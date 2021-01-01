Successfully reported this slideshow.
好想⼯作室-想知道嗎？2020/10/29 後端學員 - Jeff 1/2/21 0
§ 簡單介紹逆向⼯程 § ⾼階語⾔與組合語⾔的關係 § 逆向的優點 § 遞迴 vs 迴圈在電腦底層的情形？ § 逆向⼯具介紹 § IDA Pro § GDB § 開始逆向 § 呼叫 function § 攻擊⼿法 - Buffer Overfl...
1/2/21 2
1/2/21 3
1/2/21 4
1/2/21 5 沒那麼⾼⼤上， 就是只想要看程式碼在底層的運作⽅式…
1/2/21 6 開始之前…
關係 § High-level programming language -> assembly code -> Machine code 1/2/21 7 ⾼階語⾔ 組合語⾔ 機械語⾔
倒過來 § High-level programming language <- assembly code <- Machine code 1/2/21 8 ⾼階語⾔ 組合語⾔ 機械語⾔
1/2/21 9
1/2/21 10 舉個例⼦…
§./Helloworld §Tools §objdump §hexedit §xxd –b bin 1/2/21 11https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/282215/how-to-view-a-...
1/2/21 12 逆向的優點：更了解底層
1/2/21 13 舉個例⼦： 迴圈與遞迴的差異？
1/2/21 14 ⾼階語⾔ 組合語⾔
1/2/21 15 ⾼階語⾔ 組合語⾔
1/2/21 16 迴圈 遞迴
1/2/21 17 ⾼階語⾔ 圖解 recursion
1/2/21 18
1/2/21 19 更深入
1/2/21 20 §使⽤GDB 動態追蹤遞迴函式 §觀察暫存器與記憶體之間的互動
§更理解電腦的運作 §可以直接修改程式碼 §可以直接繞過程式檢驗 §編譯器最佳化的時候有跡可循 §…… 族繁不及備載 1/2/21 21
1/2/21 22
1/2/21 23 逆向⼯具介紹
1/2/21 24 https://ithelp.ithome.com.tw/articles/10246782
1/2/21 25 https://ithelp.ithome.com.tw/articles/10246839
1/2/21 26 開始逆向
1/2/21 27 ⾼階語⾔ 組合語⾔
1/2/21 28https://ithelp.ithome.com.tw/articles/10250771 1. 程式⾏為 2. aaabbbccc 蓋過 admin 3. 解釋 buffer overflow 成因 輸入jeff admi...
1/2/21 29
1/2/21 30 逆向應⽤
1/2/21 31
1/2/21 32
1/2/21 33
1/2/21 34 逆向學程式 從 sql-injection 學 SQL 語法 滲透學後端(誤
1/2/21 35
1/2/21 36
Reverse engineering

