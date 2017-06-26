Jeff Katz | KIWI Building connected Hardware (for the Internet of Things)
Internet of Things
Prototyping - Purpose • Trying to determine if the user experience will be good, or if the design elements are okay? – Non...
Prototyping – Sensors • Machine Vision • Ambient Light • Acceleration • Tilt • Magnetic • Liquid Level / Leak • Force / Lo...
Prototyping – Best Practices • Prototype is going to cost at least 100x what the final product will cost (and 10x as much ...
Prototyping – Tools
Connectivity Summary slow fast nearfar cheap expensive less power more power BTLE WIFI LPWAN Cellular
Side note: Privacy & Security • Don’t collect data you don’t need • Don’t transmit data you don’t need • Secure all commun...
From Prototype to Product Time Money (Prototype)
From Prototype to Product • Firmware development – (up through full functionality, or minimal functionality + firmware ove...
Where to manufacture? • More than 100.000 per year? – China • Super specialized processes? – Probably China, or whomever d...
From Prototype to Product • Release hardware for manufacturing • Certify hardware is in compliance • Gather WEEE registrat...
Thanks / Questions Jeff Katz jeff.katz@kiwi.ki @kraln Need help? Check out AgileThings.net
