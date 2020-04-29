Sustainable innovation support march 2020 | eu grants

Successfully reported this slideshow.
11 Sustainable Innovation Support for R&D&I projects Source: Josua Earle, Unsplash Jean Paul Gueneau de Mussy March 2020
22 Supporting R&D&I projects Leading business & exploitation subjects, focusing in transdisciplinary topics across value c...
33 WP 1 Raw materials refining WP 2 Materials characteristics WP 3 End product design for recyclability WP 4 Life cycle a...
44 Using Big Patent Data Case: Mixing immiscible liquids (Pharma) Market Research, state of art, Innovation StrategyWP 0
55 • Assessment of competition players (company names, geography and time evolution the last 5 years) • In-depth assessme...
66 WP 6 Communication, Dissemination, Exploitation • Organize workshops with relevant stakeholders • Build Innovation Eco...
77 Problem Solving Process InnovationOpen Innovation Maps Product Innovation Circular Innovation Big Data Enabled sci...
88 Who Jean Paul Gueneau de Mussy, Ph.D., MBA Belgium CEO Materials Innovation materials-innovation.com 20 years of Deep T...
