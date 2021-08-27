Successfully reported this slideshow.
Edital 20210723035429

  1. 1. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. EDITAL DE CONCORRÊNCIA 03-2202/2021 CRITÉRIO DE JULGAMENTO: MENOR PREÇO GLOBAL Regime de Execução Indireta de Empreitada por preço unitário O SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO torna público que, os envelopes contendo, respectivamente, nº 01 Documentos de Habilitação e nº 02 Proposta de Preços, serão recebidos até a data de 26 de agosto de 2021 às 08:30 horas, junto a Sede Administrativa do SAMAE (ETA II), localizada na Rua Bahia, n° 1530, bairro Salto, Blumenau/SC. Na mesma data e horário estipulado para abertura do Certame, após o credenciamento dos representantes, será iniciada a aberturado(s) envelope(s) de “Documentos de Habilitação” da licitação na modalidade CONCORRÊNCIA nº 03-2202/2021. Os Envelopes contendo os documentos de HABILITAÇÃO e de PROPOSTAS DE PREÇOS deverão ser entregues lacrados, mediante protocolo na Gerência de Suprimentos – Seção de Compras e Licitações. Serão recebidos os envelopes das licitantes que registrarem, junto a Portaria, sua entrada até as 08h30min do dia previsto para a Sessão Pública, que será realizada no dia 26 de agosto, às 09:00 hs na Sala de Licitações do SAMAE/ETA II, localizado na Rua Bahia, 1530, Salto, Blumenau/SC. Os licitantes interessados em participar do certame não necessitam encaminhar seus representantes legais para entregar os envelopes com a documentação e as propostas, podendo, inclusive, encaminhá-los via Correio ou outro meio similar de entrega, atentando para as datas e horários finais para protocolo dos mesmos (26/08/2021 – 08h30min). A correspondência deverá ser endereçada com aviso de recebimento para a Comissão Permanente de Licitação no endereço acima indicado e conter os dois envelopes acima mencionados (Documentos de Habilitação" e "Proposta de Preços" em envelopes separados), bem como documentos necessários para credenciamento da empresa. 1.0. DISPOSIÇÕES PRELIMINARES 1.1. O procedimento licitatório e o Contrato de Fornecimento que dele resultar, obedecerão integralmente as Leis vigentes no País, especialmente a Lei Federal nº 8.666/93 com suas respectivas alterações e a Lei Complementar nº 123/06 e suas alterações, o art.551 da Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho (CLT), a súmula nº.331 do Tribunal Superior do Trabalho (TST), o Código Civil e demais legislações aplicáveis a matéria. 1.2. Local e horário para retirada do Edital, esclarecimentos e informações às licitantes: Seção de Compras e Licitações – Gerência de Suprimentos do SAMAE, localizada na Rua Bahia, n° 1530, bairro Salto, Blumenau/SC, CEP 89031-001, CNPJ 83.779.462/0001-86. Horário das 08:00 horas até 11:00 horas e das 13:30 horas até 16:00 horas, telefone: (47) 3331-8422 e 3331-8477; e-mails: luizeduardo@samae.com.br;marcelofileti@samae.com.br; karlakaestner@samae.com.br 1.3. Qualquer pedido de esclarecimento em relação a eventuais dúvidas na interpretação da presente Concorrência deverá ser encaminhado por escrito à Comissão Permanente de Licitações, junto à Seção de Compras e Licitações, através do endereço e contato descrito no item 1.2 deste edital. As dúvidas dirimidas por telefone serão somente aquelas de ordem estritamente informais e não poderão ser consideradas como condições editalícias. 1.4. As proponentes poderão adquirir/consultar o Edital e Anexos no site (http://www.blumenau.sc.gov.br) – Portal Transparência ou solicitar via e-mail marcelofileti@samae.com.br; luizeduardo@samae.com.br 1.4.1. As empresas que retirarem o edital diretamente pelo site, serão responsáveis pela consulta de eventuais alterações/informações pertinentes a esta licitação.
  2. 2. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. CLÁUSULA PRIMEIRA - DO OBJETO ============================== 1.1 Contratação de serviços de transbordo, transporte, destinação e disposição final ambientalmente adequada, dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares, bem como dos resíduos gerados pelos entes públicos e entidades comerciais e industriais, com características de domiciliares no município de Blumenau – SC, apontando-se um Aterro Sanitário. 1.2 - O valor máximo POR TONELADA do objeto do contrato é de R$ 238,94 (duzentos e trinta e oito reais e noventa e quatro centavos) fixados com base na Planilha de Custos constante do Anexo Va e Preço Base. 1.3 - DOS PRAZOS: 1.3.1 - O prazo de vigência contratual será de 12 (doze) meses, contados a partir do 5º dia útil após a assinatura do contrato, podendo ser prorrogado por até sessenta meses, nos termos do artigo 57, II, da Lei nº 8.666/93. 1.3.2 - A ordem de serviço será expedida, no prazo máximo de até 15 (quinze) dias contados a partir do início da vigência do contrato e sua execução deve ser iniciada no prazo máximo de 05 (cinco) dias após o recebimento desta ordem. 1.3.3 - O prazo para assinatura do contrato será de até 05 (cinco) úteis após notificação do SAMAE. CLÁUSULA SEGUNDA - DA APRESENTAÇÃO ====================================== 2.1 - Os "Documentos de Habilitação" e "Proposta de Preços" deverão ser entregues e protocolados na Gerência de Suprimentos – Seção de Compras e Licitações do SAMAE, até a data e horário previstos no preâmbulo deste edital, devendo ser apresentados em envelopes separados, indevassáveis, cada um deles com identificação clara do proponente referente à licitação e identificando preferencialmente o conteúdo dos envelopes como segue: - SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO Concorrência 2202/2021 Envelope Nº 01 - DOCUMENTOS DE HABILITAÇÃO Empresa Proponente:................. Representante Credenciado:...................... E-mail:........ Telefone:............ - SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO Concorrência 2202/2021 Envelope Nº 02- PROPOSTA DE PREÇOS Empresa Proponente:................ Representante Credenciado:...................... CLÁUSULA TERCEIRA – DO CREDENCIAMENTO E DAS CONDIÇÕES DE PARTICIPAÇÃO ============================================================================
  3. 3. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 3.1 - Serão admitidos a participar desta licitação os que estejam legalmente estabelecidos na forma da lei, para os fins do objeto pleiteado. 3.2 - No horário e local indicados no preâmbulo deste Edital será aberta a Sessão de processamento desta Concorrência, iniciando-se com o credenciamento dos interessados em participar do certame. 3.3 - O credenciamento do licitante e de seu representante legal implica na responsabilidade legal pelos atos praticados e a presunção de capacidade plena para a realização das transações inerentes ao presente processo licitatório. 3.4 - O CREDENCIAMENTO deverá obedecer ao modelo constante no Anexo I, devendo ser observado o contrato social ou estatuto da proponente, ou ainda por meio de procuração que incluirá necessariamente os poderes exigidos para o credenciamento, sem prejuízo de outros, firmada por quem, pelo estatuto ou contrato social, tiver poderes suficientes para tanto, ou lavrada em instrumento público. 3.4.1 - No caso de participação do dirigente ou proprietário da licitante, não é necessário o preenchimento do Termo de Credenciamento e nem apresentação de procuração, fazendo-se necessário somente a apresentação dos documentos descritos nas alíneas “b” e “c” do item 3.4.2. 3.4.2 - Para o credenciamento deverão ser entregues, apartados dos Envelopes 1 e 2, os seguintes documentos: a) Termo de Credenciamento ou Procuração, conforme item 3.4; b) Documento de identificação do representante da empresa que irá participar do certame, devendo ser cópia autenticada ou Cópia simples com apresentação do original; c) Contrato Social, Estatuto ou Ata de Eleição, devendo ser cópia autenticada ou Cópia simples com apresentação do original; 3.4.3 - Somente a pessoa credenciada poderá intervir no procedimento licitatório, sendo admitido, para este feito, um único representante por licitante interessada; 3.4.4 - Nenhuma pessoa, ainda que munida de procuração, poderá representar mais de uma empresa no certame, sob pena de exclusão sumária de ambas as licitantes representadas; 3.4.5 - Não será concedida prorrogação de prazo para a apresentação dos documentos de habilitação e da proposta e não serão aceitas propostas por e-mail, via fax e documentos entregues além do prazo estipulado; 3.4.6 - Os documentos relativos ao Credenciamento deverão ser entregues fora dos envelopes de HABILITAÇÃO e PROPOSTA DE PREÇOS; 3.4.7- A falta de credenciamento do representante da licitante, nos termos deste Edital e da legislação vigente, implicará no silêncio deste representante durante a Sessão Pública de Abertura e Julgamento das Propostas, sendo apenas aceitos os envelopes nº 01 Documentos de Habilitação e nº 02 Proposta de Preços. 3.4.8 - A Comissão Permanente de Licitação recomenda aos licitantes a participação efetiva de representante nas reuniões deste instrumento convocatório e, nas eventualmente convocadas pela Comissão Permanente de Licitação. 3.5 - Não poderá participar desta concorrência a licitante: a) Que se encontrem em falência ou concordata, concurso de credores, dissolução, liquidação ou em regime de consórcio, qualquer que seja sua forma de constituição, empresas estrangeiras que não funcionem no país, nem aqueles que tenham sido declarados inidôneos para licitar ou contratar com a Administração
  4. 4. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. Pública ou punidos com suspensão do direito de licitar e contratar pelo Município de Blumenau; b) que por qualquer motivo tenham sido consideradas inidôneas por qualquer órgão da Administração Pública, direta ou indireta, Federal, Estadual ou Municipal, ou punidas com suspensão do direito de licitar e contratar com o SAMAE de Blumenau/SC; c) inadimplentes em obrigações assumidas com o SAMAE; d) que estejam reunidas em consórcio, qualquer que seja a sua forma de constituição; e) empresa cujo estatuto ou contrato social não inclua o objeto deste procedimento licitatório; f) que possuam em seu quadro as pessoas de que tratam o artigo 9º da Lei 8.666/93 3.5.1. Empresa em RECUPERAÇÃO JUDICIAL OU EXTRAJUDICIAL poderá participar do certame, desde que apresente as certidões de regularidade fiscal previstas no art. 29 da Lei 8.666/93 ou, necessariamente, decisão judicial comprovadamente vigente dispensando-a expressamente da obrigatoriedade de sua apresentação para contratação com o Poder Público. 3.5.2. A apresentação do mero despacho de processamento do pedido de recuperação judicial ou extrajudicial ensejará a inabilitação da licitante; 3.6. Orienta-se para que as proponentes apresentem junto ao envelope nº. 01 – Habilitação – Termo de Nomeação de Preposto (modelo Anexo VIII) e Modelo de Declaração para assinatura de contrato, com a indicação do representante Legal da empresa (modelo Anexo XI). 3.7. Será permitida a assinatura eletrônica nos documentos, mediante uso da certificação digital ICP Brasil, caso o representante legal da licitante a possua. CLÁUSULA QUARTA - DA HABILITAÇÃO =================================== A proponente deverá apresentar no envelope nº 01 "HABILITAÇÃO", em 01 (uma) via, os seguintes documentos: 4.1 - HABILITAÇÃO JURÍDICA 4.1.1 - Ato constitutivo, estatuto ou contrato social e suas alterações ou da última consolidação em diante, devidamente registrado, em se tratando de sociedades comerciais, e, no caso de sociedade por ações, acompanhado de documentos de eleição de seus administradores, ou; 4.1.2 - Inscrição do ato constitutivo, no caso de sociedades civis, acompanhada de prova de diretoria em exercício; 4.1.3 - Decreto de autorização, em se tratando de empresa ou sociedade estrangeira em funcionamento no País, e ato de registro ou autorização para funcionamento expedido pelo órgão competente, quando a atividade assim o exigir. 4.2 - REGULARIDADE FISCAL E TRABALHISTA
  5. 5. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 4.2.1. Prova de Inscrição no Cadastro Nacional de Pessoas Jurídicas (C.N.P.J.) pela apresentação do Comprovante de Inscrição e de Situação Cadastral no C.N.P.J., demonstrando situação cadastral ATIVA. 4.2.2. Prova de inscrição no cadastro de contribuintes estadual ou municipal, quando houver, relativo ao domicílio ou sede do licitante, pertinente ao seu ramo de atividade e compatível com o objeto contratual. 4.2.3. Prova de Regularidade dos créditos tributários federais administrados pela RFB e PGFN que entrou em vigência em 03 de novembro de 2014, abrangendo as Contribuições Sociais previstas nas alíneas ‘a’ e ‘d’ do parágrafo único do art. 11 da Lei nº 8.212/91, através de Certidão Conjunta, com data de emissão não superior a 180 (cento e oitenta) dias, quando não constar expressamente no corpo da certidão o seu prazo de validade. http://www.receita.fazenda.gov.br/grupo2/certidoes.htm. 4.2.4. Prova de regularidade da Fazenda Estadual apresentada com data de emissão não superior a 60 (sessenta) dias, quando não constar expressamente no corpo da mesma o seu prazo de validade. 4.2.5. Prova de regularidade para com a Fazenda Municipal. A Certidão deverá ser apresentada com data de emissão não superior a 180 (cento e oitenta) dias, quando não constar expressamente o prazo de validade no corpo da mesma. A certidão deverá ser do domicílio ou sede da licitante e referindo-se a todos os Tributos (Mobiliários e Imobiliários). 4.2.6. Prova de regularidade relativa ao Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço (FGTS) demonstrando situação regular no cumprimento dos encargos instituídos por Lei. 4.2.7. A licitante deverá apresentar DECLARAÇÃO de cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 7.º inciso XXXIII da Constituição Federal, sobre o trabalho de menores, conforme modelo do Anexo II. 4.2.7.1. A declaração de cumprimento do art. 7º, bem como a nomeação do representante (credenciamento), deverá ser assinada por quem tenha poderes para tal. 4.2.8. CNDT - Prova de inexistência de débitos inadimplidos perante a Justiça do Trabalho, mediante a apresentação de Certidão Negativa, nos termos do Título VII-A da Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho, aprovada pelo Decreto-Lei nº 5.452, de 1° de maio de 1943. 4.3 - QUALIFICAÇÃO TÉCNICA: 4.3.1. Certidão de Registro de Pessoa Jurídica no Conselho Regional de Engenharia e Agronomia – CREA DO DOMICÍLIO OU SEDE do Licitante, com validade na data de entrega dos envelopes de “Habilitação” e “Proposta de Preços”, comprovando o registro ou inscrição da empresa licitante na entidade profissional competente. 4.3.1.1. No caso de a empresa licitante não ser registrada no CREA/CAU de Santa Catarina, deverá ser providenciado o visto deste órgão regional por ocasião da assinatura do Contrato. 4.3.2. Certidão de Registro de Pessoa Física no Conselho Regional de Engenharia e Agronomia – CREA, com validade na data de entrega dos envelopes da “Documentação de Habilitação” e “Proposta de Preços”, comprovando o registro ou inscrição do profissional indicado como responsável pela execução de objeto semelhante ao licitado na entidade profissional competente. 4.3.3 - Comprovação de capacitação técnico-operacional: Apresentação de atestado fornecido por pessoa jurídica de direito público ou privado, em nome da licitante, devidamente acervado pelo CREA, acompanhado (s) da (s) respectiva (s) CAT, que comprove que a licitante já executou serviço similar e compatível em características, quantidades e prazos com os que compõem o objeto do edital, sendo:
  6. 6. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. Descrição dos serviços Quantidade do edital (12 meses) Quantidade solicitada em atestado Operação de estação de transbordo de resíduos sólidos urbanos domiciliares ou serviço similar 85.200 toneladas 21.300 toneladas (25%) Disposição final ambientalmente adequada de resíduos sólidos domiciliares em aterro sanitário ou similar 85.200 toneladas 34.080 toneladas (40%) OBS: a) Obs: Para atendimento do quantitativo exigido na tabela acima, será permitido o somatório de atestados de capacidade técnica somente para a comprovação da prestação do serviço de disposição final ambientalmente adequada de resíduos sólidos domiciliares em aterro sanitário ou serviço similar, não sendo permitido o somatório de atestados para a comprovação de capacidade técnica do serviço de operação de estação de transbordo de resíduos sólidos urbanos domiciliares, uma vez que a totalidade do quantitativo de resíduos coletados no município é movimentada em uma única estação de transbordo. . b) O(s) certidão(ões) e/ou atestado(s) apresentado(s) deverá(ão) conter:  Nome do Contratado e do Contratante;  Identificação do Contrato (tipo de natureza do serviço);  Localização do serviço. 4.3.4. Comprovação de capacidade técnico-profissional: 4.3.4.1. Comprovação da capacitação técnico-profissional: Comprovação da capacidade técnico-profissional: comprovação de que o licitante possui em seu quadro permanente engenheiro devidamente reconhecido pelo CREA, e que seja detentor de no mínimo 01 (uma) Certidão de Acervo Técnico por execução de serviços de características semelhantes ao objeto da presente licitação, considerando-se as parcelas de maior relevância a seguir definidas: Descrição dos serviços Operação de estação de transbordo de resíduos sólidos urbanos domiciliares ou serviço similar - Operação de aterro sanitário de resíduos sólidos urbanos com características de domiciliares ou serviço similar; 4.3.5 - O profissional engenheiro civil ou sanitarista, responsável pelos serviços (detentor da Certidão de Registro do item 4.3.2), deverá comprovar sua capacitação técnica por meio de Certidão de Acervo Técnico, emitida pelo CREA, que tenha executado serviço com características compatíveis com o objeto desta licitação. Este profissional deverá comprovar o vínculo com a licitante por meio dos seguintes documentos, conforme o caso: a) No caso do profissional ser funcionário da licitante: Cópia da Carteira de Trabalho e Previdência Social – CTPS (páginas da identificação e contrato de trabalho), acompanhada de cópia do livro ou ficha do registro de empregado (FRE); ou
  7. 7. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. b) No caso de profissional autônomo contratado na condição de Engenheiro pela licitante: Cópia do contrato de prestação de serviços (com vigência durante o prazo de contratação deste Edital); c) Caso o profissional seja proprietário/sócio da empresa, tal comprovação será desnecessária visto que já é feita através do ato constitutivo e da Certidão do CREA devidamente atualizada. 4.3.6 – O profissional indicado pela licitante para comprovação da capacidade técnico-profissional deverá participar da execução dos trabalhos, admitindo-se a sua substituição por outro de experiência equivalente ou superior, desde que aprovada pela Administração. 4.3.7 - É vedada a indicação do mesmo técnico como responsável por mais de uma empresa. 4.4 - DOCUMENTOS COMPLEMENTARES: 4.4.1 - Termo de declaração assinado pelo representante legal do proponente que possui recursos materiais e humanos compatíveis para a realização do objeto da licitação (Anexo XIII). 4.4.2 - Declaração, em nome da licitante, de que possui aterro sanitário devidamente licenciado para a disposição final dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares no quantitativo estimado e que, no ato da assinatura do contrato, apresentará ao gerente de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, Sr. Felipe Leite, para apreciação e conferência, cópia da respectiva Licença Ambiental de Operação (LAO) vigente ou em processo de renovação para a atividade de “Disposição final de rejeitos urbanos em aterros sanitários”, conforme Resolução CONSEMA nº 98/2017. 4.4.2.1 – A não entrega da LAO, no ato da assinatura do contrato, caracteriza descumprimento total da obrigação assumida, sujeitando o licitante às penalidades previstas nos artigos 86 e 87 da Lei 8.666/93. 4.4.3 - Declaração formal da disponibilidade de todos os veículos e equipamentos que serão utilizados na prestação dos serviços objeto deste Edital (Anexo XII). 4.4.3.1 – Os veículos devem estar disponíveis, com os equipamentos devidamente instalados nos chassis e os conjuntos em boas condições de operação, para serem vistoriados pelos fiscais da autarquia no prazo de 05 (cinco) dias após a data de assinatura do contrato, devendo a execução ter início no prazo máximo de 05 (cinco) dias após a emissão da Ordem de Serviço. 4.4.4 - Comprovação de que a licitante possua cadastro junto ao IBAMA, através de cadastro técnico federal e certificado de regularidade dentro do prazo de validade. 4.5 – DOCUMENTOS A SEREM APRESENTADOS APÓS ASSINATURA DO CONTRATO 4.5.1 – A licitante vencedora deverá apresentar os seguintes documentos, no prazo máximo de 05 (cinco) dias, a partir da data de assinatura do instrumento contratual: a) Plano de Ações Emergenciais (PAE), com o objetivo de responder de forma rápida e eficaz ocorrências emergenciais, definindo as ações a serem tomadas durante e após a adversidade, de modo a minimizar as consequências dos acidentes, proteger a integridade física da população envolvida e proteger o meio ambiente; a1) O PAE deverá contemplar, no mínimo, os seguintes itens: a) Introdução, histórico do plano e dos objetivos; b) Normas de trabalho da empresa, incluindo as instruções de segurança;
  8. 8. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. c) Sistema de seleção, capacitação e treinamento dos agentes; d) Procedimentos de inspeção e manutenção dos veículos e equipamentos; e) Descrição da forma de atuação de cada agente responsável pelas ações a serem adotadas; f) Procedimentos em situações de emergência com respectivo fluxo de ações (troca de pneus, quebra de veículo, roubo, acidente envolvendo outros veículos, tombamento, incêndio); g) Acessórios de segurança e de atendimento a emergências, incluindo sistema de comunicação; h) Localização dos equipamentos para atendimento a emergências no Estado de Santa Catarina; i) Informação sobre a existência de contrato com empresas de resgate/seguro ambiental informando nome da empresa, endereço e fone de contato. Na inexistência de contrato específico para tal fim informar endereço e fone de contato das empresas que atuam nas rotas do Estado de Santa Catarina; j) Integração com outros planos emergenciais; k) Sistema de divulgação de acidentes; l) Nome(s) e telefone(s) do(s) responsável(is) técnico(s) para contato em caso de emergência. m) Identificação do profissional habilitado responsável pela elaboração do Plano de Ação Emergencial, informando: (a) nome; (b) CPF; (c) qualificação profissional; (d) número do registro do profissional, em seus respectivos conselhos de classe e região; (f) local e data; (g) cópia da ART ou AFT, expedida. b) Procedimentos Operacionais Padrão (POP), contemplando as atividades necessárias à prestação dos serviços objeto do Termo de Referência (transbordo e transporte dos resíduos sólidos, limpeza da estação de transbordo, troca de pneus, manutenção dos veículos, disposição dos resíduos no aterro sanitário, etc...); 4.5.1.1 - Cada atividade deverá ter o seu respectivo POP, que deverá seguir a seguinte estrutura: 1 Objetivo 2 Campo de aplicação 3 Responsabilidade 4 Definições 5 Condições necessárias/gerais 6 Normas e/ou documentos complementares 7 Descrição das atividades 4.5.1.2 – Após apresentação, o POP estará sujeito à análise e aprovação do SAMAE, no prazo de 05 (cinco) dias. Caso o documento não esteja a contento, deverá ser corrigido pela licitante vencedora e apresentado novamente no prazo máximo de 05 (cinco) dias. 4.5.2 – Os documentos devem ser analisados e aprovados pela Diretoria de Operações/ Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos da Autarquia, antes de iniciada a execução do contrato. 4.6. ATESTADO DE VISITA TÉCNICA (OPCIONAL) 4.6.1. As empresas interessadas, por intermédio do indicado responsável técnico da licitante, devidamente credenciado, deverão entrar em contato com a Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, para efetuar a visita técnica junto à Estação de Transbordo, localizada na unidade de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, local onde serão executados os serviços.
  9. 9. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 4.6.1.2. A visita deverá ser agendada, com antecedência mínima de 05 (cinco) dias úteis, através do telefone (47) 3222-4157 ou e-mail: gerenciars@samae.com.br, informando o nome do credenciado e o número do registro no CREA. Ao término da visita a Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos do SAMAE, fornecerá a Declaração de Visita, que deverá constar no envelope nº 01 – Habilitação. a) A Declaração de Visita somente será fornecida, mediante apresentação de cópia autenticada do documento do CREA que comprove ser o solicitante Responsável Técnico da licitante interessada e cópia da carteira de identidade. 4.6.1.3. Caso a licitante esteja impedida ou não queira realizar a visita técnica, deverá apresentar em substituição ao atestado de visita, declaração formal assinada pelo responsável técnico ou responsável legal da empresa, sob as penalidades da Lei, que tem pleno conhecimento das condições e peculiaridades inerentes à natureza dos trabalhos e que assume total responsabilidade por esse fato e que não utilizará deste para quaisquer questionamentos futuros que ensejem avenças técnicas ou financeiras com o SAMAE. 4.6.1.4. Os profissionais indicados pelo licitante para fins de comprovação da capacitação técnico- profissional deverão participar do serviço objeto da licitação, admitindo-se a substituição por profissionais de experiência equivalente ou superior, desde que aprovada pelo SAMAE. OBS: Justifica-se a exigência quanto a indicação do responsável técnico para a realização da visita técnica, posto que, considerando que o objeto do presente edital é de alta complexidade técnica, trata-se de uma precaução a mais da Administração para aqueles licitantes que, mesmo diante de todas as informações constantes do Termo de Referência, detenham dúvidas em relação ao objeto do edital, e entendam a vistoria como fator decisivo para a correta elaboração da proposta comercial, além do que a visita técnica é opcional e não obrigatória. 4.7- QUALIFICAÇÃO ECONÔMICO-FINANCEIRA 4.7.1. Balanço patrimonial e demonstrações contábeis do último exercício social, já exigíveis e apresentados na forma da Lei, vedada a sua substituição por balancetes ou balanços provisórios, podendo ser atualizado pelo IGPM/FGV – Índice Geral de Preços calculado pela Fundação Getúlio Vargas, quando encerrado há mais de 3 (três) meses da data de apresentação da proposta. O Balanço das Sociedades Anônimas ou por Ações, deverá ser apresentado em publicação no Diário Oficial; as demais empresas deverão apresentar o balanço patrimonial e as demonstrações contábeis mediante cópia do Livro Diário e acrescida de cópia do Termo de Abertura e do Termo de Encerramento, devidamente autenticado pela Junta Comercial do Estado, salvo no caso das empresas enquadradas no SPED CONTÁBIL (Sistema Público de Escrituração Digital Contábil), que poderão apresentar as demonstrações digitais e a comprovação de entrega dos arquivos magnéticos perante a Receita Federal, conforme Decreto Federal n. 8.683, de 25/02/2016, dispensada, neste caso, a apresentação do comprovante de registro, perante a Junta Comercial, dos Termos de Abertura e Encerramento do Livro Diário. 4.7.1.1. As empresas com menos de 01 (um) ano de exercício social de existência devem cumprir a exigência contida no item 4.7.1, mediante a apresentação do Balanço de Abertura ou do último Balanço Patrimonial levantado. 4.7.2. A comprovação de boa situação financeira da empresa será avaliada com base nos índices contábeis de Liquidez Geral (LG), Solvência Geral (SG), Liquidez Corrente (LC) e Índice de Endividamento Geral (IEG), resultante da aplicação das fórmulas a seguir descritas. (apresentar os índices calculados, em papel timbrado da empresa e com a respectiva assinatura do contador responsável):
  10. 10. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. Ativo Circulante + Realizável a Longo Prazo LG = -------------------------------------------------------------------- ≥ 1,0 (maior ou igual a 1,0) Passivo Circulante + Exigível a Longo Prazo Ativo Total SG = ------------------------------------------------------------------- ≥ 1,0 (maior ou igual a 1,0) Passivo Circulante + Exigível a Longo Prazo Ativo Circulante LC = ------------------------------------------------------------------- ≥ 1,0 (maior ou igual a 1,0) Passivo Circulante Passivo Circulante + Exigível a Longo Prazo IEG = ------------------------------------------------------------------- ≤ 1,0 (menor ou igual a 1,0) Ativo Total CCL = Capital Circulante Líquido ou Capital de Giro (Ativo Circulante – Passivo Circulante) OBS: O CCL será aceitável se comprovar no mínimo, 8% (oito por cento) do valor estimado anual, índices calculados com base nas demonstrações contábeis do exercício social anterior ao da licitação. Onde: LG = Liquidez Geral LC = Liquidez Corrente SG = Solvência Geral IEG = Índice de Endividamento Geral CCL = Capital Circulante Líquido 4.7.3. Somente serão habilitadas as licitantes que obtiverem: Liquidez Geral, maior ou igual a 1,00 (um); Liquidez Corrente, maior ou igual a 1,00 (um); Índice de Endividamento, menor ou igual a 1,00 (um) Capital Circulante Líquido ou Capital de Giro – (oito por cento) do valor estimado anual. 4.7.4. Todos os índices acima mencionados serão calculados pela licitante e confirmados pelo responsável por sua contabilidade, mediante sua assinatura e a indicação do seu nome e do número de registro no Conselho Regional de Contabilidade – CRC, sob pena de inabilitação da licitante. 4.7.5. Certidão negativa de falência ou concordata ou de recuperação judicial, expedida pelo distribuidor da sede da pessoa jurídica, ou de execução patrimonial, expedida no domicílio da pessoa física com data de emissão não superior a 60 (sessenta) dias, quando não constar expressamente no corpo da mesma, o seu prazo de validade. Caso a licitante esteja em recuperação judicial, deverá ser apresentado, junto com a Certidão Positiva, o plano de recuperação judicial, devidamente aprovado e homologado pelo juízo competente, em plena vigência.
  11. 11. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 4.7.5.1. Conforme orientações do Poder Judiciário de Santa Catarina, as empresas sediadas em SC, a partir de 01/04/2019, deverão solicitar duas Certidões Negativas de Falência, Concordata ou Recuperação Judicial, tanto no sistema e-Proc quanto no antigo SAJ, disponíveis nos endereços eletrônicos: https://esaj.tjsc.jus.br/sco/abrirCadastro.do e https://certeproc1g.tjsc.jus.br/. 4.7.6. Demonstrativo que evidencie a boa situação financeira da licitante, comprovando possuir patrimônio líquido mínimo igual ou superior a R$ 2.035.768,80 (dois milhões, trinta e cinco mil, setecentos e sessenta e oito reais e oitenta centavos), correspondentes a 10% (dez por cento) da estimativa da contratação, devendo a comprovação ser feita relativamente à data da apresentação da proposta, na forma da Lei, admitida a atualização para esta data através de índices oficiais, conforme disposto no art. 31, §2º e 3º, da Lei 8.666/93 e alterações. OBS: A exigência de patrimônio líquido mínimo faz-se necessária para que a empresa demonstre sua boa condição econômico-financeira para arcar com os custos e encargos decorrentes da execução do objeto da licitação, de modo a reduzir o risco de inexecução contratual decorrente de incapacidade econômico-financeira da licitante. CLÁUSULA QUINTA - DA APRESENTAÇÃO DOS DOCUMENTOS PARA HABILITAÇÃO ====================================================================== 5.1 QUANTO ÀS AUTENTICAÇÕES 5.1.1 - OS DOCUMENTOS NECESSÁRIOS À HABILITAÇÃO DEVERÃO SER PREFERENCIALMENTE APRESENTADOS CONFORME A SEQÜÊNCIA ACIMA MENCIONADA, E PODERÃO SER APRESENTADOS EM ORIGINAL, OU DEVERÃO SER APRESENTADOS POR QUALQUER PROCESSO DE CÓPIA AUTENTICADA EM CARTÓRIO (FRENTE E VERSO QUANDO FOR O CASO), OU PUBLICAÇÃO EM ÓRGÃO DE IMPRENSA OFICIAL OU, AINDA, CÓPIA COMUM ACOMPANHADA DO ORIGINAL PARA AUTENTICAÇÃO POR SERVIDOR DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO. EM TODOS OS CASOS OS ORIGINAIS DEVERÃO SER APRESENTADOS QUANDO SOLICITADOS. 5.1.2 - Visando à racionalização dos trabalhos, é conveniente que a autenticação de documentos seja solicitada com antecedência mínima de 24 (vinte e quatro) horas da data marcada para protocolo dos envelopes, mediante a apresentação dos originais para confronto. 5.1.3 - Nenhum documento será autenticado por Servidor da Administração, após a abertura da sessão licitatória. 5.1.4 - Os documentos que forem apresentados em original não serão devolvidos e passarão a fazer parte integrante do processo licitatório. 5.1.5 – Certidões sem prazo de validade (exceto as Certidões previstas nos itens 4.2.5. e 5.4.2 “a”) serão consideradas válidas pelo prazo de 60 (sessenta) dias, após sua emissão. 5.2 CONFIRMAÇÃO DE CERTIDÕES E/OU CADASTROS VIA INTERNET 5.2.1 - AS CERTIDÕES E/OU CADASTROS CUJA AUTENTICIDADE EXIGEM CONFIRMAÇÃO VIA INTERNET PODERÃO SER APRESENTADAS POR MEIO DE CÓPIA SIMPLES, EXPEDIDA DIRETAMENTE DO MEIO ELETRÔNICO. Neste caso, a aceitação do documento ficará condicionada à verificação da autenticidade pela Internet ou perante o órgão emissor.
  12. 12. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 5.2.2. A Administração poderá realizar o saneamento de falhas formais nos documentos de livre acesso, ou seja, aqueles passíveis de verificação mediante acessos a sítios na internet. 5.3 DOCUMENTOS MATRIZ/FILIAL 5.3.1 - Todos os documentos apresentados para a habilitação deverão estar em nome do licitante, com o nº do CNPJ e, preferencialmente, com endereço respectivo, devendo ser observado o seguinte: a) Se, o licitante for a matriz, todos os documentos deverão estar com o nº do CNPJ da matriz, ou; b) Se o licitante for filial, todos os documentos deverão estar com o CNPJ da filial, exceto quanto à Certidão de Débito – emitida pela RFB e PGFN, por constar no próprio documento que é válido para matriz e filiais, bem assim quanto a Garantia por Tempo de Serviço (FGTS), quando o licitante tenha o recolhimento dos encargos centralizado, devendo, desta forma, apresentar o documento comprobatório para a centralização, ou; c) Serão dispensados da apresentação de documentos com o nº do CNPJ da filial aqueles documentos que, pela própria natureza, forem emitidas somente em nome da matriz. 5.4 MICROEMPRESAS E EMPRESAS DE PEQUENO PORTE 5.4.1 - DA HABILITAÇÃO DE MICROEMPRESAS E EMPRESAS DE PEQUENO PORTE NOS TERMOS DA LEI COMPLEMENTAR Nº 123, DE 14/12/2006 E SUAS ALTERAÇÕES. 5.4.2 - As microempresas ou empresas de pequeno porte, para utilizarem-se dos benefícios introduzidos pela Lei Complementar nº. 123, de 14 de dezembro de 2006, deverão comprovar sua condição através da apresentação dos documentos abaixo arrolados: a) Certidão Simplificada emitida pela Junta Comercial do respectivo Estado, de que está enquadrada como microempresa ou empresa de pequeno porte. Com data de emissão não superior a 90 (noventa) dias, quando não constar seu prazo de validade, expressamente, no corpo da mesma; b) Declaração de enquadramento de Microempresa, Empresa de Pequeno Porte, estando apto a usufruir do tratamento favorecido estabelecido na Lei Complementar nº 123/06 e alterações, COM ASSINATURA DO REPRESENTANTE LEGAL E DO CONTADOR RESPONSÁVEL conforme os termos do Anexo III. 5.4.2.1 - A falsidade de declaração prestada, objetivando os benefícios da Lei Complementar nº 123, de 14 de dezembro de 2006, caracterizará o crime de que trata o art. 299 do Código Penal, sem prejuízo do enquadramento em outras figuras penais e das sanções previstas na cláusula nona deste edital. 5.4.2.2 - As microempresas e empresas de pequeno porte, por ocasião da participação em certames licitatórios, deverão apresentar toda a documentação exigida para efeito de comprovação de regularidade fiscal, mesmo que esta apresente alguma restrição. 5.4.2.3 - Havendo alguma restrição na comprovação da regularidade fiscal, será assegurado o prazo de 05 (cinco) dias úteis, cujo termo inicial corresponderá ao momento em que o proponente for declarado o vencedor do certame, prorrogáveis por igual período, a critério da Administração Pública, para a regularização da documentação. 5.4.3 - A não-regularização da documentação no prazo previsto no subitem acima implicará decadência do direito à contratação, sem prejuízo das sanções previstas no artigo 81 da Lei no 8.666/93, sendo facultado à Administração convocar os licitantes remanescentes, na ordem de classificação, para a assinatura do contrato, ou revogar a licitação.
  13. 13. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. CLÁUSULA SEXTA - DA PROPOSTA DE PREÇOS ========================================== 6.1 A proponente deverá apresentar no envelope nº 02 - Proposta de Preços, preferencialmente preenchida no anexo fornecido pela Administração, ou então em papel timbrado com o conteúdo descrito no Anexo IV deste Edital, em 01 (uma) via, observando o seguinte: 6.1.1 Descrição detalhada do serviço ofertado, identificando o item, a quantidade, o preço total geral e global em moeda corrente nacional, com somente 02 (duas) casas após a vírgula (exceto para o cálculo de BDI, para o qual deverá ser observado o cálculo previsto na planilha modelo – Anexo V e Va.), incluídas todas as taxas, impostos, encargos sociais e trabalhistas, seguros, descontos, acréscimos de insalubridade e periculosidade, quando for o caso, e demais custos inerentes à perfeita execução do objeto licitado; 6.1.2 A licitante deverá apresentar junto à proposta de preços, PLANILHA DE COMPOSIÇÃO DE CUSTOS expressando orçamento detalhado de sua composição para todos os itens. 6.1.3 ATENÇÃO: Os licitantes deverão indicar na Planilha de Custos o BDI utilizado, bem como a composição unitária do mesmo. 6.1.4. No cálculo da Composição do BDI, item "tributos", o proponente deverá informar quais tributos o compõem. 6.1.5. Os tributos IRPJ e CSLL, não integrarão o cálculo do LDI (ou BDI), nem tampouco a planilha de custo direto, por se constituírem em tributos de natureza direta e personalística, que oneram pessoalmente a CONTRATADA, não devendo ser repassado ao CONTRATANTE (TCU - Acórdão 325/2007). 6.1.6. O preço global máximo admitido na proposta apresentada será aquele orçado pelo CONTRATANTE (Anexo V e Preço Base). 6.1.7. A licitante poderá utilizar o modelo da planilha fornecido pelo SAMAE ou sua própria Planilha (Anexo V e Va), desde que observada a mesma acuidade de informações e algumas regras matemáticas estabelecidas pelo modelo. As planilhas deverão ser apresentadas com timbre da empresa licitante, identificação e assinatura do profissional responsável pelo orçamento. 6.1.7.1. Observar o Memorial de cálculo e orientação para preenchimento da planilha de custos (anexo Vb) 6.1.8. Os preços unitários admitidos na proposta apresentada deverão atender o disposto no artigo 48 da lei 8.666/1993, sob pena de desclassificação da proposta. 6.1.9. Havendo dúvida, e não sendo esclarecida pelo representante credenciado, prevalecerão as descrições e os preços apresentados na proposta de preços. 6.1.10. Quando houver divergência (na proposta) entre o valor unitário e o valor total, por erro de cálculo, prevalecerá o valor unitário, sem prejuízo para a licitante. 6.1.11. A licitante deverá indicar, em sua proposta de preços, o regime tributário adotado pela empresa. 6.1.14 - Havendo dúvida, e não sendo esclarecida pelo representante credenciado, prevalecerão as descrições e os preços apresentados na proposta de preços. 6.2 - VALIDADE DA PROPOSTA: 60 (sessenta) dias consecutivos, a partir da data estabelecida para a entrega do envelope nº 02 Proposta de Preços. Se a adjudicação não ocorrer dentro do período de validade da proposta, ou seja, 60 (sessenta) dias e caso persista o interesse do SAMAE, este poderá solicitar a prorrogação da validade da proposta por igual prazo. 6.3 - CONDIÇÕES DE PAGAMENTO: O pagamento será efetuado de acordo com medições mensais. Os valores apurados serão pagos até o 10º dia do mês subsequente ao da prestação dos serviços, após aprovação e empenho da medição e mediante apresentação da Nota Fiscal com aceite no verso.
  14. 14. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 6.3.1 - As medições serão acompanhadas de Relatório de Medição devidamente aprovado pelo SAMAE, através da fiscalização exercida por Servidor da Autarquia, de acordo com o estabelecido nos § 1.º e 2.º, do artigo 67, da Lei 8.666/93 e suas alterações. 6.3.2 - As medições serão realizadas mensalmente, sempre com fechamento no dia 25 de cada mês, com exceção da primeira e última que poderão ser fracionadas pelo SAMAE. 6.3.3 - Em hipótese alguma serão efetivados pagamentos antecipados ou sem a existência do correspondente Relatório de Medição. 6.3.4 - No caso da execução não estar de acordo com as Especificações Técnicas e demais exigências fixadas, a CONTRATANTE fica, desde já, autorizado a reter o pagamento em sua integridade, até que sejam processadas as alterações e retificações determinadas, sujeitando-se à CONTRATADA a aplicação das penalidades legais cabíveis. 6.3.5 - Durante o período de retenção não correrão juros ou atualizações monetárias de natureza qualquer, sem prejuízo de outras penalidades previstas neste. 6.3.6 - A CONTRATADA deverá apresentar junto com (s)/Nota(s)Fiscal(is), o comprovante de recolhimento dos encargos trabalhistas e previdenciários (INSS e FGTS), com as respectivas relações de empregados, envolvidos nesta contratação, ficando condicionada a liberação dos pagamentos à apresentação efetiva pela CONTRATADA desses comprovantes. 6.3.7- Em caso de atraso de pagamento, será aplicado sobre os respectivos valores o IPCA – Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo, do mês imediatamente anterior. 6.3.8 -A CONTRATANTE pagará os preços constantes da relação dos preços unitários cotados pela proponente, e pelos respectivos quantitativos de serviços efetivamente executados. 6.3.9 - A CONTRATADA deverá obedecer as instruções preestabelecidas pelo INSS e pela Prefeitura Municipal de Blumenau, no que concerne a retenção da seguridade social e ISS, quanto a emissão de suas NF. 6.4 – DA FISCALIZAÇÃO: Caberá a fiscalização exercer rigoroso controle do cumprimento do contrato, em especial quanto às quantidades e qualidade dos serviços, fazendo cumprir todas as disposições da Lei, do processo de dispensa e do respectivo contrato, que poderá: a) Determinar que sejam refeitos os serviços, sem ônus para o Município/SAMAE, que já foram executados e que não tiverem sido satisfatórios, de forma qualitativa e/ou quantitativa. b) Exigir a substituição de qualquer empregado que, comprovadamente, negligencie ou tenha mau comportamento durante o serviço, que solicitar propina, fizer uso de drogas ou bebida alcoólica, faltar com a urbanidade para com os Munícipes. c) Exigir imediata retirada do serviço de qualquer trabalhador que não estiver usando uniforme completo (ou EPI adequado às suas funções), ou que venha a perturbar ou embaraçar a fiscalização, ou ainda se conduzir de modo inconveniente ou incompatível com o exercício das funções que lhe forem atribuídas, ficando isento de responsabilidade se disso originar-se quaisquer tipos de ações judiciais, devendo o mesmo ser substituído no prazo de 48 (quarenta e oito) horas; d) Requerer a aplicação das sanções e penalidades previstas em termo contratual. 6.4.1 - A CONTRATADA declara aceitar integralmente todos os métodos e processos de inspeção, verificação e controle a serem adotados pelo CONTRATANTE; 6.4.2- A existência e atuação da fiscalização do CONTRATANTE em nada restringe a responsabilidade única, integral exclusiva da CONTRATADA, no que concerne ao objeto deste contrato;
  15. 15. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 6.4.3 - A equipe de fiscalização do presente contrato, será nomeada através de Portaria específica. 6.4.4 – A comunicação entre as partes, será realizada por meio dos fiscais do SAMAE e do preposto indicado pela CONTRATADA, Sr. ......................................., e poderá ocorrer, via telefone, e-mail ou celular, indicados no Termo de Nomeação. 6.4.5 – Os relatórios e os certificados previstos nos incisos XXI (POP), XXII (Relatório Mensal dos Serviços) e XXIII (Certificados Destinação Final) da Clausula Nona do Contrato (Obrigações da Contratada), bem como o plano de ações emergenciais (PAE), deverão ser entregues à equipe de fiscalização, a quem compete a verificação acerca do cumprimento destes itens. CLÁUSULA SÉTIMA - CONDIÇÕES GERAIS ==================================== 7.1 Os envelopes nº 01 - Documentos de Habilitação e nº 02 - Proposta de Preços deverão ser entregues impreterivelmente até a data/horário prevista no preâmbulo deste Edital. O local de entrega dos envelopes, devidamente lacrados, será a Seção de Compras e Licitações – Gerência de Suprimentos do SAMAE, localizada na Rua Bahia, n° 1530, bairro Salto, Blumenau/SC, CEP 89031- 001, CNPJ 83.779.462/0001-86. Expediente das 08:00 horas até 11:00 horas e das 13:30 horas até 16:00 horas, telefone: (47) 3331-8421, 3331-8422 marcelofileti@samae.com.br; luizeduardo@samae.com.br 7.2 Após a data e horário de protocolo de envelopes estabelecido, nenhum outro será aceito e nem tampouco serão permitidos adendos ou acréscimos aos mesmos. 7.3 Os recursos serão recebidos, analisados e julgados de acordo com a Lei 8.666/93. 7.4 Para todas as referências de tempo será observado o horário de Brasília/DF. 7.5 Ao apresentar proposta o proponente se obriga nos termos do presente Edital. CLÁUSULA OITAVA - DA ABERTURA E JULGAMENTO ============================================== 8.1 – Às 09:00 horas do dia 26 agosto de 2021, a Comissão Permanente de Licitação do SAMAE, reunir-se-á em sala própria e, na presença de no máximo um representante de cada proponente, procederá como adiante indicado: 8.1.1 - Abrir-se-ão os envelopes "HABILITAÇÃO"; 8.1.1.1 - Não haverá em hipótese alguma, confrontação de documentos na abertura de envelopes para autenticação de cópias por servidor ou pela Comissão Permanente de Licitação. 8.1.2 - Rubricará e submeterá a rubrica de todos os proponentes os documentos contidos no mesmo. A Comissão Permanente procederá à verificação do conteúdo dos documentos, em conformidade com a respectiva relação dos documentos entregues. 8.1.3 - Serão devolvidos os envelopes de "Proposta de Preços" das empresas cuja documentação tenha sido julgada em desacordo com as exigências do presente edital, ficando à disposição das empresas inabilitadas para serem retirados no prazo de 15 (quinze) dias, após a adjudicação, findo o qual serão inutilizados.
  16. 16. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 8.1.4 - A falta de documentos exigidos no Edital implicará na inabilitação da licitante, ressalvados os documentos de livre acesso, ou seja, aqueles passíveis de verificação mediante acessos a sítios na internet. 8.2 - Abrir-se-ão os envelopes "PROPOSTA DE PREÇOS" das empresas cuja documentação estiver conforme o exigido, desde que transcorrido o prazo sem interposição de recurso, ou tenha havido renúncia expressa, ou após o julgamento dos recursos interpostos. 8.3 - No julgamento das propostas a Comissão Permanente levará em consideração o critério de menor preço global, obedecidas às normas e condições do Edital e seus anexos, e os dispositivos contidos na Lei n. 8.666/1993. 8.4 - Serão analisados e conferidos os preços e a abusividade/inexequibilidade das propostas. 8.5 - Em nenhuma hipótese poderá ser alterado o conteúdo da proposta apresentada, ressalvado apenas aquele destinado a sanar evidentes erros materiais: I - no caso de divergência entre o quantitativo constante da planilha orçamentária fornecida por este órgão licitante e o apresentado pela empresa, a Comissão Permanente corrigirá a proposta da empresa, no quantitativo, valor total e global e manterá o preço unitário proposto; II - serão corrigidos automaticamente quaisquer erros de soma e/ou multiplicação; III - a ausência de indicação dos dados bancários da licitante, não gerarão sua desclassificação, pois estas informações poderão ser fornecidas quando da assinatura do contrato; IV - a falta do CNPJ/MF e/ou endereço completo poderão também ser preenchidos pelos dados constantes dos documentos apresentados no envelope n. 1 – HABILITAÇÃO; e V - havendo divergência entre o preço unitário e o total, prevalecerá o preço unitário, considerando- se duas casas após a vírgula. VI - Caso a Comissão julgue necessário, poderá solicitar informações adicionais, visando dirimir eventuais dúvidas. Tais solicitações deverão ser atendidas pelos proponentes no prazo máximo de 02 (dois) dias úteis; 8.6 - Serão desclassificadas as propostas: I – que não atendam às exigências do ato convocatório desta licitação; II – Por ABUSIVIDADE serão desclassificadas as propostas que apresentarem preços superiores aos do orçamento da Administração. III - Por inexeqüibilidade serão desclassificadas as propostas que não atenderem o disposto no artigo 48, inciso II, § 1º, da Lei nº 8.666/93 e alterações, presumindo-se incompatíveis com os preços praticados no mercado as propostas que ficarem aquém de 70% (setenta por cento) do menor dos seguintes valores: a) média aritmética dos valores das propostas superiores a 50% (cinquenta por cento) do valor orçado pela Administração, ou b) valor orçado pela Administração. IV – que não contiverem informações que permitam a perfeita identificação e/ou qualificação do objeto cotado. V - apresentar oferta de vantagem não prevista no Edital ou vantagem baseada nas propostas dos demais proponentes.
  17. 17. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 8.7 – Ressalte-se que a abusividade/inexeqüibilidade será verificada item a item da Planilha de Preços Unitários, desclassificando-se as propostas que apresentem itens abusivos ou inexeqüíveis. 8.7.1 O preço global máximo admitido na proposta apresentada será aquele orçado pelo SAMAE. 8.8 - Serão considerados preços manifestamente inexeqüíveis, aqueles que não venham a ter demonstrado sua viabilidade, através de documentação que comprove que os custos que o compõem são coerentes com os de mercado. 8.8.1 A Comissão Permanente de Licitação, antes de desclassificar qualquer proposta por preço manifestamente inexeqüível, intimará o proponente para que apresente, no prazo de 02 (dois) dias úteis contados da data do recebimento da intimação, a composição de custos e promoverá diligência, para verificação da compatibilidade do preço proposto com os de mercado. 8.9 - A presente licitação para os efeitos de julgamento será do tipo Menor Preço, considerando-se o Menor Preço Global, para fins da escolha mais vantajosa para a administração. 8.10. Para fins de julgamento das propostas de preços, será considerado empate: 8.10.1. Nas situações em que duas ou mais propostas de microempresas e empresas de pequeno porte, apresentarem o mesmo valor ou duas ou mais propostas de licitantes não enquadrados como microempresas e empresas de pequeno porte apresentarem o mesmo valor; 8.10.2. Nas situações em que as propostas apresentadas pelas microempresas e empresas de pequeno porte sejam iguais ou até 10% (dez por cento) superiores à proposta melhor classificada não enquadrada como microempresas e empresas de pequeno porte. 8.11. No caso de empate, será adotado o seguinte procedimento: 8.11.1. Para as situações previstas no subitem 8.10.1. deste edital, a classificação será decidida por sorteio, em ato público, para o qual os licitantes interessados serão convocados, sendo que a forma como se procederá o sorteio, será definida pela Comissão, ressalvado o disposto no art. 3º, § 2º da Lei nº 8666/93. 8.11.2. Para as situações previstas no subitem 8.10.2. deste edital, a classificação será realizada da seguinte forma: a) a microempresa ou empresa de pequeno porte melhor classificada poderá apresentar proposta de preço inferior àquela considerada vencedora do certame, situação em que será adjudicado em seu favor o objeto licitado; b) não ocorrendo à contratação da microempresa ou empresa de pequeno porte, na forma da letra “a” acima, serão convocadas as remanescentes que porventura se enquadrem na hipótese do subitem 8.10.2. na ordem classificatória, para o exercício do mesmo direito; c) no caso de empate nos valores apresentados pelas microempresas e empresas de pequeno porte que estejam enquadradas na hipótese do subitem 8.10.1, a primeira delas a apresentar oferta será escolhida por sorteio a ser realizado pela Comissão de Licitações; d) na hipótese da não contratação nos termos previstos neste subitem, o objeto licitado será adjudicado em favor da proposta originalmente vencedora do certame.
  18. 18. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. CLÁUSULA NONA - DOS RECURSOS ================================ 9.1 - Dos Recursos: 9.1.1 - Das decisões proferidas pela Comissão Permanente de Licitação caberá recurso nos termos do art. 109 da Lei nº 8.666/93 e alterações; 9.1.2 - É vedada à Licitante a utilização de recurso de impugnação como expediente protelatório ou que vise a tumultuar o procedimento da Licitação. Identificado tal comportamento, poderá a Comissão Permanente de Licitação ou, se for o caso, a autoridade superior, arquivar sumariamente os expedientes. 9.1.3 - O recurso deverá ser interposto mediante petição datilografada/impressa, devidamente arrazoada pelo representante legal ou preposto da recorrente, obedecendo aos prazos previstos na Lei de Licitações; 9.1.4 - O recurso deverá ser endereçado à Comissão Permanente de Licitação. 9.1.5 - As licitantes ficarão sujeitas às penalidades previstas na Lei nº 8.666/93 e alterações, nos casos não previstos neste Edital. CLÁUSULA DÉCIMA - DAS PENALIDADES =================================== 10.1 - A recusa do adjudicatário em assinar o contrato em até 05 (cinco) dias úteis, contados da data de recebimento da comunicação formal da CONTRATANTE, sem justificativa escrita, aceita pela Administração caracterizará o descumprimento total da obrigação assumida, caducando o seu direito de vencedor e sujeitando-o às penalidades previstas nos artigos 86 e 87 da Lei 8.666/93 e suas alterações. 10.2 - Pela inexecução total ou parcial do contrato, a CONTRATANTE poderá aplicar à CONTRATADA as sanções previstas no Art. 87 da Lei nº. 8.666/93, sendo-lhe imputada, também, a multa de até 5% (cinco por cento) do valor total do contrato, quando da ocorrência de eventual descumprimento de qualquer cláusula do presente edital ou do contrato, cuja multa não esteja especificada no item subseqüente. 10.3 - A CONTRATADA, além das penas aplicáveis por infrações previstas neste edital, no contrato e na legislação pertinente, estará sujeita ao pagamento de multas, por infração praticada, conforme segue: 10.3.1 - Multa de 1% (um por cento) do valor mensal da fatura, caso a Contratada deixe de apresentar a documentação comprobatória do cumprimento das obrigações trabalhistas e fundiárias relativamente ao mês anterior, conforme previsto na Cláusula Décima Primeira, inciso XVI. 10.3.2- Os contratos ou instrumentos equivalentes, bem como seus termos aditivos, deverão ser assinados e devolvidos nos prazos estabelecidos na Notificação expedida pela Administração, sob pena da Contratada ficar suspensa de licitar e contratar com a Autarquia, sem prejuízo da aplicação da pena de multa prevista no item 10.4. 10.3.3 - Pelo não fornecimento de documentos exigidos (planilhas, relatórios, certificados, complemento de plano inicial...) ou pelo não atendimento de pedido de informações ou dados: multa no valor de R$ 300,00 (trezentos reais) por infração e por dia de atraso;
  19. 19. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 10.3.4 - Por dia de atraso na implantação total dos serviços: multa diária no valor de R$ 5.000,00 (cinco mil reais); 10.3.5 -O atraso injustificado da realização dos serviços: multa diária no valor de R$ 3.000,00 (três mil reais); 10.3.6 - Uso de veículos, equipamentos ou uniformes não padronizados para a execução dos serviços: multa diária no valor de R$ 500,00 (quinhentos reais), por qualquer das irregularidades indicadas; 10.3.7 - Solicitação de vantagem indevida, por parte de pessoal da CONTRATADA, uso de bebida alcoólica em serviço e falta de urbanidade: multa no valor R$ 500,00 (quinhentos reais), por qualquer das irregularidades indicadas; 10.3.8 - Impedimento do acesso da fiscalização às dependências utilizadas pela CONTRATADA, veículos e equipamentos: multa no valor de R$ 1.000,00 (um mil reais), por infração; 10.3.9 - Uso de veículos em mau estado de limpeza e conservação ou que causem derramamento de detritos no trajeto: multa de R$ 2.000,00 (dois mil reais) por infração; 10.3.10 - Falta de cumprimento de determinação para aumento de frota ou pessoal, quando se fizer necessário: multa no valor de R$ 1.500,00 (um mil e quinhentos reais), por dia de atraso no atendimento; 10.3.11 - Pela descarga em local não autorizado (sem licença ambiental): multa de 5% do valor do contrato; 10.3.12 - Paralisação dos serviços contratados: multa de até 5% (cinco por cento) do valor total do contrato; 10.4 - Pela rescisão do Contrato, por iniciativa do CONTRATADO, sem justa causa, multa de até 20% (vinte por cento) do valor total atualizado do Contrato, sem prejuízo do pagamento de outras multas que lhe tenham sido aplicadas e de responder por perdas e danos que a rescisão ocasionar ao CONTRATANTE; 10.5 - SUSPENSÃO TEMPORÁRIA de participar em licitação e impedimento de contratar com a administração, pelo prazo de até 02 (dois) anos, enquanto perdurarem os motivos determinantes da punição ou até que seja promovida a reabilitação perante a própria autoridade que aplicou a penalidade. 10.6 - DECLARAÇÃO DE INIDONEIDADE para licitar ou contratar com a Administração Pública enquanto perdurarem os motivos determinantes da punição ou até que seja promovida a reabilitação perante a própria autoridade que aplicou a penalidade. 10.7 - Considerar-se-á justificado o atraso na execução do objeto quando restar demonstrado o nexo causal entre o atraso e os seguintes eventos: a) greves; b) epidemias; c) cortes freqüentes de energia elétrica e água; d) enchentes; e) indeferimento ou embargo dos serviços por parte dos poderes constituídos ou de terceiros, por motivos não imputáveis à vencedora; f) acréscimos de volumes ou modificações substanciais nos serviços contratados; g) escassez, falta de materiais e/ou mão-de-obra no mercado; h) atrasos decorrentes de outros serviços e/ou instalação inerentes aos termos contratados diretamente pelo SAMAE.
  20. 20. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 10.8 - As sanções relacionadas no item 10.4 também poderão ser aplicadas àquele que: a) Deixar de apresentar qualquer documentação exigida para o certame; b) Apresentar declaração ou documentação falsa; c) Ensejar o retardamento da execução do objeto da licitação; d) Não mantiver a proposta; e) Fraudar a execução do futuro contrato; f) Comportar-se de modo inidôneo; g) Cometer fraude fiscal. 10.9 - Para a aplicação das penalidades aqui previstas, o CONTRATADO será notificado para apresentação de defesa prévia, no prazo de 05 (cinco) dias úteis, contados a partir da notificação. 10.10 - A aplicação das multas será de competência do órgão de fiscalização da CONTRATANTE, após a constatação da irregularidade, inclusive quando do recebimento de denúncias. 10.11 - Os valores de multas poderão ser cobrados mediante desconto dos valores que a Empresa CONTRATADA tem a receber da CONTRATANTE. 10.12 - Exceto as multas diárias, as demais serão aplicadas em dobro se houver reincidência. 10.13 - O retrabalho, decorrente de má execução ou inobservância das especificações expressas, é de responsabilidade da CONTRATADA, sendo executado às suas expensas, sem que isto isente a empresa das demais penalidades. CLÁUSULA DÉCIMA PRIMEIRA- DAS OBRIGAÇÕES DA CONTRATADA ========================================================= I - Cumprir o disposto na Concorrência n.º – 03___/2021 e seus anexos; II - Cumprir as determinações da Lei n.º 6514 de 22 de dezembro de 1977 e da portaria n.º 3214 de 08 de junho de 1978, que aprovam as Normas Regulamentadoras do Capítulo V, Título II da CLT, relativas à Segurança e Medicina do Trabalho. III - Executar os trabalhos objeto do presente Edital de acordo com a melhor técnica aplicável a trabalhos dessa natureza com zelo, diligência e economia, sempre em rigorosa observância às cláusulas e condições estabelecidas no instrumento contratual; IV - Arcar com todos os ônus ou obrigações concernentes a Legislação Social, Trabalhista, Previdenciária, Tributária, Fiscal, Securitária, Comercial e Criminal que se relacione direta ou indiretamente com os serviços a serem executados, inclusive no tocante a seus empregados, dirigentes, subcontratados e prepostos; V - Arcar com todas as despesas e tributos que direta ou indiretamente, incidam ou venham a incidir sobre o contrato a ser celebrado ou os serviços que dele serão objeto; VI - Acatar as determinações da CONTRATANTE - Gerência de Resíduos Sólidos no sentido de reparar e/ou refazer de imediato os serviços executados com vícios e/ou defeitos por sua culpa ou de seus subcontratados; VII - Responsabilizar-se pelos métodos utilizados nas diferentes frentes de trabalho, pela organização dos serviços e pela previsão e emprego dos equipamentos necessários; VIII - Arcar com todos os ônus e despesas de mobilização de pessoal e equipamentos, incluindo transporte e movimentação necessários à execução dos serviços, em qualquer tempo solicitado pela contratante;
  21. 21. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. IX - Fornecer todos os materiais e/ou equipamentos indispensáveis à boa execução dos serviços contratados, em total observância as determinações do instrumento contratual; X - Substituir às suas expensas e responsabilidade os materiais e/ou equipamentos que não estiverem de acordo com as Especificações solicitadas ou que venham a descaracterizar-se das mesmas; XI - Fornecer às suas expensas e responsabilidade toda mão-de-obra direta e indireta a ser empregada, devendo a condução dos serviços ser confiada a profissionais idôneos, devidamente qualificados para sua especialidade; XII - Manter sigilo a respeito dos serviços e não prestar informações de qualquer ordem a terceiros, sobre a natureza ou andamento dos trabalhos que estiver executando, ou divulga-los por qualquer outra forma sem a prévia autorização da CONTRATANTE; XIII - Se a CONTRATADA desejar, para fins promocionais ou publicitários, divulgar seus serviços, somente poderá fazê-lo mediante consentimento da CONTRATANTE; XIV - Fazer cumprir, por parte de seus empregados ou de subcontratados, uso de Equipamentos de Proteção Individual (EPI’s) adequados a cada tipo de serviço que estiver sendo desenvolvido, sendo que a Fiscalização poderá paralisar os serviços enquanto tais empregados não estiverem protegidos. O ônus da paralisação correrá por conta da CONTRATADA mantendo-se inalterado o prazo de execução dos serviços; XV - Comunicar imediatamente ao CONTRATANTE - Gerência de Gestão de Pessoas / Seção de Segurança do Trabalho, todo e qualquer acidente de trabalho envolvendo seus funcionários, com ou sem afastamento; XVI - Apresentar mensalmente, até o último dia do mês, junto a Gerência de Gestão de Pessoas, cópia autenticada de toda a documentação comprobatória do cumprimento das obrigações tributárias, trabalhistas e fundiárias relativamente ao mês imediatamente anterior e, em especial, relação dos trabalhadores que prestaram serviços decorrentes do contrato firmado com o CONTRATANTE; comprovante de pagamento de remunerações e salários e respectiva folha de pagamento; comprovante dos recolhimentos de Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço e RE (Relação de Empregados) respectiva; cópia das rescisões contratuais (TRTC); cópia do informe mensal de acidente de trabalho (que se apresentam obrigatoriamente na previdência social), bem como comprovação do pagamento dos 13ºs salários e férias (nas épocas próprias) e, ainda, outros documentos que a CONTRATANTE entender necessários: a) guia de recolhimento das contribuições previdenciárias devidas ao INSS, relativa ao mês de competência imediatamente anterior, devidamente quitada; b) guia de depósito do FGTS, contendo a relação completa dos empregados, relativamente ao mês de competência anterior, devidamente quitada, e quando contrato temporário, apresentar guia de recolhimento do FGTS e das informações à Previdência Social (GFIP) devidamente quitada e autenticada, indicando o nome do profissional, relativamente ao mês de competência anterior; c) comprovante de pagamento dos salários dos empregados envolvidos no objeto ora contratado bem como cópia dos cartões pontos. a) relação de todos os funcionários com a respectiva função; b) cópia da carteira profissional na página do registro de todos os funcionários; c) cópia da(s) convenção (ões) coletiva (s) que instruiu (iram) o orçamento da proposta de preços;
  22. 22. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. d) relação contendo toda a mão-de-obra a ser utilizada para a execução dos serviços, com indicação dos nomes e respectivas funções que exercerão, bem como informar qualquer alteração nesta relação. XVII - Coordenar todas as frentes de trabalho, buscando os meios, instruções técnicas, relatórios e cronogramas, para que as metas planejadas sejam alcançadas, conforme previamente programadas; XVIII - Zelar pela disciplina de seus empregados tanto nas frentes de trabalho como na área interna do CONTRATANTE, bem como pela produtividade e qualidade dos serviços; XIX - A CONTRATADA destacará, na assinatura do contrato, os representantes responsáveis para acompanhar e fiscalizar, munidos de veículos próprios, a execução dos serviços contratados. Estes deverão estar disponíveis, para fiscalização dos serviços, em tempo integral, conforme solicitação do CONTRATANTE; XX – A CONTRATADA DEVERÁ Apresentar mensalmente, até o primeiro dia do mês subsequente à realização dos serviços, os certificados de destinação final ambientalmente adequada, sendo: a) do chorume/lixiviado gerado na estação de transbordo/transporte dos resíduos; b) dos resíduos sólidos dispostos em aterro sanitário. XXI Procedimentos Operacionais Padrão (POP), contemplando as atividades necessárias à prestação dos serviços objeto do Termo de Referência (transbordo e transporte dos resíduos sólidos, limpeza da estação de transbordo, troca de pneus, manutenção dos veículos, disposição dos resíduos no aterro sanitário, etc...); a) Cada atividade deverá ter o seu respectivo POP, que deverá seguir a seguinte estrutura: 1 Objetivo 2 Campo de aplicação 3 Responsabilidade 4 Definições 5 Condições necessárias/gerais 6 Normas e/ou documentos complementares 7 Descrição das atividades b) Após apresentação, o POP estará sujeito à análise e aprovação do SAMAE, no prazo de 05 (cinco) dias. Caso o documento não esteja a contento, deverá ser corrigido pela licitante vencedora e apresentado novamente no prazo máximo de 05 (cinco) dias. XXII - A CONTRATADA deverá apresentar relatório mensal da execução dos serviços com registro fotográfico, contendo a descrição dos serviços realizados na estação de transbordo, o quantitativo de resíduos sólidos recebidos no aterro sanitário e a descrição da execução da disposição final ambientalmente adequada. XXIII - A CONTRATADA terá que fornecer mensalmente, até o primeiro dia do mês subsequente à realização dos serviços, os certificados de destinação final ambientalmente adequada: a) do chorume/lixiviado gerado na estação de transbordo/transporte dos resíduos; b) dos resíduos sólidos dispostos em aterro sanitário. CLÁUSULA DÉCIMA SEGUNDA- DOS DEVERES E OBRIGAÇÕES DO CONTRATANTE ==================================================================== 12.1 São responsabilidades do CONTRATANTE:
  23. 23. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 12.1.1 Orientar, acompanhar e fiscalizar a empresa CONTRATADA quanto à execução dos serviços contratados, sem prejuízo de disposições administrativas, civis ou penais. 121.2 Zelar pela boa execução dos serviços pela CONTRATADA; 12.1.3 Cumprir e fazer cumprir as disposições das cláusulas contratuais; 12.1.4 Consignar nos orçamentos anuais, durante o prazo deste contrato, dotações suficientes, bem como utilizar as garantias que forem necessárias para cumprir as obrigações pecuniárias assumidas junto à CONTRATADA por força do Edital e do contrato; 12.1.5 Exigir dispensa de todo empregado cuja conduta seja prejudicial ao bom andamento do serviço. Se a dispensa der origem à ação judicial, a CONTRATANTE não terá, em nenhum caso, qualquer responsabilidade; 12.1.6 Emitir a Ordem de Serviço para a realização dos serviços contratados; 12.1.7 Empenhar os recursos necessários, garantindo o pagamento das Notas Fiscais/Faturas em dia; 12.1.8 – Licenciar e manter em regularidade a estação de transbordo de resíduos localizada a rua Engenheiro Udo Deeke, n° 430 (fundos), bairro salto do Norte, Blumenau – SC, atendendo todas as exigências dos órgãos de fiscalização. CLÁUSULA DÉCIMA TERCEIRA - DAS CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS ==================================================== 13.1 - Qualquer cidadão ou licitante é parte legítima para impugnar o presente Ato Convocatório, devendo observar o prazo e condições previstas no art. 41, da Lei de Licitações. 13.2 - A presente licitação não importa necessariamente em contratação, podendo a CONTRATANTE, revogá-la, no todo ou em parte, por razões de interesse público, derivado de fato superveniente comprovado ou anulá-la por ilegalidade, de ofício ou por provocação mediante ato escrito, fundamentado e disponibilizado no processo para conhecimento dos participantes da licitação. 13.3 - Os proponentes assumem todos os custos de preparação e apresentação de suas propostas, não cabendo a CONTRATANTE, nenhuma responsabilidade por esses custos, independentemente da condução ou do resultado do processo licitatório. 13.4 - O proponente é responsável pela fidelidade e legitimidade das informações prestadas e dos documentos apresentados em qualquer fase da licitação. A falsidade de qualquer documento apresentado ou a inverdade das informações nele contidas implicará imediata desclassificação do proponente que o tiver apresentado, ou, caso tenha sido o vencedor, a rescisão do contrato ou do pedido de compra, sem prejuízo das demais sanções cabíveis. 13.5 - Após apresentação da proposta, não caberá desistência, salvo por motivo justo decorrente de fato superveniente e aceito pela Comissão Permanente de Licitação. 13.6 - A proponente que vier a ser vencedora ficará obrigada a aceitar, nas mesmas condições contratuais, os acréscimos e supressões que se fizerem necessários até 25% (vinte e cinco por cento) do valor inicial atualizado do contrato, podendo exceder este limite no caso de supressões resultantes de acordo celebrado entre os contratantes. 13.7 – No prazo de até 10 (dez) dias após a homologação/adjudicação do objeto, a licitante vencedora será notificada para, dentro do prazo de 5 (cinco) dias úteis a contar da NOTIFICAÇÃO, proceda a assinatura e devolução do contrato, sob pena de decair o direito à contratação, sem prejuízo das sanções previstas na legislação vigente e no presente Ato Convocatório.
  24. 24. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 13.8 – Caso a adjudicatária não assine e/ou não devolva o contrato assinado, dentro do prazo de 5 (cinco) dias úteis da NOTIFICAÇÃO, poderá este órgão licitante, sem prejuízo de aplicação de penalidades à desistente, optar pela contratação das proponentes remanescentes, observada a ordem de classificação, se alternativamente, não preferir revogar a presente licitação 13.9 - O não atendimento da convocação por parte da vencedora para a assinatura do Contrato, ou a sua recusa injustificada em assiná-lo, no prazo definido, configurará como descumprimento total da obrigação assumida, sujeitando-se a vencedora infratora à multa prevista no item II da cláusula décima deste edital. 13.10 - Indicar junto ao SAMAE, no prazo máximo de 03 (três) dias úteis após a adjudicação da presente licitação, representante ou preposto da CONTRATADA, responsável pela execução e acompanhamento do contrato e fornecimento de todas as informações que o SAMAE solicitar, sob pena de aplicação das penalidades legais cabíveis. a) Deverá ser indicado nome completo, endereço do escritório da CONTRATADA, onde o preposto deve ser encontrado, telefone convencional e celular, bem como o e-mail do preposto indicado (conforme modelo do Anexo VIII) b) Fica a CONTRATADA responsável pela atualização dos dados fornecidos, sempre que ocorrerem alterações. 13.11 - Contagem dos prazos estabelecidos neste Edital e seus Anexos, excluir-se-á o dia do início e incluir-se-á o do vencimento. Só se iniciam e vencem os prazos em dias de expediente normal no Município de Blumenau. 13.12 - É facultada à Comissão Permanente de Licitação ou à Autoridade superior, em qualquer fase da licitação, promover diligências com vistas a esclarecer ou a complementar a instrução do processo, vedada a inclusão posterior de documento ou informação que deveria constar no ato da sessão pública. 13.13 - Os proponentes intimados para prestar quaisquer esclarecimentos adicionais deverão fazê- lo no prazo de 2 (dois) dias úteis, sob pena de inabilitação e/ou desclassificação. 13.14 - O desatendimento de exigências formais não essenciais não importará no afastamento do proponente, desde que seja possível a aferição da sua qualificação e a exata compreensão da sua proposta. 13.15 - As normas que disciplinam este processo licitatório serão sempre interpretadas em favor da ampliação da disputa entre os proponentes, desde que não comprometam o interesse da Administração, a finalidade e a segurança da contratação, observando-se em qualquer caso os preceitos constitucionais e legais aplicáveis a espécie. 13.16 - As decisões referentes a este processo licitatório poderão ser comunicadas aos proponentes por qualquer meio de comunicação que comprove o recebimento ou, ainda, mediante publicação em jornal diário de maior circulação no Município de Blumenau, salvo o disposto no § 1º do art. 109 da Lei 8.666/93. 13.17 - A participação do proponente nesta licitação implica no conhecimento e na aceitação de todos os termos deste Edital e seus Anexos.
  25. 25. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. 13.18 - Não havendo expediente ou ocorrendo qualquer fato superveniente que impeça a realização do certame na data marcada, a sessão será automaticamente transferida para o primeiro dia útil subseqüente, no mesmo horário e local anteriormente estabelecido, desde que não haja comunicação da Comissão Permanente de Licitação em contrário. 13.19 - Os casos omissos serão decididos pela Comissão Permanente de Licitação em conformidade com a legislação em vigor, em especial a Lei Federal nº 8.666/93 e suas alterações. 13.20 - Recomenda-se às licitantes que estejam no local marcado com antecedência de 15 (quinze) minutos do horário previsto para a Sessão de Abertura dos envelopes. 13.21 – Havendo divergências entre o Edital e o Termo de Referência, prevalecerão as disposições do Edital. 13.22 - Os recursos para execução do objeto licitado são provenientes das seguintes dotações orçamentárias: Dotação: 2021/41 – SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUN. ÁGUA E ESGOTO - SAMAE Programa de Trabalho: 32.05.17.512.0082.2208 – Manutenção das Atividades Coleta/Tratamento e Destinação Final Elemento de Despesa: 3.3.90.00.00.00.00.00 – Aplica. Diretas – Outras Despesas Correntes de Custeio Fonte de Recurso: 0206– Rec. Diret. Arrecadados p/Adm. Indireta e Fundos Rubricas: 3.3.90.39.99.12.00.00 – Transbordo de Lixo Final 2022 – SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUN. ÁGUA E ESGOTO - SAMAE 14.0 – FORO E ANEXOS 14.1 - O foro designado para julgamento de quaisquer questões judiciais resultantes deste Edital será o local da realização do certame, ou seja, foro da Comarca de Blumenau/SC. 14.2 - São partes integrantes deste Edital: Anexo I - Modelo do Documento de Credenciamento; Anexo II - Modelo da Declaração quanto ao cumprimento às normas relativas ao trabalho do menor; Anexo III - Modelo de Declaração do item 5.4.2, alínea “b” – somente para as empresas registradas no Registro Civil de Pessoas Jurídicas; Anexo IV - Modelo Proposta de Preço; Anexo V, Va e Vb – Planilha de Composição de Preços Referência e Modelo, Memorial de cálculo e orientação para preenchimento da planilha de custos; Anexo VI – Termo de Referência; Anexo VII - Minuta do Contrato; Anexo VIII – Termo de Nomeação do Preposto Anexo IX – Atestado de Visita Anexo X – Declaração de Conhecimento da Estrutura Anexo XI – Declaração para assinatura do contrato
  26. 26. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. Anexo XII – Declaração da Disponibilidade dos veículos Anexo XIII – Declaração de Recursos materiais e humanos Anexo XIV – Declaração que Aterro Sanitário licenciado O presente Edital e seus Anexos, bem como a proposta do licitante vencedor, farão parte integrante do Contrato, independentemente de transcrição. Blumenau, 23 de julho de 2021. Michael Raul Schneider Diretor Presidente
  27. 27. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO I MODELO DO DOCUMENTO DE CREDENCIAMENTO CONCORRÊNCIA nº 03-2202/2021 A empresa ------------------------ Razão Social -------------------------------------------------------, estabelecida na ----------------------------- endereço ---------------------------------------------, em ------------- município/estado ------, inscrita no CNPJ sob nº _____________________, CREDENCIA o Sr(a)._________________ portador(a) da Cédula de Identidade nº ____________________ e inscrito no CPF sob nº __________________, a participar da licitação instaurada pelo Serviço Autônomo Municipal de Água e Esgoto – SAMAE, na modalidade CONCORRÊNCIA PÚBLICA nº 03.2201/2021, na qualidade de REPRESENTANTE LEGAL, outorgando-lhe poderes para pronunciar-se em nome da empresa, concordar ou recorrer das decisões, apresentar recursos e praticar todos os demais atos inerentes ao certame. __________________, em ____ de ______________ de 2.021. ____________________________________________________ Local, data e assinatura do representante legal
  28. 28. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO II MODELO DECLARAÇÃO QUANTO AO CUMPRIMENTO ÀS NORMAS RELATIVAS AO TRABALHO DO MENOR (Razão Social da Empresa) ____________________________________________, inscrita no CNPJ sob nº ................................., por intermédio de seu representante legal, Sr(a)......................................................., portador(a) da Carteira de Identidade nº .......................................... e do CPF nº ........................................, DECLARA, para fins no disposto no inciso XXXIII, do artigo 7º, da Constituição Federal, e no inciso V do artigo 27 da Lei nº 8.666/93, de 21 de junho de 1993, e alterações, acrescido pela Lei nº 9.854/99, de 27 de outubro de 1999, que não emprega menor de dezoito anos em trabalho noturno, perigoso ou insalubre e não emprega menor de dezesseis anos. Ressalva: emprega menor, a partir de quatorze anos, na condição de aprendiz ( ). (Observação: caso afirmativo, assinalar a ressalva acima) Local e data:..............................., ........... de ........................... de .................. ________________________________________________ representante legal (com carimbo da empresa)
  29. 29. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO III Declaração Enquadramento como Microempresa, Empresa de Pequeno Porte ou MEI; Razão social da empresa: ___________________, endereço completo___________________, inscrita no CNPJ sob o n.º ______________, neste ato representado pelo representante legal, inscrito no CPF sob o n.º___________________, DECLARA, sob as penalidades da lei, que se enquadra como Microempresa, Empresa de Pequeno Porte ou MEI, nos termos do art. 3º da Lei Complementar n.º 123 de 14 de dezembro de 2006 e alterações, estando apta a fruir os benefícios e vantagens legalmente instituídas por não se enquadrar em nenhuma das vedações legais impostas pelo § 4º do art. 3º da LC/2006 e alterações. Declaro, para fins da LC 123/2006 e suas alterações, sob as penalidades desta, ser: ( ) MICROEMPRESA/ME – Receita bruta anual igual ou inferior a R$ 360.000,00 e estando apta a fruir os benefícios e vantagens legalmente instituídas por não se enquadrar em nenhuma das vedações legais impostas pelo § 4º do art. 3º da Lei Complementar nº 123/06 e alterações. ( ) EMPRESA DE PEQUENO PORTE/EPP – Receita bruta anual superior a R$ 360.000,00 e igual ou inferior a R$4.800.000,00, estando apta a fruir os benefícios e vantagens legalmente instituídas por não se enquadrar em nenhuma das vedações legais impostas pelo § 4º do art. 3º da Lei Complementar nº 123/06 e alterações. ( ) MICROEMPREENDEDOR INDIVIDUAL/MEI - Receita bruta anual de até R$ 81.000,00 estando apta a fruir os benefícios e vantagens legalmente instituídas por não se enquadrar em nenhuma das vedações legais impostas pelo § 4º do art. 3º da Lei Complementar nº 123/06 e alterações. Observações: Esta declaração poderá ser preenchida somente pela empresa enquadrada como ME, EPP ou MEI, nos termos da LC nº 123/2006 e alterações; A não apresentação desta declaração será interpretada como não enquadramento da empresa como ME, EPP ou MEI, nos termos da LC nº 123/2006 e alterações, ou a opção pela não utilização do direito de tratamento diferenciado. _________,em de de 20___. _____________________________________________ Assinatura do representante legal Declaro que as informações prestadas acima estão de acordo com o enquadramento tributário da empresa sendo a faixa de tributação atual da empresa de ______________________ à__________________ de acordo com anexo ______ da LC n.º 123 de 14 de dezembro de 2006 e alterações. __________________________________ Assinatura do contador Carimbo/identificação CPF E CRC
  30. 30. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO IV MODELO PROPOSTA DE PREÇOS (A SER APRESENTADO NO ENVELOPE Nº 02, EM PAPEL TIMBRADO DA EMPRESA). SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO - SAMAE PROPOSTA DE PREÇOS Concorrência Pública 03-2202/2021 Data abertura: Horário: NOME DA EMPRESA: ..................... C.N.P.J.: ............................ ENDEREÇO: ............................ FONE e FAX: .......................... Dados Bancários: Banco/Agência/Conta e-mail: Item Objeto QUANTIDADE R$ UNIT R$ TOTAL 01 Contratação de serviços de transbordo, transporte, destinação e disposição final ambientalmente adequada, dos resíduos sólidos domiciliares, bem como dos resíduos gerados pelos entes publico e entidades comerciais e industriais, com características de domiciliares no município de Blumenau – SC, apontando-se um Aterro Sanitário 85.200,00TN VALIDADE DA PROPOSTA: 60 (sessenta) dias consecutivos, a partir da data estabelecida para a entrega do envelope nº 02 Proposta de Preços. Se a adjudicação não ocorrer dentro do período de validade da proposta, ou seja, 60 (sessenta) dias e caso persista o interesse do SAMAE, este poderá solicitar a prorrogação da validade da proposta por igual prazo. CONDIÇÕES DE PAGAMENTO: O pagamento será efetuado de acordo com medições mensais. Os valores apurados serão pagos até o 10º dia útil do mês subsequente ao da prestação dos serviços, após aprovação e empenho da medição e mediante apresentação da Nota Fiscal com aceite no verso. PRAZO E LOCAL DE EXECUÇÃO DO OBJETO LICITADO: Conforme Edital. OBS: a) A proponente deverá apresentar anexa à "Proposta de Preços": PLANILHA DE COMPOSIÇÃO DE PREÇOS UNITÁRIOS (Anexo V), de todos os itens da proposta. b) Os licitantes deverão indicar na Planilha de Composição de Preços Unitários, o BDI utilizado, bem como o detalhamento da composição do mesmo. CARIMBO/ASSINATURA
  31. 31. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO V, Va e Vb PLANILHA DE COMPOSIÇÃO PREÇOS Referência e Modelo – Memorial de Cálculo Arquivos em PDF
  32. 32. BNU/SC FLS____ _____ SERVIÇO AUTÔNOMO MUNICIPAL DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO CNPJ 83 779 462/0001-86 Rua Bahia, 1530 • Blumenau • SC • CEP 89031-001 Fone (47) 3331 8400 • Fax (47) 3331 8402 www.samae.com.br POLÍTICA DA QUALIDADE: Satisfazer as necessidades das partes interessadas, quanto à qualidade, regularidade, e melhoria contínua nos processos de fornecimento de água: captação, tratamento, reservação e abastecimento. ANEXO VI TERMO DE REFERÊNCIA (PDF)

×