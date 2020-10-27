The Time-Saving Benefits of Free-Standing Emergency Clinics

Based in the Houston, Texas metro area, Jeanne Shipp is a former nurse who emphasizes quality and patient-centered care across a portfolio of local freestanding emergency rooms (ER). Jeanne Shipp founded these medical facilities to meet the needs of rural and suburban patients who require medical care beyond the confines of a hospital-based ER.



One thing to be aware of in choosing between freestanding and hospital-based ER care is insurance coverage. Those who receive government-provided health Insurance such as Medicaid or Medicare should know that only hospital-owned freestanding ERs are recognized by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as hospital outpatient departments. This means that private freestanding ERs do not participate in these programs and cannot accept CMS payments.



For those with private health insurance, the important thing to be aware of is network status, whether out of network or in network, when the coverage involves network providers. This can have an impact on out-of-pocket costs. Those traveling out of their home region are strongly advised to verify eligibility under their coverage.



Because private freestanding ERs actively negotiate with health insurers in providing network coverage, they are often a comparable alternative to hospital-based ERs. Freestanding ERs also offer informed counsel on applicable coverage to all patients who request care, plus, they provide care to all patients with serious conditions and injuries regardless of their ability to pay.