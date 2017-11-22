Présentation socialwifi restaurant

SOCIALWIFI ETUDE DE CAS Sources SOCIAL WIFI global survey CAFES RESTAURANTS GLACIERS
SOCIAL WIFI ? Sources SOCIAL WIFI global survey Social wifi est une plateforme mondiale qui permet de se connecter aux rés...
SOCIAL WIFI POUR QUOI FAIRE ? Se protéger des usages Frauduleux du wifi Identifier sa clientèle Age – sexe – Centre d’inté...
6 BONNES RAISONS D’UTILISER SOCIAL WIFI Notre dispositif satisfait pleinement aux prérogatives du décret du 25 février 201...
UN OUTIL ORIENTE RESEAU SOCIAUX Social Wifi intègre le réseau avec le profil Facebook en utilisant sa charte graphique. De...
COMMUNIQUER AVEC VOS CLIENTS MÊME QUAND ILS ONT QUITTE VOTRE ETABLISSEMENT En utilisant le système de notation par étoiles...
PROPOSITIONS DE VALEURS N°1 Une application pour smartphones qui géolocalise les points d’accès Socialwifi et les promotio...
PROPOSITIONS DE VALEURS GUIDEZ LES NON RESIDENTS VERS CHEZ VOUS permet de déployer rapidement et à faible cout une stratég...
PROPOSITIONS DE VALEURS N°3 VOTRE PUBLICITE S’AFFICHE SUR LES TELEPHONES AVANT CONNEXION Les périphériques dont le wifi es...
PROPOSITIONS DE VALEURS N°4 INTEGRATION AUTOMATIQUE DE VOS EVENEMENTS FACEBOOK Vos évènements facebook sont automatiquemen...
PROPOSITIONS DE VALEURS La Landing page du portail est un Espace qui vous permet d’annoncer vos partenariats avec vos four...
PROCESSUS D’INSTALLATION Installation d’un routeur adapté à vos contraintes techniques et environnementales. • Nombre d’ut...
UN PROCESSUS SIMPLE ET AUTOMATISE FONCTIONNEMENT FRONT OFFICE CÔTE CLIENT
FONCTIONNEMENT BACK OFFICE DE VOTRE CÔTE SOCIAL WIFI STATISTIQUES Les données clients sont collectées et poussées sur un s...
FONCTIONNEMENT Notation de votre établissement Après chaque déconnexion vos utilisateurs reçoivent un mail de demande de n...
FONCTIONNEMENT Notation de votre établissement VOS CLIENTS SOUS ENQUETE DE SATISFACTION PERMANENTE Vous suivez à tout inst...
FONCTIONNEMENT MESSAGES ET OPINIONS BACK OFFICE ACCES VIA INTERNET Vos clients peuvent vous laisser un message privé direc...
SOCIAL WIFI + ANALYSE DE FREQUENTATION PASSIVE ALLER PLUS LOIN AVEC SOCIAL WIFI En option un réseau de capteurs passifs vo...
LES DIFFERENTES VERSIONS DE SOCIALWIFI ALLER PLUS LOIN AVEC SOCIAL WIFI Les équipements socialwifi de bigdata sont disponi...
COMBIEN COUTE SOCIAL WIFI ? SOCIAL WIFI OFFRE STANDALONE A partir de 250F / JOUR POUR 500 UTILISATEURS/MOIS + FRAIS DE MIS...
PROTECTION DES DONNEES PERSONNELLES tous les points de vente équipés par SOCIALWIFI NC doivent afficher clairement la prés...
SOCIAL WIFI NC Les personnes offrant un accès Wifi public sont considérées comme opérateurs de réseaux publics, en applica...
SOCIAL WIFI NC REFERENCES Prés de 170.000 utilisateurs dans les restaurants
NOTRE TECHNOLOGIE VOUS INTERESSE Les technologies citées dans cette présentation :  Social WIFI  Analyse passive de fréq...
