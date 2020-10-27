Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Time-Saving Benefits of Free-Standing Emergency Clinics Jeanne Shipp
Introduction An experienced entrepreneur and registered nurse, Jeanne Shipp is the co-founder of Patients Emergency Room, ...
Free-standing emergency clinics (FECs) offer a variety of benefits. For example, some studies have shown that FECs provide...
Benefits such as reduced crowding and improved access in rural areas are two additional reasons that FECs are gaining in p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Time-Saving Benefits of Free-Standing Emergency Clinics

24 views

Published on

Based in the Houston, Texas metro area, Jeanne Shipp is a former nurse who emphasizes quality and patient-centered care across a portfolio of local freestanding emergency rooms (ER). Jeanne Shipp founded these medical facilities to meet the needs of rural and suburban patients who require medical care beyond the confines of a hospital-based ER.

One thing to be aware of in choosing between freestanding and hospital-based ER care is insurance coverage. Those who receive government-provided health Insurance such as Medicaid or Medicare should know that only hospital-owned freestanding ERs are recognized by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as hospital outpatient departments. This means that private freestanding ERs do not participate in these programs and cannot accept CMS payments.

For those with private health insurance, the important thing to be aware of is network status, whether out of network or in network, when the coverage involves network providers. This can have an impact on out-of-pocket costs. Those traveling out of their home region are strongly advised to verify eligibility under their coverage.

Because private freestanding ERs actively negotiate with health insurers in providing network coverage, they are often a comparable alternative to hospital-based ERs. Freestanding ERs also offer informed counsel on applicable coverage to all patients who request care, plus, they provide care to all patients with serious conditions and injuries regardless of their ability to pay.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Time-Saving Benefits of Free-Standing Emergency Clinics

  1. 1. The Time-Saving Benefits of Free-Standing Emergency Clinics Jeanne Shipp
  2. 2. Introduction An experienced entrepreneur and registered nurse, Jeanne Shipp is the co-founder of Patients Emergency Room, a privately owned emergency care center in Baytown, Texas. Approximately 4 years ago, Jeanne Shipp opened another stand-alone emergency room business, Hospitality Health ER, to offer high-quality urgent care in additional areas.
  3. 3. Free-standing emergency clinics (FECs) offer a variety of benefits. For example, some studies have shown that FECs provide faster care. One study that compared data from 11 FECs in Texas to national averages from the National Institutes of Health found that patients received faster care at FECs, even when presenting with more serious complaints like abdominal pain and chest pain. For patients who required treatment in a catheter lab, FECs in Texas were able to average just 67 minutes from door to cath “balloon.”
  4. 4. Benefits such as reduced crowding and improved access in rural areas are two additional reasons that FECs are gaining in popularity and presenting growth opportunities to hospitals and other medical business owners.

×