Brisket presentation

Jeff Kleck
How to Smoke a Brisket Prepare • Do you have the right tools? • Do you have the right ingredients? Process • Do you have t...
• Pellet smoker (oak or hickory pellets) • 12-14 lb Prime brisket untrimmed • Salt and Pepper • Water and worcestershire •...
• Set smoker to 250 degrees • Smoke for 6+ hours until internal temperature is 165 degrees • Spray with water/worcestershi...
• Brisket is ready to remove from smoker when internal temperature is 185-203 degrees • Remove wrapped brisket from smoker...
Partake Now you can enjoy the fruits of your labor!
Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start! - Anthony Bourdain
  • The recipe
    What other things require us to prepare and follow a process?
  • I’ve selected the Memphis Wood Fire Grill because it’s more precise especially in colder climates.
    I’ve selected pellet grills because they can be used in areas which restrict types of grills (they’re considered electric), they’re also versatile and easy to use and keep clean.
    Buying prime is essential.
    Salt and pepper 1:1 ratio and coat generously, but don’t go too crazy.
    Water and worcestershire also 1:1 in spray bottle for just before wrapping in butcher paper.
  • If you’re lookin’ you’re not cookin’!
    It might take 8 hours so be patient.
  • BE PATIENT! Let it rest. “Hurry ruins saints as well as artists.” Thomas Merton
  • Any questions?

