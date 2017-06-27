Trabajo segundo avance final tejidos san carlos - seguridad y soma

1 ÍNDICE PLAN DE SEGURIDAD, SALUDOCUPACIONAL Y MEDIO AMBIENTE EN LA EMPRESA FÁBRICA DE TEJIDOS SAN CARLOS SAC Pág. 1. Intr...
2 7.1.3. Planificación - IPER................................................................................................
3 Anexo N° 13 – Modelo no conformidades......................................................................................
4 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El plan de Seguridad, Salud Ocupacional y Medio Ambiente de la empresa Fábrica de Tejidos San Carlos SAC...
5 o Implementar nuestro plan de Gestión de Seguridad, Salud Ocupacional y Medio Ambiente a toda nuestra organización. o Ev...
6 4. MARCO LEGAL Las normas que se muestran a continuación son cumplimiento obligatorio, las cuales se tomaron en cuenta p...
7 o D.S. 003-98-SA: Normas técnicas del seguro complementario de trabajo de riesgo - (Publicado: 1998-04-14) o Convenios O...
8 6. RESPONSABILIDADES La empresa Fábrica de Tejidos San Carlos SAC entiende que para un correcto desarrollo de este plan ...
9 6.2. Director El Director de Seguridad se responsabiliza del cumplimento y presentación del plan de Seguridad, Salud Ocu...
10 6.3. Supervisor El Supervisor se responsabiliza de estimular al personal en la participación del plan de Seguridad, Sal...
11 Tiene relación y contactocon: Gerencia General - área de producción- área de SSOMA – Personal 6.4. Responsable de SSOMA...
12 Verifica resultado e informes junto a: Gerente General y área de SSOMA Tiene relación y contactocon: Gerencia General -...
13 Cuadro N° 6: Perfil Laboral – Personal Nombre del cargo: Personal – Operarios y peones Área: Producción Requerimientos ...
14 La empresa Fábrica de Tejidos San Carlos SAC realiza sus operaciones cumpliendo con la política de seguridad, salud ocu...
15 o Cumplir las normas, reglamentos y otras obligaciones de protección ambiental aplicadas a nuestras actividades. o Util...
16 Se desarrolla cumpliendo con los compromisos tanto con los colaboradores como también con la sociedad y el medio ambien...
17 o Nuestra planta presenta sus instalaciones debidamente certificada por las organizaciones supervisoras de las industri...
18 Este análisis podrá ser revisado y discutido por todos los trabajadores involucrados en esas tareas, incluso en forma p...
19 Delegados de prevención Nombres Cargo Gerente General Responsable de SSOMA Integrantes del Comité SSOMA Nombres Cargo D...
20 Cuando ocurra un accidente con lesión o enfermedad profesional, la empresa Fábrica de Tejidos San Carlos tendrá la pote...
21 7.1.8.1. Manejo de emisiones de gases de combustión La empresa Fábrica de Tejidos San Carlos SAC realizará pruebas de e...
22 Metodología Medios Instrucción práctica básica Instrucción práctica avanz. Pruebas de medición Falso/Verdadero Resoluci...
23 En este documento también se mostrarán algunos formatos que tendrán que ser llenados y firmados por los trabajadores pa...
24 la imparcialidad del proceso de auditoría. Primeramente se debe diseñar un programa de auditorías internas en lo que se...
25 de ésta, mediante la implantación y aplicación del Plan de prevención de riesgos laborales, y valorar la eficacia del s...
26 Documentada, implantada y mantenida. Comunicada a todos los empleados. Disponible para todas las partes interesadas. Re...
27 o Seguimiento de los objetivos. o En la Auditoría Reglamentaría, los Objetivos forman parte del Plan de Prevención. Rec...
28 Documentación Que se disponga de la documentación: o Política o Objetivos o Alcance del Sistema de SST o Descripción de...
29 7.3.2. Auditorías Externas La empresa auditora que hemos contratado es SGA. 7.3.2.1. Pre auditoria Por solicitud del cl...
30 auditoría. La revisión documental también puede hacerse in situ durante la fase I. Auditoría fase I: Permite conocer el...
31 Una vez se ha completado la auditoría, se lleva a cabo una reunión final para informar al cliente del resultado de la m...
32 ANEXOS Anexo N° 1 – Modelo N° 1 Cuadro de capacitación CAPACITACIÓN DE SEGURIDAD, SALUD OPACIONAL Y MEDIO AMBIENTE NOMB...
33 DECLAROBAJOFIRMA, HABERRECIBIDOINFORMACIÓN SOBRE LAEMPRESACOMOPARTE DEL PROCESO DE INDUCCIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN EN SEGURIDA...
34 Anexo N° 3 – Mapeo de riesgos
35 Anexo N° 4 – Mapeo de procesos
36 Anexo N° 8 – Plan de contingencia – Modelo de registro de incidentes
37 Anexo N° 9 – Plan de contingencia – Modelo de registro de inspecciones
38 Anexo N° 10 – Plan de contingencia – Modelo de registro de enfermedades
39 Anexo N° 11 – Plan de contingencia – Modelo de registro de auditorias
40 Anexo N° 12 –Modelo de registro de inducción y capacitación
41
