Tst cm1 presentation

Principes et éléments de base du chauffage D’après C. GROSSI
Constitution d’une installation Une installation de chauffage à eau chaude basse température (ECBT) se décompose en trois ...
Éléments constitutifs d’une installation Le réel La schématisation associée EF Non représenté sur l’installation à gauche P
EF Non représenté sur l’installation à gauche P Éléments constitutifs d’une installation 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 ...
1- La chaudière 1/2 Symbole Chaudière avec un corps de chauffe à éléments en fonte Le corps creux est rempli avec le fluid...
1- La chaudière 2/2 Chaudière à tubes de fumée Retour eau refroidie Départ eau chaude Réseau de tubes permettant un triple...
2- Le brûleur 1. Moteur. 2. Boîte de contrôle. 3. Transformateur. 4. Pressostat mini air (brûleur 1 allure). 5. Pressostat...
3- La régulation Symbole Commande Information ou consigne Type de régulation Le but est de maintenir une valeur (ici une t...
4,6- La sonde extérieure ou de départ Sonde extérieure Sonde de départ Mesurer la température désirée et de la convertir e...
5- La commande à distance La commande à distance permet de commander le fonctionnement de la chaudière : • Mode jour, • Mo...
7- La soupape de sécurité Limiter la pression du circuit en évacuant de l’eau vers l’extérieur. Symbole Clapet Siège Échap...
8- Le manomètre Symbole P Mesurer la pression dans le circuit. Il existe différentes technologies pour effectuer cette mes...
9- Le robinet thermostatique Réguler la température de la pièce par variation du débit d’eau dans le radiateur (c’est un r...
10- Le radiateur Différents type avec au choix: • Un, deux ou trois panneaux, • Avec ou sans convecteur, • Avec ou sans ha...
11- Le plancher chauffant
12- La vanne de régulation Réguler la température de départ d’un circuit pour faire varier sa puissance émise dans les loc...
13- Le circulateur Déplacer le fluide caloporteur (créer un débit dans le circuit) en créant une différence de pression (H...
14- Le vase d’expansion ou le groupe de maintien de pression Son but est d’absorber les variations de volumes d’eau dues a...
15- Le purgeur Évacuer l’air du réseau. Cela peut se faire automatiquement ou bien en dévissant un bouchon comme sur les r...
16- La vanne d’isolement Isoler hydrauliquement une partie du réseau NO NF Symbole Vannes papillonsVannes à boisseau sphér...
17- La cheminée ou le conduit de fumée Évacuer les produits de combustion (en créant une dépression) Symbole (cheminée) (c...
18- L’aération de la chaufferie Permettre un courant d’air dans la chaufferie et amener l’air de combustion Ventilation ba...
19- Le disconnecteur Empêcher les eaux polluées de refluer dans le réseau d’eau sanitaire Symbole
Symbole 20- Le compteur Mesurer les volumes consommés que cela soit (de gauche à droite) pour l’eau, le gaz ou le fuel.
21- Le té de réglage Symbole Équilibrer hydrauliquement un réseau de chauffage en faisant varier les pertes de charge afin...
22- Le filtre Symbole Filtre à tamis avec robinet de rinçage Récupérer les impuretés (boues) du circuit durant leurs circu...
23- La bouteille de découplage Symbole Séparer hydrauliquement les pressions dynamiques entre le réseau primaire et le(s) ...
  1. 1. Principes et éléments de base du chauffage D’après C. GROSSI
  2. 2. Constitution d’une installation Une installation de chauffage à eau chaude basse température (ECBT) se décompose en trois systèmes principaux. Production Distribution Émission La production de chaleur Fonction : fournir à l'eau l'énergie nécessaire au chauffage du bâtiment ainsi qu’à l’eau chaude sanitaire (ECS) si nécessaire. Exemples d’appareils de production de chaleur :  Chaudière gaz, fioul, bois  Chaudière électrique  Pompe à chaleur  Panneaux solaires Distribution de chaleur Fonction : faire la liaison entre la partie production et la partie émission, c'est à dire véhiculer et répartir le fluide caloporteur jusqu'aux émetteurs de chaleur. Exemples d’éléments nécessaires à la distribution de chaleur :  Pompes  Tuyauterie  Collecteurs  Bouteille de découplage Émission de chaleur Fonction : transférer la chaleur véhiculée par le fluide caloporteur à l'air d'un local à chauffer. Exemples d’équipements d’émission de chaleur :  Radiateurs  Planchers chauffants  Ventilo convecteurs  Aérothermes
  3. 3. Éléments constitutifs d’une installation Le réel La schématisation associée EF Non représenté sur l’installation à gauche P
  4. 4. EF Non représenté sur l’installation à gauche P Éléments constitutifs d’une installation 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 54 3 2 1 19 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 87 6 5 4 3 2 1 1. Chaudière 2. Brûleur 3. Régulation 4. Sonde extérieure 5. Commande à distance 6. Sonde de départ 7. Soupape de sécurité 8. Manomètre 9. Robinet thermostatique 10. Radiateur 11. Plancher chauffant 12. Vanne 3 voies 13. Circulateur 14. Vase d’expansion 15. Purgeur 16. Vanne d’isolement 17. Conduit de fumée 18. Aération de la chaufferie 19. Disconnecteur 20. Compteur 21. Té de réglage 22. Filtre 22 20 21 23 23
  5. 5. 1- La chaudière 1/2 Symbole Chaudière avec un corps de chauffe à éléments en fonte Le corps creux est rempli avec le fluide caloporteur Transférer la chaleur transformée par le brûleur. Cette chaleur est échangée avec le réseau hydraulique. La chaudière assure aussi la canalisation des fumées.
  6. 6. 1- La chaudière 2/2 Chaudière à tubes de fumée Retour eau refroidie Départ eau chaude Réseau de tubes permettant un triple parcours des fumées Évacuation des fumées
  7. 7. 2- Le brûleur 1. Moteur. 2. Boîte de contrôle. 3. Transformateur. 4. Pressostat mini air (brûleur 1 allure). 5. Pressostat mini air (brûleur 2 allures). 6. Électrodes. 7. Moteur volet d'air. 8. Électrovanne (2ème allure). 9. Électrovanne de sécurité. 10. Pressostat mini gaz. 11. Électrovanne (1ère allure). 12. Régulateur de pression La fonction du brûleur est de transformer l’énergie grâce à une réaction chimique exothermique contrôlée.
  8. 8. 3- La régulation Symbole Commande Information ou consigne Type de régulation Le but est de maintenir une valeur (ici une température) souhaitée indépendamment des variations extérieures (déperditions, température extérieure, etc…). Dans notre cas cela sera la température de départ de chauffage. 80° 55° 40° +5° M Phase NeutreOuverture vanne Fermeture vanne Immobilité
  9. 9. 4,6- La sonde extérieure ou de départ Sonde extérieure Sonde de départ Mesurer la température désirée et de la convertir en un signal électrique exploitable par le système. Il existe des sondes : CTP, CTN, PT100, PT1000, Ni1000, etc… Ce sont des résistances dont la valeur varie en fonction de la température. R q [°C] CTP q1 R1 [W] 0 1000 Exemple de variation de la résistance pour une sonde CTP et Ni 1000 T Symbole
  10. 10. 5- La commande à distance La commande à distance permet de commander le fonctionnement de la chaudière : • Mode jour, • Mode nuit, • Mode hors-gel, • Etc… Il est possible sur certain modèle de connaitre la température de la pièce.
  11. 11. 7- La soupape de sécurité Limiter la pression du circuit en évacuant de l’eau vers l’extérieur. Symbole Clapet Siège Échappement 1 2 3 4 5 Évolution de la pression en fonction de la température
  12. 12. 8- Le manomètre Symbole P Mesurer la pression dans le circuit. Il existe différentes technologies pour effectuer cette mesure.
  13. 13. 9- Le robinet thermostatique Réguler la température de la pièce par variation du débit d’eau dans le radiateur (c’est un régulateur à action proportionnelle). Symbole T Animation du fonctionnement d’un robinet thermostatique L’élément liquide contenu dans la tête du robinet se contracte ou se dilate en fonction de la température de la pièce et de ce fait en repoussant le clapet du robinet va plus ou moins obturer le passage du fluide caloporteur.
  14. 14. 10- Le radiateur Différents type avec au choix: • Un, deux ou trois panneaux, • Avec ou sans convecteur, • Avec ou sans habillage. Cela permet de diffuser la chaleur par différents modes de transmissions (convection, radiation) dans différentes directions. Les catalogues constructeurs permettent de déterminer les différents paramètres pour un bon dimensionnement.Un radiateur est un échangeur de chaleur.
  15. 15. 11- Le plancher chauffant
  16. 16. 12- La vanne de régulation Réguler la température de départ d’un circuit pour faire varier sa puissance émise dans les locaux. Elle peut être à deux, trois ou quatre voies. La commande peut être pneumatique, électrique, etc… P Symbole Vanne de régulation de pression Vanne de régulation et d’équilibrage de débit
  17. 17. 13- Le circulateur Déplacer le fluide caloporteur (créer un débit dans le circuit) en créant une différence de pression (Hmt) Symbole Aspiration Refoulement Axe de rotation
  18. 18. 14- Le vase d’expansion ou le groupe de maintien de pression Son but est d’absorber les variations de volumes d’eau dues aux changements de températures du fluide caloporteur Symbole source: M. LE GUAY Vase fermé Groupe de maintien de pression avec membrane
  19. 19. 15- Le purgeur Évacuer l’air du réseau. Cela peut se faire automatiquement ou bien en dévissant un bouchon comme sur les radiateurs. Symbole Différentes solutions Purgeur d’un radiateur source: Caleffi
  20. 20. 16- La vanne d’isolement Isoler hydrauliquement une partie du réseau NO NF Symbole Vannes papillonsVannes à boisseau sphérique
  21. 21. 17- La cheminée ou le conduit de fumée Évacuer les produits de combustion (en créant une dépression) Symbole (cheminée) (conduit de fumée)
  22. 22. 18- L’aération de la chaufferie Permettre un courant d’air dans la chaufferie et amener l’air de combustion Ventilation basse Ventilation haute
  23. 23. 19- Le disconnecteur Empêcher les eaux polluées de refluer dans le réseau d’eau sanitaire Symbole
  24. 24. Symbole 20- Le compteur Mesurer les volumes consommés que cela soit (de gauche à droite) pour l’eau, le gaz ou le fuel.
  25. 25. 21- Le té de réglage Symbole Équilibrer hydrauliquement un réseau de chauffage en faisant varier les pertes de charge afin d’avoir le même débit sur chaque tronçon.
  26. 26. 22- Le filtre Symbole Filtre à tamis avec robinet de rinçage Récupérer les impuretés (boues) du circuit durant leurs circulation.
  27. 27. 23- La bouteille de découplage Symbole Séparer hydrauliquement les pressions dynamiques entre le réseau primaire et le(s) réseau(x) secondaire(s). Les débits de chaque boucle sont indépendants. Dégazage en partie haute Récupération des boues en partie basse Lorsque il y a un nombre important de boucles sur le réseau secondaire, il est préférable de privilégier une bouteille de découplage simple et d’installer deux collecteurs horizontaux ce qui évite d’installer une bouteille de découplage de plusieurs mètres de haut dans la chaufferie

