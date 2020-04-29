Expo fluidos terminado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COEFICIENTES DE ENERGÍA
 la medición de los caudales con una adecuada precisión tiene una gran importancia desde el punto de vista técnico y econ...
Métodos indirectos: También llamado método de área velocidad , son aquellos que se basan en la distribución de velocidades...
Métodos directos: Son aquellos que utilizan un instrumento u obra calibrada, para con el auxilio de ella determinar de for...
VELOCIDAD DE ROTACION  La velocidad de rotación se determina por un mecanismo que a cierto numero de revoluciones abre y ...
CLASIFICACION DE LOS FLUJOS  Flujo Laminar Las partículas fluidas se mueven a lo largo de trayectorias suaves en láminas,...
Flujo Turbulento Las partículas de fluído se mueven en trayectorias arremolinadas muy irregulares, causando intercambios d...
Flujo Permanente Ocurre cuando las condiciones o parámetros del canal, como ser caudal,velocidad, pendiente,sección, en cu...
Flujo Uniforme Ocurre cuando, en cualquier punto, el vector velocidad, tirante, caudal, o cualquier otra variable del flui...
Perfil de Velocidad en la figura se muestra la distribución de velocidades de un canal de sección transversal rectangular,...
Para caudales de sección no prismática ejemplo (causes naturales) la velocidad máxima no siempre queda localizada en la pa...
PERFILES DE VELOCIDAD EN UN CANAL RECTANGULAR  De acuerdo con las distintas secciones que los canales abiertos pueden ado...
Coeficiente de Coriolis  El coeficiente de coriolis nos sirve para calcular la carga velocidad correspondiente a la distr...
A partir de este coeficiente se redefine la ecuación de la energía El valor de este coeficiente de Coriolis debe variar en...
COEFICIENTE DE BOUSSINESQ  Flujo de cantidad de movimiento a través de un diferencial de área  Flujo total de cantidad d...
 A partir de este coeficiente Boussinesq se redefine la ecuación de fuerza dinámica  El valor del coeficiente boussinesq...
CALCULO DEL CAUDAL POR EL METODO GRAFO ANALITICO Si se utiliza el método grafo analítico ,se deben seguir los siguientes p...
FORMULA PARA EL CALCULO DE VELOCIDADES MEDIA 4 2 8,06,02,0 yyy med VVV V  
  1. 1. COEFICIENTES DE ENERGÍA
  2. 2.  la medición de los caudales con una adecuada precisión tiene una gran importancia desde el punto de vista técnico y económico.  La necesidad de conocer el caudal que circula por una conduccionn libre ha ocasionado lal creación y desarrollo de una buena cantidad de métodos para este fin.  Una clasificación de los métodos de aforo es aquella que los divide en.
  3. 3. Métodos indirectos: También llamado método de área velocidad , son aquellos que se basan en la distribución de velocidades en la sección transversal , para posteriormente de acuerdo con el principio de continuidad , calcular el caudal que a circulado por la sección de estudio. Para la determinación de las velocidad se pueden utilizar.  Molinetes(método que se usara para la realización de la practica)  flotadores  tubos de pilot  productos químicos  radiactivos.
  4. 4. Métodos directos: Son aquellos que utilizan un instrumento u obra calibrada, para con el auxilio de ella determinar de forma inmediata el caudal que circula. Las variantes de este método son:  el volumétrico  el gravimétrico  las canaletas calibradas  los vertedores, las obras hidrométricas  las obras reguladoras  las secciones de control
  5. 5. VELOCIDAD DE ROTACION  La velocidad de rotación se determina por un mecanismo que a cierto numero de revoluciones abre y cierra un circuito eléctrico que esta conectado a un señalizador ,que puede emitir una señal eléctrica o lumínica , o accionar un controlador mecánico o digital. De acuerdo con el numero de señales emitidas en un periodo de tiempo, se puede conocer la velocidad de rotación promedio del molinete .  Entre la velocidad de la corriente V=(m/s) y la cantidad de vueltas en un segundo ‘n’ existe una dependencia rectilínea. Donde : Vo=velocidad antes del inicio de la rotación de la hélice (velocidad inicial) K=es el coeficiente de la hélice KnVV O 
  6. 6. CLASIFICACION DE LOS FLUJOS  Flujo Laminar Las partículas fluidas se mueven a lo largo de trayectorias suaves en láminas, con una capa deslizándose suavemente sobre otra adyacente. El flujo laminar no es estable en situaciones que involucran combinaciones de baja viscosidad, alta velocidad o grandes caudales, y se rompe en flujo turbulento. El numero de Reynolds debe ser menor a 500. Re<500
  7. 7. Flujo Turbulento Las partículas de fluído se mueven en trayectorias arremolinadas muy irregulares, causando intercambios de momentum desde una porción de fluído a otra. En una situación en la cual el flujo pudiera ser turbulento o laminar, la turbulencia produce unos esfuerzos cortantes mayores a través del fluido y causa mayores irreversibilidades y pérdidas. En flujo turbulento las pérdidas varían con una potencia que oscila entre 1.7 y 2 de la velocidad; en flujo laminar éstas varían con la primera potencia de la velocidad. En flujo turbulento debido al movimiento errático de las partículas del fluido, siempre existen pequeñas fluctuaciones en cualquier punto. El número de Reynolds debe ser mayor a 12500. Re>12500
  8. 8. Flujo Permanente Ocurre cuando las condiciones o parámetros del canal, como ser caudal,velocidad, pendiente,sección, en cualquier punto del canal no cambian con respecto al tiempo, en flujo permanente no existe cambio en la densidad, en la presión, en la temperatura o en la concentración en ningún punto. Flujo no Permanente Es cuando las condiciones o parámetros del canal como ser caudal tirante de agua, velocidad, varian con respecto al tiempo.
  9. 9. Flujo Uniforme Ocurre cuando, en cualquier punto, el vector velocidad, tirante, caudal, o cualquier otra variable del fluido es siempre la misma ( en magnitud y dirección ) para cualquier instante. Flujo no Uniforme Es aquel tipo de flujo en el que el vector velocidad, tirante, u otro parámetro, varía en cualquier parte donde se haga el control,y en cualquier instante.
  10. 10. Perfil de Velocidad en la figura se muestra la distribución de velocidades de un canal de sección transversal rectangular, en la misma se observa que la velocidad máxima se encuentra ubicada ligeramente por debajo de la superficie libre de 5%a 25% de la profundidad, y sobre la vertical ubicada al centro del canal
  11. 11. Para caudales de sección no prismática ejemplo (causes naturales) la velocidad máxima no siempre queda localizada en la parte central, con frecuencia se encuentra sobre la vertical de mayor profundidad. La velocidad máxima se encuentra en la vertical 4
  12. 12. PERFILES DE VELOCIDAD EN UN CANAL RECTANGULAR  De acuerdo con las distintas secciones que los canales abiertos pueden adoptar, se presentan diferentes perfiles de distribución de velocidades en sus secciones transversales:
  13. 13. Coeficiente de Coriolis  El coeficiente de coriolis nos sirve para calcular la carga velocidad correspondiente a la distribución real de velocidades en forma irregular( no uniforme) que puede calcularse como el producto de la carga a velocidad media por el coeficiente de coriolis de la sección ℎ𝑣 = 𝛼 𝑣2 2 ∗ 𝑔 De esta manera podemos hallar la distribución real de velocidades en diferentes obras hidráulicas, en canales de riego, etc paratodo tipo de secciones del canal.
  14. 14. A partir de este coeficiente se redefine la ecuación de la energía El valor de este coeficiente de Coriolis debe variar entre 1.03 - 1.36.
  15. 15. COEFICIENTE DE BOUSSINESQ  Flujo de cantidad de movimiento a través de un diferencial de área  Flujo total de cantidad de movimiento a través de la sección  La velocidad varía en los diferentes puntos de la sección transversal, y el resultado del integral requiere un ajuste para poderlo expresar en términos de la velocidad media en la sección. El coeficiente que permite igualar las expresiones, , se conoce como coeficiente de Boussinesq para la corrección de la cantidad de movimiento  Y la expresión para el coeficiente de corrección de Boussinesq es
  16. 16.  A partir de este coeficiente Boussinesq se redefine la ecuación de fuerza dinámica  El valor del coeficiente boussinesq debe variar entre 1.01 - 1.12. Tabla de Coeficientes de distribución de velocidad. Chow V. T. 1982.
  17. 17. CALCULO DEL CAUDAL POR EL METODO GRAFO ANALITICO Si se utiliza el método grafo analítico ,se deben seguir los siguientes pasos. Calcular las velocidades medias en cada una de las verticales por una de las formulas que se escriben a continuación, según el numero de puntos que se haya empleado para la medición. CALCULO DE LA VELOCIDAD MEDIA SEGÚN LOS PUNTOS DADOS
  18. 18. FORMULA PARA EL CALCULO DE VELOCIDADES MEDIA 4 2 8,06,02,0 yyy med VVV V  

