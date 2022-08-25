1.2-Per.-Dev.pptx

2.
Analyze each phrase and tell your real
feelings.
1. I describe myself as ________________________________.
2. I believe my good qualities are _________________________.
3. The things I like least about myself is ______________________.
4. I feel that I cannot ___________________________________.
5. When I enter a new group, I feel _____________________.
6. The hardest thing for me to discuss with others is _______.
7. It is hard for me to accept that _____________________.
8. It is hard for e to tell another person how I really feel inside because __.
9. I would feel better about myself if _____________________.
10.I feel that people around me should ____________________.
3.
7 reasons why you should pursue a hobby?
1. Discover the REAL you
2. Hobby: in Human Resource Agenda
3. Selection of Hobby
a. Hobby should bring the creative side of a person
b. Hobby is relaxing
c. Hobby can include sports that makes you fit
4. To get into a good school
5. Great way to socialize with people who share interest and build up
relationship.
6. Bored with monotonic life.
7. Hobby: retirement plan
4.
Role-Playing
You will be divided into five groups. Each group will dramatize a
scenario, which shows the advantages and disadvantages of
having/not having extra curricular activities in developing personal
identity of a person.
Rubrics in scoring:
1. Understanding the topic-40%
2. Cooperation – 30%
3. Presentation -30%
5.
Activity # 2 (Who You Want to Become)
Make a simple presentation (Powepoint, video or album) following
these questions:
1. Describe the person that you want to become. Why did you choose
that person? What his/her characteristics, skills and talents that
motivate you to become like him/her.
2. Make a mission statement on your own life. What is the purpose of
your life? What is its meaning? What are you trying to accomplish?
What is the biggest struggle?
3. What major goals have you yet to realize?
4. What can you do to reach these goals and become the person you
want to become? What would you like to change most about
yourself?
5. How do you see yourself five years from now