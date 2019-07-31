Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de ciencias de la Educación Humanas y Tecnologías Carrera de Psicopedagogía Do...
Métodosdeestudioparapruebasy exámenes IntegrantesNro. 4 KarenLeon TamaraNavas GabrielaGuerrero
Métodoparaleerlibros Métodoparatomar apuntes
¿Queaprendí? Losmétodossonlas diferentesseriesdeacciones quenosayudanarealizar unaactividadenconcretosi setieneencuentaque...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grupo 4

3 views

Published on

didactica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grupo 4

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de ciencias de la Educación Humanas y Tecnologías Carrera de Psicopedagogía Docente: Patricio Tobar Materia: Didáctica General Realizado Por: Jeremy Fernández Grupo 4 Riobamba – Ecuador
  2. 2. Métodosdeestudioparapruebasy exámenes IntegrantesNro. 4 KarenLeon TamaraNavas GabrielaGuerrero
  3. 3. Métodoparaleerlibros Métodoparatomar apuntes
  4. 4. ¿Queaprendí? Losmétodossonlas diferentesseriesdeacciones quenosayudanarealizar unaactividadenconcretosi setieneencuentaquesu respectivoprocesodebe

×