cruz Engenheiro Sanitarista Gerente de Resíduos Sólidos Técnico em Saneamento
  15. 15. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO I Declaração de Disponibilidade de Veículos Declaro para fins de participação no presente certame, que a empresa licitante __________________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ possui à disposição todos os equipamentos e veículos necessários para a operação da estação de transbordo e para o transporte dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares até a disposição final ambientalmente adequada em aterro sanitário licenciado. Responsável legal
  16. 16. SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO II Declaração de Disponibilidade Recursos Materiais e Humanos Declaro para fins de participação no presente certame, que a empresa licitante _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________possui recursos materiais e humanos compatíveis para a realização do objeto da licitação. Responsável legal

    Be the first to comment

Licitação Coleta de Lixo em Blumenau

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×