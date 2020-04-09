Trucks, Planes and Cars Coloring Book: Cars coloring book for kids & toddlers - activity books for preschooler - coloring book for Boys, Girls, Fun, ... book for kids ages 2-4 4-8) (Volume 1) description book

Do your kids love Cars, Trucks, and Planes - Then this coloring book is for you. Coloring Book is for boys and girls aged from 2 to 8 years old (Coloring book for preschoolers and toddlers). ??The Coloring book is packed with the best trucks, cars and planes for you to spend a colorful time with your kids or let them enjoy it by themselves. ??Special bonus includes coloring pages of Fire trucks, Monster trucks and Garbage trucks that both boys and girls will love to get creative and color. Kids can use pencils, paint or felt tip and they can then pin up the best coloring pages in their rooms. ? Each drawing is high quality that will appeal to make the little ones grab their favourite pens and start coloring!? The coloring books also makes a perfect gift for kids that love Trucks, Cars, and Planes. No more trying to figure out what the kids will do next, it's all here! Age specifications: Coloring books for toddlers coloring books for preschoolers coloring books for kids ages 2-4 Coloring books for kids ages 4-8

