How Booking.com avoids and deals with replication lag

MySQL/MariaDB replication is asynchronous. You can make replication faster by using better hardware (faster CPU, more RAM, or quicker disks), or you can use parallel replication to remove it single-threaded limitation; but lag can still happen. This talk is not about making replication faster, it is how to deal with its asynchronous nature, including the (in-)famous lag.



We will start by explaining the consequences of asynchronous replication and how/when lag can happen. Then, we will present the solution used at Booking.com to avoid both creating lag and minimize the consequence of stale reads on slaves (hint: this solution does not mean reading from the master because this does not scale).



Once all above is well understood, we will discuss how Booking.com’s solution can be improved: this solution was designed years ago and we would do this differently if starting from scratch today. Finally, I will present an innovative way to avoid lag: the no-slave-left-behind MariaDB patch.