DESAFIOS Y ALTERNATIVAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA Preparado por: Jeannette Angulo 8-486-259 Pablo Vásquez G. 4-138-139 Melissa Ventura 8-866-546 Alejandro Pinto 4-712-2296
El papel de la Universidad, la cultura y fortalecimiento de la nacionalidad El papel de las universidades es contribuir en...
La Universidad en los sectores productivos, el Estado y la sociedad
La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa DOCENCIA • Acto de enseñar y aprender un conce...
La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa ACADÉMICA • Adecuar la oferta y la demanda de ...
La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa INVESTIGACIÓN modificar los saberes, señalado ...
La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa EXTENSIÓN Y PROYECCIÓN SOCIAL • Espacio de cie...
La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa INTERNACIONALIZACIÓN Fenómeno de la globalizac...
Universidad: la calidad y excelencia académica Metodologia Alumnosdocentes Calidad infraestructuraProgramas Excelencia Aca...
Financiamiento de la educación superior y los desafíos futuros
DESAFIOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR
Presentacion desafios y alternativas de la educación universitaria (actual)

  2. 2. El papel de la Universidad, la cultura y fortalecimiento de la nacionalidad El papel de las universidades es contribuir en el fortalecimiento de valores y cultura. La universidades como organismos institucionales tienen un compromiso social, transmitir conocimientos, ofrecer una educación con calidad y lograr un desarrollo social.
  4. 4. La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa DOCENCIA • Acto de enseñar y aprender un concepto. • Una habilidad en una determinada área disciplinar. • Que desborda el sentido tradicional de transmisión pasiva del conocimiento y unidireccional en la relación docente estudiante.
  5. 5. La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa ACADÉMICA • Adecuar la oferta y la demanda de los estudios universitarios a las necesidades socioeconómicas, para asegurar un adecuado nivel de pertinencia, relevancia y conexión entre teoría y práctica. • Creación de programas académicos de pregrado, dirigidos especialmente a trabajadores y adultos, utilizando para ello nuevos modelos pedagógicos y las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación, en modalidades de formación continua o educación a distancia. • Fomentar la vinculación de la docencia con el mundo del trabajo, de tal manera que los estudiantes, a través de la práctica, vayan perfeccionando y profundizando sus competencias profesionales.
  6. 6. La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa INVESTIGACIÓN modificar los saberes, señalado nuevas rutas o mostrado cambios relevantes, consolidación de sus capacidades investigativas, coherente capaz de innovar, para contribuir al mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de las generaciones presentes y venideras.
  7. 7. La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa EXTENSIÓN Y PROYECCIÓN SOCIAL • Espacio de científico, cultural, académico. • Propiciar la inserción laboral de los titulados, fomentando su fidelización a la Universidad e impulsar la formación continua de profesionales. • Actividades relacionadas con programas para egresados, educación continua (cursos, certificaciones y diplomados), planes de capacitación institucional, contribuyendo a la proyección social de la Universidad.
  8. 8. La función de la Universidad y consolidación de la democracia participativa INTERNACIONALIZACIÓN Fenómeno de la globalización, Acuerdos internacionales Doble certificación de estudios para generar cambios y una trasformación de sus estructuras curriculares Cooperación de Investigación
  9. 9. Universidad: la calidad y excelencia académica Metodologia Alumnosdocentes Calidad infraestructuraProgramas Excelencia Academica Procesos del desarrollo academico Promocion de valores Comparacion de lo ideal Compromiso de investigacion
  10. 10. Financiamiento de la educación superior y los desafíos futuros
  11. 11. DESAFIOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR

