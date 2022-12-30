BOTSWANA IN WORLD WAR II - Slideshow by Dr Jeff Ramsay.pptx

BOTSWANA SOCIETY GOLDEN JUBILEE ILLUSTRATED TALK 27/7/16 - BATSWANA AT WAR 1939-46 BY DR JEFF RAMSAY: Between 1941 and 1946 a total of 10,027 men served in Bechuanaland Protectorate Companies of the British African Pioneer Corps. Given that the territory's population then numbered only about a quarter million people, this contribution represented nearly 20% of all able-bodied adult male Batswana. No part of the British Empire provided a greater proportion of fighting men.



Botswana's contribution to the war effort, however, went beyond the APC. By the end of 1943 over 21,000 additional men were in South Africa, labouring in its vital war industries, while others were recruited into the Union of South Africa Defence Force. Villages across the country were thus deprived of between 45-65% of their manpower (figures which were then meticulously recorded by the late Prof. Isaac Schapera). Besides the loss of their men folk woman were forced to work on "war lands", in a largely futile effort to boost local food security. Many also became "Woman War Workers" who sent "gifts and comforts" to the troops.



Children also played a role. In some villages they gathered weekly at Kgosing to learn about the conflict, while listening to Levi Moumakwa deliver the first Setswana news broadcasts over B.P. Radio ZNB-Mafeking, the direct precursor to Radio Botswana. Apparently inspired, the youngsters helped raise funds for the construction of two RAF Spitfire aircraft, which were named "Bechuanaland" and "Kalahari".



Unfortunately, both the military and civilian achievements of Batswana during the war have been relatively neglected.

