• La tubería o cañería generalmente es un conducto que cumple la función de transportar agua u otros fluidos. • Se suele elaborar con materiales muy diversos.
• El estudio del flujo en sistemas de tuberías es una de las aplicaciones más comunes de la mecánica de fluidos. • Esto se...
Distribución de agua Flujo de gasolina Uso doméstico Flujo de aire Fluido refrigerante
El transporte de diversos fluidos requiere entonces de la elaboración de redes de distribución que pueden ser de varios ti...
Tipos de Tubería En serie En paralelo Ramificadas Redes de tubería
Si un sistema de línea de tubería se dispone de tal forma que el fluido corra en una línea continua sin ramificaciones se ...
• El caudal (pero no la velocidad) es el mismo en cada tubería, y la pérdida de carga desde el punto A hasta el punto B es...
hA = Energía añadida o agregada al fluido por una bomba u otro dispositivo hR = Energía retirada o removida del fluido med...
Tubería de acerode 2 pulgs cédula 80 Tubería de acero de 6 pulgs cédula 80 4.5 m Reductor – contracción súbita
• De la Tabla de rugosidad:
Longitudes Equivalentes para válvulas y accesorios
Si un sistema de línea de tuberías provoca que el fluido se ramifique en dos o más líneas, se llama sistema paralelo. Se h...
• En este sistema en paralelo, una partícula de fluido que se desplaza desde A hasta B puede seguir cualquiera de las tray...
• La pérdida de carga entre A y B de cualquier partícula que se desplace entre dichos puntos es la misma, es decir, indepe...
Se habla de tuberías ramificadas cuando el fluido se lleva de un punto a varios puntos diferentes.
• El sistema de tuberías se subdivide en ramas o tramos, que parten de un nodo hasta el nodo siguiente. • Los nodos se pro...
• Para cada nodo se cumple la ecuación de continuidad: • Para cada tramo, entre 2 nodos, se cumple la ecuación de Bernoull...
Fluidos semana 13

  1. 1. • La tubería o cañería generalmente es un conducto que cumple la función de transportar agua u otros fluidos. • Se suele elaborar con materiales muy diversos.
  2. 2. • El estudio del flujo en sistemas de tuberías es una de las aplicaciones más comunes de la mecánica de fluidos. • Esto se debe a que son conductos de dos materiales vitales y de uso diario.
  3. 3. Distribución de agua Flujo de gasolina Uso doméstico Flujo de aire Fluido refrigerante
  4. 4. El transporte de diversos fluidos requiere entonces de la elaboración de redes de distribución que pueden ser de varios tipos.
  5. 5. Tipos de Tubería En serie En paralelo Ramificadas Redes de tubería
  6. 6. Si un sistema de línea de tubería se dispone de tal forma que el fluido corra en una línea continua sin ramificaciones se le llama sistema serie. 7
  7. 7. • El caudal (pero no la velocidad) es el mismo en cada tubería, y la pérdida de carga desde el punto A hasta el punto B es la suma de las pérdidas de carga en cada una de ellas. hL hL hL hL A B 1 2 3 Q1 Q2 Q3
  8. 8. hA = Energía añadida o agregada al fluido por una bomba u otro dispositivo hR = Energía retirada o removida del fluido mediante un dispositivo mecánico, por ejemplo una turbina hL = Perdidas de energía por parte del fluido por efecto de fricción o por presencia de válvulas, conectores, y rugosidad de tuberías 1 P2 2 2g v 2 P1 2g v 2 z1 hA hR hL z2
  9. 9. Tubería de acerode 2 pulgs cédula 80 Tubería de acero de 6 pulgs cédula 80 4.5 m Reductor – contracción súbita
  10. 10. • De la Tabla de rugosidad:
  11. 11. Longitudes Equivalentes para válvulas y accesorios
  12. 12. *
  13. 13. Si un sistema de línea de tuberías provoca que el fluido se ramifique en dos o más líneas, se llama sistema paralelo. Se habla de tuberías en paralelo cuando se establecen varios caminos para llevar el fluido de un punto a otro, como en el ejemplo. Válvula Válvula 1 2 Qc Qa Qb
  14. 14. • En este sistema en paralelo, una partícula de fluido que se desplaza desde A hasta B puede seguir cualquiera de las trayectorias disponibles, donde el caudal total es la suma de los caudales en cada tubería. Q Q1 Q2 Q3
  15. 15. • La pérdida de carga entre A y B de cualquier partícula que se desplace entre dichos puntos es la misma, es decir, independientemente de la trayectoria seguida. 321AB hL hLhLhL
  16. 16. Se habla de tuberías ramificadas cuando el fluido se lleva de un punto a varios puntos diferentes.
  17. 17. • El sistema de tuberías se subdivide en ramas o tramos, que parten de un nodo hasta el nodo siguiente. • Los nodos se producen en todos los puntos donde la tubería se subdivide en dos o más, pudiéndose añadir nodos adicionales en los cambios de sección para facilitar el cálculo.
