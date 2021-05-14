What You Need to Know about the Charite BIH Entrepreneurship Summit

Jean-Jacques Degroof holds a master's and a PhD in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A venture investor from Belgium, Jean-Jacques Degroof has been a regular attendee and past member of the advisory board of the Charite BIH Entrepreneurship Summit.



The Charite BIH Entrepreneurship Summit (CBES) is an annual event organized by the Charite Foundation, a German-based nonprofit organization that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in medicine. The first CBES was held in 2007. The Charite Foundation organized this summit to facilitate innovation in the biomedical sector.



The event provides a platform where innovators, scientists, investors, entrepreneurs, physicians, government, and medical representatives can come together to share and discuss promising technologies that are likely to change the field of medicine. Past events have covered topics like artificial intelligence in healthcare; alternative funding models; cyber security and the significance of blockchain; and drug repurposing as a result of new findings.



An advisory board made up of senior executives, entrepreneurs and investors advises and helps the Charite Foundation plan for the Charite BIH Entrepreneurship Summit each year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event usually held in Berlin, Germany was canceled in 2019, but a virtual event is planned for May 2021.