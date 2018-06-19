Aparato respiratorio-autoguardado (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERISDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR CIENCIAS AGROPECUARIAS, RECURSOS NATURALES Y DEL AMBIENTE MEDICINA VETERINARIA TEMA DEL PRO...
ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS Introducción……………………………………………………………………………………………….1 CAPITULO I Problema…………………………………………………………………………………...
Dificultades respiratorias …………………………………………………………………………….…22 Jadeo………………………………………………………………………………………………………23 Función del ap...
1 INTRODUCCION El aparato respiratorio es el responsable de aportar el oxígeno necesario para la respiración celular y eli...
2 CAPITULO I PROBLEMA: La falta de conocimientos acerca de la morfología y funcionamiento del aparato respiratorio en cani...
3 JUSTIFICACIÓN: El presente documento tiene como fin dar a conocer al lector sobre el desconocimiento de la morfología y ...
4 OBJETIVOS: OBJETIVO GENERAL: Familiarizar la morfología y el funcionamiento del aparato respiratorio en caninos. OBJETIV...
5 CAPÍTULO II MARCO TEÓRICO APARATO RESPIRATORIO El aparato respiratorio se compone de varios órganos o elementos por así ...
6 ORIGEN EMBRIONARIO Al momento de desarrollarse de la cara se presentan un sin número de cambios entre los cuales destaca...
7 Laringe y tráquea Caudal a la cuarta bolsa faríngea aparece un engrosamiento en forma de cordón de las células endodérmi...
8 vez, se habrá eliminado el líquido mediante una expulsión física durante el parto y una reabsorción por parte de los vas...
9 MALFORMACIONES CONGENITAS Estas malformaciones indicaran algo que se engendró mal o de manera defectuosa; los acontecimi...
10 Fistula traqueoesofagica Esta mal formación ocurre cuando se forma el tabique traqueoesofágico; consiste en que el esóf...
11 Quistes pulmonares congénitos Estas formaciones quísticas toman lugar cuando las secreciones de las células endodérmica...
12 ESTRUCTURA HISTOLOGICA El aparato respiratorio está formado por una serie de conductos por cuyo interior circula el air...
13 TRÁQUEA Histológicamente está formada por mucosa, submucosa, capa cartilaginosa y adventicia.  Mucosa Compuesta por ep...
14 BRONQUIOS La estructura histológica de los bronquios es similar a la de la tráquea, pero cuando éstos entran en los pul...
15 PARTES DEL APARATO RESPIRATORIO Los perros cuentan con un órgano llamado «órgano de Jacobson» u órgano vomeronasal que ...
16 pigmentada y húmeda que representa el papel de intermediaria entre el ambiente externo, el aire, y el aparato respirato...
17 puede penetrar en el sector ventral, se ve obligado a pasar al meato dorsal, muy rico en terminaciones olfativas, lo qu...
18 La orofaringe y nasofaringe las separa una lámina de paladar blando. Laringe La laringe es relativamente corta y ancha,...
19 Los músculos traqueales se extienden transversalmente cruzando el espacio de unión y se unen a la superficie más extern...
20 Bronquios Los bronquios son bifurcación de la tráquea, el bronquio principal derecho pasa caudolateralmente desde la bi...
21 MECANICA RESPIRATORIA MOVIMIENTOS RESPIRATORIOS O MECANICA DE BOMBEO Los movimientos de las pleuras crean una cámara de...
22 Debemos tener en cuenta que cuando esta frecuencia respiratoria cambia de sus valores normales podríamos estar presenta...
23 Es un tipo de respiración rápida, poco profunda, la cual acelera la evaporación de agua de la lengua del perro, mientra...
24 FUNCION DEL APARATO RESPIRATORIO La principal función del aparato respiratorio es el intercambio de oxígeno y dióxido d...
25 En el momento en que la persona exhala, el aire que se encuentra dentro de los alvéolos que ahora está lleno de dióxido...
26 PROCESOS NECESARIOS PARA LA TRANSFERENCIA DE OXIGENO Como todas las funciones en el cuerpo, la transferencia de oxígeno...
27 BIBLIOGRAFIA  Drew M. Noden, Alexander de Lahunta, 2001. Embriología de los Animales Domésticos, España, Escriba S.A, ...
28 LINKOGRAFIA  Becker, Cuando el Jadeo de los Perros Podría Indicar un Problema de Salud. Recuperado de: https://mascota...
  1. 1. UNIVERISDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR CIENCIAS AGROPECUARIAS, RECURSOS NATURALES Y DEL AMBIENTE MEDICINA VETERINARIA TEMA DEL PROYECTO INTEGRADOR DE SABERES: MORFOLOGIA Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL APARATO RESPIRATORIO EN CANINOS. INTEGRANTES: Aguaguiña Karen Aroca Álvaro Aucapiña Josué Culqui Joselyn Chugcho Lizbeth Rochina Danny Rodríguez Gielleny Juma Jonathan Bayas Fabián Correa Micaela Curso: Segundo “B” TUTOR: Dr. Ramón Ribeliño
  2. 2. ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS Introducción……………………………………………………………………………………………….1 CAPITULO I Problema…………………………………………………………………………………………………...2 Justificación………………………………………………………………………………………………..3 Objetivos…………………………………………………………………………………………………...4 CAPITULO II Marco Teórico………………………………………………………………..……………………............5 Origen Embrionario………………………………………………………………………………………6 Laringe y Tráquea…………………………………………………………………………………...……7 Celoma Embrionario……………………………………………………………………………………...8 Malformaciones Congénitas………………………………………………………………………………9 Fistula Traqueoesofágica…………………………………………………………...……………………10 Quistes pulmonares congénitos………………………………………………………………………….11 Estructura histológica……………………………………………………………………………………12 Tráquea…………………………………………………………………...………………………………13 Bronquios…………………………………………………………………………………………….…...14 Partes del aparato respiratorio …………………………………………………………………………15 Fosas nasales ……………………………………………………………………………………………..16 Senos nasales……………………………………………………………………………………………..17 Laringe …………………………………………………………………………………………………...18 Pulmones …………………………………………………………………………………………………19 Bronquios……………………………………………………………………………...………………….20 Mecánica respiratoria ……………………………………………...……………………………………21
  3. 3. Dificultades respiratorias …………………………………………………………………………….…22 Jadeo………………………………………………………………………………………………………23 Función del aparato respiratorio ……………………………………………………………………….24 Procesos necesarios para la transferencia de oxigeno ………………………………………………...26 Bibliografía ………………………………………………………………………………………………27 Linkografia ………………………………………………………………………………………………28
  4. 4. 1 INTRODUCCION El aparato respiratorio es el responsable de aportar el oxígeno necesario para la respiración celular y eliminar el dióxido de carbono generado durante el metabolismo celular. Ambas moléculas son intercambiadas entre la sangre y el aire. También lleva a cabo otras funciones como aportar el aire para la emisión de sonidos, hacer circular el aire sobre el epitelio olfativo de la cavidad nasal para permitir la olfacción y también produce ciertas hormonas. El aparato respiratorio consta de las siguientes partes u órganos:  Tracto respiratorio superior: Nariz Faringe Laringe Tráquea  Tracto respiratorio inferior: Pulmones Bronquios Bronquiolos Alveolos Pleura Cada uno de los órganos esta revestido por diferentes tipos de células y tejidos, así mismo cada uno cumple una determina función. En el presente trabajo se describirá detalladamente la morfología del aparato respiratorio, así como su funcionamiento
  5. 5. 2 CAPITULO I PROBLEMA: La falta de conocimientos acerca de la morfología y funcionamiento del aparato respiratorio en caninos, ha ocasionado que los estudiantes tengan falencias sobre este tema; con este trabajo se quiere dar a conocer toda la información recabada, la misma que será explica de forma didáctica.
  6. 6. 3 JUSTIFICACIÓN: El presente documento tiene como fin dar a conocer al lector sobre el desconocimiento de la morfología y funcionamiento del aparato respiratorio en caninos la cual se la conoce como la unidad fundamental de oxigenación de todo ser vivo y esto lleva a realizar una síntesis de artículos científicos, revistas, libros o documentos que contienen la información concisa, involucrando a una mejor investigación con carácter didáctico asiendo de esto un tema de gran interés para el desarrollo de conocimientos por lo tanto, el presente trabajo de investigación tendrá como objetivo fundamental realizar un mejor conocimiento.
  7. 7. 4 OBJETIVOS: OBJETIVO GENERAL: Familiarizar la morfología y el funcionamiento del aparato respiratorio en caninos. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS:  Recopilar información sobre la morfología y el funciona del aparato respiratorio en caninos.  Reconocer las diferentes malformaciones congénitas del aparato respiratorio en caninos.  Conocer el funcionamiento del aparato respiratorio y explicarlo didácticamente.
  8. 8. 5 CAPÍTULO II MARCO TEÓRICO APARATO RESPIRATORIO El aparato respiratorio se compone de varios órganos o elementos por así decirlo, como, por ejemplo; nariz, laringe, faringe, tráquea, bronquios y pulmones, los cuales realizan diferentes funciones, pero al momento de funcionar en conjunto tienen dos funciones principales que son la regulación de la temperatura corporal y la hematosis que es el intercambio gaseoso por el cual el cuerpo se provee de oxígeno y al mismo tiempo libera el de dióxido de carbono. Sus órganos están estructurados de la siguiente forma:  Tracto respiratorio superior: órganos que se alojan fuera de la cavidad torácica Nariz Faringe Laringe Tráquea  Tracto respiratorio inferior: órganos que incluyen dentro de la caja torácica Pulmones Bronquios Bronquiolos Alveolos Pleura
  9. 9. 6 ORIGEN EMBRIONARIO Al momento de desarrollarse de la cara se presentan un sin número de cambios entre los cuales destaca la formación de las aberturas naturales como boca y nariz las cuales marcan el inicio del desarrollo del aparato digestivo y respiratorio respectivamente, en esta ocasión nos enfocaremos en el desarrollo del aparato respiratorio. Se comienza con la formación del paladar que no es más que un tabique el cual divide al primitivo seno bucal en las aberturas de la boca y nariz; esta división también se proyecta hacia la faringe aunque no llega a ser completa ya que es un lugar de transito común para los dos aparatos; en su extremo caudal se separan ya que la disposición del tubo intestinal primitivo da lugar al esófago, en su cara ventral surge un brote en forma de tubo que formara la laringe y tráquea y al final de estas aparecen las yemas pulmonares. El endodermo es el origen del epitelio de recubrimiento de estos trayectos respiratorios alrededor de él se desarrollan otras estructuras de sostén. Faringe Se forma a partir de la porción del intestino anterior entre la boca en desarrollo y el esófago, está envuelta por el endodermo. En sus paredes laterales se forman unas evaginaciones llamadas bolsas faríngeas opuestas a estas están existen unas indentaciones superficiales llamadas muescas viscerales. Entre las bolsas y muescas existen divisiones delgadas llamadas placas de cierre. Las bolsas adyacentes están cerradas por arcos viscerales los cuales contienen su respectivo par de arterias o arcos aórticos.
  10. 10. 7 Laringe y tráquea Caudal a la cuarta bolsa faríngea aparece un engrosamiento en forma de cordón de las células endodérmicas que crecen en la línea media ventral del intestino craneal, dicho engrosamiento termina ahuecándose y así da lugar al surco laringotraqueal donde sus bordes caudolaterales proliferaran formando las crestas traqueoesofagicas las cuales se fusionaran dorsalmente formando el tabique traqueoesofágico el cual separa la tráquea del esófago. Bronquios y pulmones La evaginación traqueal se va alargando y su extremo caudal se divide para dar lugar a las dos yemas broncopulmonares, estas crecen y se ramifican formando los arboles branquiales. En el desarrollo de los pulmones se puede distinguir una serie de etapas o periodos, como:  Periodo seudoglandular. - los bronquios principales creces y se dividen formando los bronquios lobulares, continuando con los bronquios segmentarios, hasta llegar a los bronquios terminales los cuales tienen un tamaño menor.  Periodo canicular. - aquí los bronquiolos terminales se dividen en bronquiolos respiratorios y estos se dividen en 3-6 conductos alveolares.  Periodo de sacos terminales. - se forman los sacos terminales o alveolos primitivos, al mismo tiempo que los capilares se ponen en intimo contacto con ellos.  Periodo alveolar. - los alveolos completan su formación hasta el nacimiento. Los movimientos de respiración del feto sirven como estímulo para las estructuras y los músculos implicados en la respiración, con esto también se a lugar a la aspiración de líquido amniótico, que llena toda la luz de árbol respiratorio, cuando el recién nacido respira por primera
  11. 11. 8 vez, se habrá eliminado el líquido mediante una expulsión física durante el parto y una reabsorción por parte de los vasos linfáticos y sanguíneos de los pulmones. Con las primeras respiraciones, el árbol bronquial se expande y los alveolos se llenan de aire, esto se da gracias al surfactante, una sustancia tensoactiva que disminuye la tensión superficial impidiendo que los alveolos se vuelvan a llenar de líquido. En el embrión se da lugar al celoma embrionario del cual se derivarán todas las cavidades definitivas CELOMA EMBRIONARIO Es una cavidad limitada por láminas del mesodermo lateral, esplacnopleura y somatopleura; el celoma se divide en extraembrionario e intraembrionario gracias al plegamiento del embrión. En el celoma se alojan órganos muy importantes como pulmones, corazón, aparato digestivo y otros. Gracias a diversos estudios se ha podido comprobar, que se despliega dentro del mesodermo y está lleno de líquido. Partición del celoma Surge un tabique conocido como septo transverso que separa al celoma primitivo en dos porciones la cavidad pleuropericardica y la cavidad peritoneal; la primera a su vez se divide es la cavidad pleural, donde los brotes pulmonares se expanden a ambos lados del corazón y quedan alojados en la correspondiente cavidad pleural, también se divide en la cavidad pericárdica donde quedara alojado el corazón; estas divisiones se da gracias a los pliegues pleuropericardicos. La diferenciación total de las cavidades se da cuando se forma completamente el diafragma
  12. 12. 9 MALFORMACIONES CONGENITAS Estas malformaciones indicaran algo que se engendró mal o de manera defectuosa; los acontecimientos que suceden en el desarrollo suceden de acuerdo a un patrón establecido el cual se repite sistemáticamente y se cumple tal cual, en ocasiones se puede producir fallos en este sistema ya sea por causas internas o hereditarias, como, por ejemplo: mutaciones de genes y aberraciones cromosómicas; o también por causas externas o ambientales, como por ejemplo factores físicos y químicos. EJEMPLOS DE MALFORMACIONES CONGENITAS DEFECTOS LARINGOTRAQUEALES Hipoplasia traqueal También conocida como estenosis traqueal, consiste en que la tráquea presenta una estrechez congénita lo cual puede afectar bien a una porción o la tráquea en su totalidad, aquí se presentan cartílagos traqueales anormales. Atresia traqueal Esta anomalía consiste en la ausencia total de la tráquea. Tráquea colapsada Se da con mayor frecuencia en razas de perros miniaturas, u aparate de la luz de la tráquea esta ocluida y sus cartílagos son ovoides o aplanados.
  13. 13. 10 Fistula traqueoesofagica Esta mal formación ocurre cuando se forma el tabique traqueoesofágico; consiste en que el esófago y la tráquea tienen una conexión anormal; como ya sabemos la tráquea transporta el aire hacia los pulmones y el esófago lleva los alimentos de la boca al estómago. Cuando existe esta malformación los alimentos pueden pasar del esófago a la tráquea y pulmones. Esto puede causar problemas de respiración o infecciones como la neumonía. Atresia esofágica Al igual que la malformación anterior también se da cuando se forma el tabique traqueoesofagico y las dos tienen una estrecha relación; esta anomalía consiste en la falta de desarrollo de porciones del esófago. En la mayoría de los casos, la parte superior del esófago termina y no se conecta con su parte inferior ni con el estómago. En estas malformaciones congénitas las porciones presentes pueden terminar en un saco ciengo o comunicadas con la tráquea. Pulmones accesorios Se trata del desarrollo de yemas pulmonares en lugares no correctos como el cuello y abdomen; la presencia de tejido pulmonar en estos lugares puede ser ocasionada por una diferenciación anormal a partir de la tráquea cervical. Hipoplasia pulmonar Se presenta un insuficiente desarrollo, puede ocasionarse si otros órganos torácicos impiden el desarrollo pulmonar, como es el caso de la hernia diafragmática que ya mencionaremos mas adelante.
  14. 14. 11 Quistes pulmonares congénitos Estas formaciones quísticas toman lugar cuando las secreciones de las células endodérmicas se acumulan en bronquiolos y alveolos, se encuentran en el parénquima pulmonar. Estenosis esofágica Aquí puede hallarse estrechada la luz de esófago, está situada en el tercio medio inferior y puedes ser causada recanalización incompleta o accidentes vasculares. MALFORMACIONES DEL DIFRAGMA Hernia congénita del diafragma Esta anomalía tiene lugar entre las cavidades peritoneal y pleurales, esta zona es cerrada por la expansión de las membranas pleuroperitoneales; si este cierre falla nos encontramos con una malformación en la que las asas intestinales pasan con facilidad al interior de las cavidades pleurales.
  15. 15. 12 ESTRUCTURA HISTOLOGICA El aparato respiratorio está formado por una serie de conductos por cuyo interior circula el aire; en donde podemos encontrar varias células, tejidos entre otras estructuras. CAVIDAD NASAL Contiene el epitelio olfativo; esta cavidad a su vez está dividida por un tabique cartilaginoso en dos cavidades una al lado de otra. Estas cavidades tienen varios componentes como, por ejemplo:  Epitelio plano estratificado queratinizado en su parte caudal pasa a ser en epitelio plano estratificado no queratinizado y más caudal en epitelio cilíndrico pseudoestratificado ciliado.  Presenta una zona mucocutánea, con paredes irregulares, debido a la presencia de cornetes nasales que poseen en su lámina propia un abundante plexo venoso de paredes delgadas. La cavidad nasal está comprendida por diferentes zonas:  Zona olfatoria: en ella reside el órgano receptor de la olfacción, formado por un epitelio seudoestratificado cilíndrico ciliado que contiene tres tipos diferentes de células: de sostén, basales y olfatorias.  Zona vestibular: recubierto por vibrisas que captan el polvo y bacterias en el aire.  Zona respiratoria: Entibia y humedece el aire, con epitelio cilíndrico pseudoestratificado ciliado, células ciliadas, en cepillo, secretoras y basales. SENOS PARANASALES Están recubiertos por epitelio de tipo respiratorio.
  16. 16. 13 TRÁQUEA Histológicamente está formada por mucosa, submucosa, capa cartilaginosa y adventicia.  Mucosa Compuesta por epitelio pseudoestraficado ciliado el cual posee tres tipos principales de células: ciliadas, son abundantes y se encargan de limpiar las partículas que entran durante la respiración; mucosas, se encargan de segregar la capa de mucus que recubre la superficie de los conductos respiratorios y basales que actúan como células de reserva, a partir de las cuales se reemplazan las células del epitelio que van muriendo. La lámina propia de la mucosa está formada por conectivo laxo, con una gran cantidad de células como linfocitos y otras del sistema inmune.  Submucosa Es conectiva y laxo, con aspecto similar al de la lámina propia de la mucosa, por ello es difícil distinguir el límite con la mucosa. Se encuentran los vasos sanguíneos y linfáticos principales, además porciones secretoras de algunas glándulas mucosas y mixtas  Cartílago Está formado por anillos incompletos en forma de C, este tipo de cartílago es hialino lo cual permite que la tráquea sea flexible.  La adventicia Es la capa más externa y recubre la parte externa de los anillos incompletos cartilaginosos. Es tejido conectivo que puede contener tejido adiposo.
  17. 17. 14 BRONQUIOS La estructura histológica de los bronquios es similar a la de la tráquea, pero cuando éstos entran en los pulmones los anillos de cartílago se sustituyen por placas irregulares de cartílago. A medida que van disminuyendo su diámetro, después de sucesivas ramificaciones, el cartílago se hace más escaso. BRONQUIOLOS No presentan cartílago, ni glándulas y, aunque los de mayor calibre tienen un epitelio pseudoestratificado cilíndrico ciliado, a medida que van disminuyendo su calibre, el epitelio se transforma en simple cilíndrico y posteriormente en simple cúbico. Las glándulas mucosas también van disminuyendo su densidad a medida que disminuye el diámetro de los bronquiolos. En todos ellos existe una capa de músculo liso bien patente. ALVEOLOS Son cavidades revestidas de un epitelio simple plano que aumentan enormemente la superficie de contacto con el aire.
  18. 18. 15 PARTES DEL APARATO RESPIRATORIO Los perros cuentan con un órgano llamado «órgano de Jacobson» u órgano vomeronasal que es un órgano auxiliar del sentido del olfato en algunos vertebrados; se dispone en la parte anterior del tabique nasal, encontrándose en conexión con el canal incisivo superior, pequeño conducto que pone en comunicación la cavidad nasal con la cavidad bucal. Mediante un elaborado movimiento de la lengua y de los labios, el perro consigue que una parte del aire inspirado pase por el canal incisivo, permitiendo su entrada en el órgano vomeronasal. específicamente diseñado para la «comunicación química». El aparato respiratorio del perro está formado por tres grandes partes con funciones muy importantes:  las vías superiores: estas comprenden la nariz, las cavidades nasales, los senos paranasales y la rinofaringe.  el árbol aerífero: este comprende la laringe, la tráquea y los bronquios.  los pulmones: por último, decir que aquí se produce la hematosis (cambios gaseosos entre el aire y la sangre). Nariz y ollares La nariz esta insertada en el esqueleto de la cara, su límite caudal está indicado por un plano atreves de los ojos, la piel de la nariz excepto la que recubre el vértice presenta pelos; la nariz del perro es muy poco, o nada, movible y constituye la llamada «trufa», zona por lo general
  19. 19. 16 pigmentada y húmeda que representa el papel de intermediaria entre el ambiente externo, el aire, y el aparato respiratorio más profundo La excesiva sequedad de esta región puede ser indicio de mal estado de salud del animal (fiebre, primeros síntomas de una infección respiratoria), aunque siempre se ha de tener presente el hábito del perro de olfatear el terreno, cosa que hace que la nariz no resulte tan húmeda. Lo ollares situados en el vértice de la nariz, limitados por la alas lateral y medial; la medial es más dorsal y su borde es convexo lateralmente y cóncavo medialmente; la lateral es cóncava. Son poco dilatables debido a que tiene un sostén cartilaginoso, al igual que le vértice de la nariz. Fosas nasales Esta divide en mitad derecha e izquierda mediante el septum nasal, este es parcialmente óseo y cartilaginoso, tiene una parte ósea formada por la lámina perpendicular del hueso etmoides y el vómer, estas fosas o cavidades son relativamente largas y dependen del tipo de cráneo: braquiocefálico, mesocefálico o dolicocéfalo En el perro las fosas nasales son ocupadas por tres cornetes nasales, en forma de turbina: dorsal, intermedio y ventral. El aire, que penetra a través de los orificios nasales, se distribuye en estos sectores, en forma que se calienta y purifica de las partículas extrañas en él presentes y prosigue atravesando la faringe, laringe y tráquea para extenderse por los bronquios y los pulmones. Los cornetes ventrales del perro poseen la característica de tener «pliegues paralelos» revestidos de mucosa eréctil que entra en acción cuando el animal olfatea. De esta forma el aire, que no
  20. 20. 17 puede penetrar en el sector ventral, se ve obligado a pasar al meato dorsal, muy rico en terminaciones olfativas, lo que permite que el animal perciba una extensa gama de olores. Senos nasales Se trata de espacios vacíos, llenos de aire, comunicantes con las fosas nasales y que se hallan el ámbito de los huesos maxilares y frontales cuya función principal es en el perro la de hacer más ligero el peso del cráneo. El interés práctico que nos hace mencionarlos consiste en el hecho de que pueden ser sede de procesos inflamatorios secundarios que tienen su origen en las fosas nasales. De esta forma se infectan con materias patológicas que no pueden ser eliminadas o drenadas con facilidad y serán origen de sinusitis crónica, con frecuencia rebeldes a las terapias medicinales. Faringe Es el sector anatómico común al aparato digestivo y respiratorio que permite el paso de los alimentos dirigidos al estómago y el paso del aire inspirado o espirado. Por este motivo puede ser sede de procesos inflamatorios (faringitis) de doble procedencia y se pueden introducir cuerpos extraños, ingeridos por el animal, en las comidas o los juegos. Aquí se pueden distinguir tres partes: 1. Orofaringe, final de la boca. 2. Nasofaringe, final de la cavidad nasal. 3. Faringe esofágica.
  21. 21. 18 La orofaringe y nasofaringe las separa una lámina de paladar blando. Laringe La laringe es relativamente corta y ancha, relacionada dorsalmente con la faringe y esófago, lateralmente con el musculo esternotiroideo y la glándula salivar mandibular y ventralmente con el musculo esternohioideo, es la puerta de entrada a las vías respiratorias la cual se cierra durante la ingesta y se abre durante la respiración, aquí encontramos las cuerdas vocales las cuales permiten la vocalización de los animales. En el esqueleto de la laringe existe la presencia de tres cartílagos pares como son; el cartílago aritenoides, cartílago corniculado y el cartílago cuneiforme. Está caracterizada por la presencia de dos formaciones anatómicas relevantes: la epiglotis, que desciende durante la deglución para impedir la entrada del agua y de los alimentos sólidos en el árbol respiratorio y las cuerdas vocales, órganos de la fonación. TRÁQUEA Conducto flexible, cartilaginoso que forma la parte proximal del árbol traqueobronquial, se extiende desde la salida de la laringe hasta el nivel del cuarto o quinto espacio intercostal, aquí se bifurca en el pulmón derecho e izquierdo. La parte de la tráquea que se asienta en el cuello se conoce como parte cervical y la que se asienta en la cavidad torácica es la parte torácica.
  22. 22. 19 Los músculos traqueales se extienden transversalmente cruzando el espacio de unión y se unen a la superficie más externa de las láminas cartilaginosas; la parte dorsal de la tráquea se conoce como parte membranosa ya que carece de cartílago. Pulmones Ocupan la mayor parte del espacio de la cavidad torácica, delimitados dorsalmente por la columna vertebral, ventralmente por el esternón, cranealmente por la escapula y humero, caudalmente por el musculo diafragmático y lateralmente por las costillas y músculos intercostales. La zona media que abraza los pulmones es llamada mediastino, cada uno está cubierto por la pleura pulmonar que está llena de líquido, el movimientos de los músculos provoca una presión sobre estas capas y este líquido, haciendo que el aire pueda entrar o salir del pulmón como si fuera un globo El pulmón derecho está divido por fisuras interlobulares en cuatro lóbulos denominados apical o craneal, medio o cardiaco, diafragmático o caudal y accesorio o intermedio; mientras que el pulmón izquierdo se divide en dos; apical o craneal y diafragmático o caudal. Desde el punto de vista descriptivo cada pulmón presenta una base caudal, la cual es cóncava e inclinada en dirección caudal y lateral; un vértice craneal, este es libre puntiagudo y aplanado lateralmente; dos superficies, un costal, que es lateral, mayor, lisa y convexa; otra superficie media que es menos extensa, y tres bordes, el ventral que es agudo e irregular, el dorsal que es grueso y redondo y el basal que separa la superficie diafragmática de las superficies costal y medial. El hilio pulmonar es la zona de entrada y salida de estructuras al interior del pulmón
  23. 23. 20 Bronquios Los bronquios son bifurcación de la tráquea, el bronquio principal derecho pasa caudolateralmente desde la bifurcación traqueal y entra en el pulmón por la parte dorsal de hilio; el bronquio principal izquierdo se dirige lateral y ligeramente caudal hasta su entra al pulmón izquierdo por el hilio. A su vez se van dividiendo en tubos más pequeños. Cuando miden menos de 1 milímetro de diámetro se denominan bronquiolos, formados por musculatura lisa y mucosa respiratoria. La contracción del tubo será involuntaria y se adaptará a las necesidades del animal. Alveolos Los alveolos pulmonares representan las terminaciones «ciegas» del árbol respiratorio y a este nivel es donde se producen los intercambios gaseosos entre el oxígeno inspirado y el anhídrido carbónico presente en la sangre. Diafragma Musculo con forma de bóveda el cual separa la cavidad torácica de la abdominal, está atravesado por ciertos orificios que permiten el paso de ciertas estructuras:  Hiato esofágico. - agujero natural que permite el paso del esófago del tórax al abdomen.  Hiato aórtico. - pasa la arteria aorta  Foramen caval. - pasa la vena cava caudal
  24. 24. 21 MECANICA RESPIRATORIA MOVIMIENTOS RESPIRATORIOS O MECANICA DE BOMBEO Los movimientos de las pleuras crean una cámara de vacío en su interior, provocan, mediante una serie de cambios de presiones, que el aire pase pasivamente al pulmón o se expulse:  Durante la inspiración: es activa, participa los músculos intercostales y el diafragma se contraen tirando de la pleura y aumentando el espacio de la cavidad torácica. Esto crea una fuerza de succión o una presión negativa hacia el interior del pulmón, permitiendo la entrada de aire.  Durante la espiración: es pasiva, aquí participan los músculos intercostales y el diafragma, disminuyendo la cavidad torácica y empujando el aire hacia fuera. FRECUENCIA RESPIRATORIA NORMAL La frecuencia respiratoria de un canino grande en reposo es de 15 respiraciones por minuto mientras que en un canino pequeño es de 25 respiraciones, cabe resaltar que los cachorros respiran de 18 a 20 veces por minuto, La frecuencia respiratoria varia puede incrementarse con trabajo muscular, durante la gestación y luego de comer en exceso.
  25. 25. 22 Debemos tener en cuenta que cuando esta frecuencia respiratoria cambia de sus valores normales podríamos estar presentando diferentes dificultades respiratorias como las que citaremos a continuación. DIFICULTADES RESPIRATORIAS Disnea Es una sensación angustiosa asociada con una respiración dificultosa, la podemos notar cuando el abdomen y el pecho del animal se mueve muy visiblemente al respirar, cuando las fosas nasales se abren mucho con las inspiraciones; el perro suele respirar con la boca abierta, la cabeza y cuello los mantiene hacia abajo y detrás del cuerpo, tiene un respiración sonora o estridor. Esta dificultad se da por diferentes causas como por ejemplo extra respiratorias como son dolor, ansiedad, fiebre obesidad u enfermedades cardiacas; se dan con mayor frecuencia es razas con cráneo braquicéfalo. Taquipnea Esta respiración es rápida que lo normal y el animal mantiene la boca usualmente cerrada, no se nota dificultad al respirar, en los casos más severos la taquipnea puede producirse por anemia, asma hipoxia, edema pulmonar, o tumores. Jadeo
  26. 26. 23 Es un tipo de respiración rápida, poco profunda, la cual acelera la evaporación de agua de la lengua del perro, mientras esta agua se evapora, el perro regula la temperatura de su cuerpo, lo hace de esta manera ya que él no suda a través de la piel, puede hacerlo por sus almohadillas, pero es poco, el jadeo no usa mucha energía debido a la elasticidad natural de los pulmones y vías respiratorias. Existen dos tipos de jadeo el normal y anormal  Jadeo normal: este ocurre como respuesta natural y sana cuando el cuerpo del perro se sobrecalienta.  Jadeo anormal: puede tratarse de una señal de algún problema del perro, este jadeo es excesivo, ocurre cuando el animal no está caliente y no necesita refrescarse; su sonido no es como el jadeo normal, puede ser un poco más ruidoso o áspero.
  27. 27. 24 FUNCION DEL APARATO RESPIRATORIO La principal función del aparato respiratorio es el intercambio de oxígeno y dióxido de carbono entre el entorno y los tejidos; el aparato aporta oxígeno y elimina el dióxido de carbono, el consumo y eliminación de estos respectivamente varían según la función del índice de metabolismo, que a su vez depende de la actividad del animal. A este intercambio gaseoso se lo conoce comúnmente como hematosis este proceso consiste o está relacionado con la respiración de la siguiente manera. En el momento en que se inhala el oxígeno, éste entra a los pulmones y llega hasta los alvéolos. Para que el oxígeno contenido en el aire llegue a los pulmones, es necesario que exista una serie de estructuras tubulares que comuniquen los alvéolos con el exterior y que a su vez se encarguen de calentar, humedecer y eliminar gérmenes y partículas extrañas del aire, ésta es la denominada porción conductora del sistema respiratorio (nariz, nasofaringe, laringe, tráquea, bronquios y bronquiolos) La penetración del aire en esas vías se produce por la acción de los músculos respiratorios (intercostales y diafragma, principalmente) que aumentan y disminuyen de forma rítmica el tamaño de la cavidad torácica (inspiración y espiración) Entre los alvéolos y los capilares, existen capas de células que están muy cerca unas de las otras, pero son tan pequeñas que el oxígeno atraviesa esta barrera celular hacia la sangre en los capilares pulmonares. De la misma manera, el dióxido de carbono pasa de la sangre hasta los alvéolos y en ese momento se produce la exhalación.
  28. 28. 25 En el momento en que la persona exhala, el aire que se encuentra dentro de los alvéolos que ahora está lleno de dióxido de carbono, deja los pulmones y vuelve al ambiente. Es allí donde se produce el ciclo de la respiración. Cuando se oxigena la sangre, ésta hace un recorrido a través de las venas pulmonares, desde los pulmones hacia el lado izquierdo del corazón que se encarga de bombear la sangre hacia el resto del cuerpo. La parte del torrente sanguíneo rica en dióxido de carbono (deficiente en oxígeno) volverá a la parte derecha del corazón para bombear la sangre a través de las arterias pulmonares hacia los pulmones, donde recoge oxígeno y suelta dióxido de carbono. A la par con esta función, los órganos del sistema respiratorio cumplen un conjunto de otras funciones importantes no relacionadas con el intercambio gaseoso como son: 1. Termorregulación y humectación del aire inspirado. 2. Descontaminación del aire inspirado de polvo y microorganismos. 4. Participación en la regulación de la presión arterial 5. Participa en la fonación
  29. 29. 26 PROCESOS NECESARIOS PARA LA TRANSFERENCIA DE OXIGENO Como todas las funciones en el cuerpo, la transferencia de oxígeno que da como resultado la hematosis debe seguir un proceso para poder completarse sin fallas. Este proceso consta de 3 partes sumamente importantes y esenciales: La ventilación, la difusión y la perfusión. Ventilación Consiste en el sistema que usa el aparato respiratorio para que el aire se traslade dentro y fuera de los pulmones. Difusión Se refiere al movimiento natural de los gases, sin necesitar el uso de cualquier esfuerzo o trabajo del cuerpo, entre el gas en los alvéolos y la sangre en los capilares pulmonares. Estas acciones se dan de manera espontánea, sin ninguna influencia más allá de la ocurrida dentro de los pulmones. Perfusión Es el modo en el que el sistema cardiovascular bombea la sangre por toda la extensión de los pulmones.
  30. 30. 27 BIBLIOGRAFIA  Drew M. Noden, Alexander de Lahunta, 2001. Embriología de los Animales Domésticos, España, Escriba S.A, pág. 305-317.  Sisson, Grossman, 2002. A anatomía de los animales domésticos, Barcelona, Masson S.A, pág. 1710-1727.  Köning HE, Liebich HG. Anatomía de los animales domésticos, Texto y atlas en color. Editorial Médica Panamericana, Bogotá–Colombia, 2011. Tomo 2, p. 98.
  31. 31. 28 LINKOGRAFIA  Becker, Cuando el Jadeo de los Perros Podría Indicar un Problema de Salud. Recuperado de: https://mascotas.mercola.com/sitios/mascotas/archivo/2015/11/25/jadeo-excesivo-en- los-perros.aspx  L. M. Expósito Ocaña. Biólogo. A.T.V., 1 mayo, 2015, "Aparato respiratorio en mamíferos, descripción y partes" (en línea), Mamíferos Paradais Sphynx, https://mamiferos.paradais-sphynx.com/informacion/aparato-respiratorio- mamiferos.htm  Affinity Petcare S.A, 2015. Problemas respiratorios. Recuperado de: https://www.affinity-petcare.com/advance/es/perros/cuidado/problemas-respiratorios  ComoCriar.org., 2012. El aparato respiratorio del perro. Recuperado de : http://comocriar.org/el-aparato-respiratorio-del-perro/  ComoCriar.org., 2013. Sistema respiratorio del perro. Recuperado de: http://comocriar.org/sistema-respiratorio-del-perro/  Muñoz, 2018. Lifeder.com: ¿Que es la Hematosis?(Intercambio gaseoso). Recuperado: https://www.lifeder.com/hematosis/

