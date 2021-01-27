Successfully reported this slideshow.
Information is the gunpowder of the mind. “ ” - Neil Postman, Amusing Ourselves to Death
Discovering Your Topic
Discovering Your Topic  Choose a topic that interests you o If your topic is assigned, find something that interests you ...
Developing a Research Question
Developing a Research Question For what purpose?
Developing a Research Question  Gives your general topic a specific focus o Ex. Topic: mythology in 20th century literatu...
Evaluating Sources CRAAP Test
Evaluating Sources  Currency Is this source current and does it need to be?  Relevance Is this source useful in any way ...
Evaluating Sources Popular-level vs. Peer-reviewed
Evaluating Sources  Popular-level Sources: Articles or books written by a wide variety of people (experts and non-experts...
Evaluating Sources  The IVP Bible Background Commentary on the New Testament is a relevant source for studying the cultur...
Evaluating Sources  Students and scholars should search through issues of Time Magazine between 1960 and 1970 to find the...
Evaluating Sources  American Literature, an academic journal published by Duke University Press, is a credible source for...
Evaluating Sources  Entertainment Weekly is the foremost authority on global warming research and Kimye. Fact or CRAAP?
PGS Library Instruction
  1. 1. Information is the gunpowder of the mind. “ ” - Neil Postman, Amusing Ourselves to Death
  2. 2. Discovering Your Topic
  3. 3. Discovering Your Topic  Choose a topic that interests you o If your topic is assigned, find something that interests you about the topic.
  4. 4. Discovering Your Topic  Choose a topic that interests you o If your topic is assigned, find something that interests you about the topic.  Browse journals, magazines and reference books for ideas
  5. 5. Discovering Your Topic  Choose a topic that interests you o If your topic is assigned, find something that interests you about the topic.  Browse journals, magazines and reference books for ideas  Search Wikipedia and related sites to brainstorm further
  6. 6. Developing a Research Question
  7. 7. Developing a Research Question For what purpose?
  8. 8. Developing a Research Question  Gives your general topic a specific focus o Ex. Topic: mythology in 20th century literature o Research Question: What was the influence of Celtic mythology on the creation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth? For what purpose?
  9. 9. Developing a Research Question  Gives your general topic a specific focus o Ex. Topic: mythology in 20th century literature o Research Question: What was the influence of Celtic mythology on the creation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth?  Helps provide a list of keywords to search For what purpose?
  10. 10. Evaluating Sources CRAAP Test
  11. 11. Evaluating Sources  Currency Is this source current and does it need to be?  Relevance Is this source useful in any way for your research?  Authority Can you trust the authors to be reliable?  Accuracy Is the information truthful?  Purpose Why was it written? CRAAP Test
  12. 12. Evaluating Sources Popular-level vs. Peer-reviewed
  13. 13. Evaluating Sources  Popular-level Sources: Articles or books written by a wide variety of people (experts and non-experts) for a variety of purposes and audiences. Popular-level vs. Peer-reviewed
  14. 14. Evaluating Sources  Popular-level Sources: Articles or books written by a wide variety of people (experts and non-experts) for a variety of purposes and audiences.  Peer-reviewed Sources: Articles or books written by professionals and experts in their field for the academic community. Popular-level vs. Peer-reviewed
  15. 15. Evaluating Sources  The IVP Bible Background Commentary on the New Testament is a relevant source for studying the cultural setting of the Gospel of Matthew. Fact or CRAAP?
  16. 16. Evaluating Sources  The IVP Bible Background Commentary on the New Testament is a relevant source for studying the cultural setting of the Gospel of Matthew. Fact or CRAAP? Fact
  17. 17. Evaluating Sources  Students and scholars should search through issues of Time Magazine between 1960 and 1970 to find the latest research on the writings of Leo Tolstoy. Fact or CRAAP?
  18. 18. Evaluating Sources  Students and scholars should search through issues of Time Magazine between 1960 and 1970 to find the latest research on the writings of Leo Tolstoy. Fact or CRAAP? CRAAP
  19. 19. Evaluating Sources  American Literature, an academic journal published by Duke University Press, is a credible source for information on literature written by modern American authors. Fact or CRAAP?
  20. 20. Evaluating Sources  American Literature, an academic journal published by Duke University Press, is a credible source for information on literature written by modern American authors. Fact or CRAAP? Fact
  21. 21. Evaluating Sources  Entertainment Weekly is the foremost authority on global warming research and Kimye. Fact or CRAAP?
  22. 22. Evaluating Sources  Entertainment Weekly is the foremost authority on global warming research and Kimye. Fact or CRAAP? CRAAP

×