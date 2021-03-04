Juan aponte ( numeros reales y plano numerico)ya

Successfully reported this slideshow.
R E P Ú B L I C A B O L I VA R I A N A D E V E N E Z U E L A M I N I S T E R I O D E L P O D E R P O P U L A R PA R A L A ...
DIFINICION DE CONJUNTO Un conjunto señala a la totalidad de los entes que tienen una propiedad común. Se denomina conjunto...
• Es posible realizar ciertas operaciones básicas que permiten hallar conjuntos dentro de otros: • unión: se simboliza con...
Diferencia simétrica: su símbolo es un triángulo y representa el conjunto de los elementos que pertenezcan tan solo a uno ...
NÚMEROS REALES Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse e...
reLos números ales son todos los números que encontramos más frecuentemente dado que los números complejos no se encuentra...
Esquema de los números reales En este esquema podemos ver claramente que la organización de los números reales es similar ...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS NÚMEROS REALES Números naturales Los números naturales es el primer conjunto de números que aprendemo...
Números racionales son las fracciones que pueden formarse a partir de los números enteros y naturales. Entendemos las frac...
DESIGUALDAD MATEMÁTICA Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones alge...
PROPIEDADES DE LA DESIGUALDAD MATEMÁTICA • Si se multiplica ambos miembros de la expresión por el mismo valor, la desigual...
• Hay que tener presente que las desigualdades matemáticas poseen también las siguientes propiedades • Si se multiplica am...
Desigualdades:
DIFINICION DE VALOR ABSOLUTO La noción de valor absoluto se utiliza en el terreno de las matemáticas para nombrar al valor...
DESIGUALDADES CON VALOR ABSOLUTO Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto...
Así, x > -4 Y x < 4. El conjunto solución es . Cuando se resuelven desigualdes de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a consider...
Desigualdades de valor absoluto (>): La desigualdad | x | > 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es mayor que 4. Así, ...
PLANO NUMÉRICO.
PLANO NUMERICO, DISTANCIA YPUNTO MEDIO. Sean A y B dos conjuntos cualesquiera no nulos de números Reales. Se denomina Prod...
Distancia: Punto medio:
CIRCUNFERENCIA, ELIPSES E HIPERBOLE Una circunferencia es el conjunto de puntos enR 2 que equidistan de un punto fijo. Al ...
Elipse representa el conjunto de puntos enR 2 que satisfacen cualquiera de las siguientes ecuaciones.
(Hipérbolas) Representa el conjunto de puntos en R² que satisfacen cualquiera de las siguientes ecuaciones.
CONICAS
REPRESENTACIONES GRÁFICAS DE LAS ECUACIONES DE LAS CÓNICAS
BLIOGRAFIA https://www.varsitytutors.com/hotmath/hotmath_help/spanish/topics/absol ute-value-inequalities. Licdo. (Msc) Ra...
  1. 1. R E P Ú B L I C A B O L I VA R I A N A D E V E N E Z U E L A M I N I S T E R I O D E L P O D E R P O P U L A R PA R A L A E D U C A C I Ó N U N I V E R S I TA R I A U N I V E R S I D A D P O L I T É C N I C A T E R R I T O R I A L A N D R É S E L O Y B L A N C O N Ú C L E O - B A R Q U I S I M E T O NÚMEROS REALES Y PLANO NUMERICO E S T U D I A N T E J U A N A P O N T E
  2. 2. DIFINICION DE CONJUNTO Un conjunto señala a la totalidad de los entes que tienen una propiedad común. Se denomina conjunto a toda unión de objetos, dichos objetos se denominan elementos del conjunto. Los conjuntos se denotan con letras mayúsculas y se colocan entre llaves
  3. 3. • Es posible realizar ciertas operaciones básicas que permiten hallar conjuntos dentro de otros: • unión: se simboliza con una especie de U, y se trata del conjunto formado por los elementos que pertenezcan a cualquiera de los conjuntos que se propongan para unión (en el caso de A y B, el conjunto resultante será A U B); • intersección: su símbolo es similar a una U rotada 180° y permite hallar los elementos que tienen en común los conjuntos dados; • diferencia: partiendo de los conjuntos A y B, su diferencia será el conjunto A , formado por los elementos que solo se encuentren en A; • complemento: si un conjunto U contiene uno de nombre A, entonces el complemento de este último será aquel que contenga los elementos que no pertenecen a A;
  4. 4. Diferencia simétrica: su símbolo es un triángulo y representa el conjunto de los elementos que pertenezcan tan solo a uno de dos conjuntos dados;producto cartesiano: el conjunto A x B es el producto cartesiano de A y B, y se consigue con pares ordenados de un elemento de A seguido de uno de B (a, b).
  5. 5. NÚMEROS REALES Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse en números naturales, enteros, racionales e irracionales.
  6. 6. reLos números ales son todos los números que encontramos más frecuentemente dado que los números complejos no se encuentran de manera accidental, sino que tienen que buscarse expresamente. Los números reales se representan mediante la letra R ↓
  7. 7. Esquema de los números reales En este esquema podemos ver claramente que la organización de los números reales es similar al juego de muñecas rusas visto desde arriba o abajo
  8. 8. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS NÚMEROS REALES Números naturales Los números naturales es el primer conjunto de números que aprendemos de pequeños. Este conjunto no tiene en cuenta el número cero (0) excepto que se especifique lo contrario (cero neutral). Números enteros: Los números enteros son todos los números naturales e incluyen el cero (0) y todos los números negativos.Expresión:
  9. 9. Números racionales son las fracciones que pueden formarse a partir de los números enteros y naturales. Entendemos las fracciones como cocientes de números enteros. Expresión: Números irracionales: son números decimales que no pueden expresarse ni de manera exacta ni de manera periódica. Expresión:
  10. 10. DESIGUALDAD MATEMÁTICA Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones algebraicas conectadas a través de los signos: desigual que ≠, mayor que >, menor que <, menor o igual que ≤, así como mayor o igual que ≥, resultando ambas expresiones de valores distintos. Algo a notar en las expresiones de desigualdad matemática es que, aquellas que emplean:  mayor que >  Menor que <  Menor o igual que ≤  Mayor o igual que ≥
  11. 11. PROPIEDADES DE LA DESIGUALDAD MATEMÁTICA • Si se multiplica ambos miembros de la expresión por el mismo valor, la desigualdad se mantiene • Si dividimos ambos miembros de la expresión por el mismo valor, la desigualdad se mantiene • Si restamos el mismo valor a ambos miembros de expresión, la desigualdad se mantiene. • Si sumamos el mismo valor a ambos miembros de la expresión, la desigualdad se mantiene.
  12. 12. • Hay que tener presente que las desigualdades matemáticas poseen también las siguientes propiedades • Si se multiplica ambos miembros de la expresión por un número negativo, la desigualdad cambia de sentido • Si se divide ambos miembros de la expresión por un número negativo, la desigualdad cambia de sentido.
  13. 13. Desigualdades:
  14. 14. DIFINICION DE VALOR ABSOLUTO La noción de valor absoluto se utiliza en el terreno de las matemáticas para nombrar al valor que tiene un número más allá de su signo. Esto quiere decir que el valor absoluto, que también se conoce como módulo, es la magnitud numérica de la cifra sin importar si su signo es positivo o negativo. Ejemplo:
  15. 15. DESIGUALDADES CON VALOR ABSOLUTO Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro. Desigualdades de valor absoluto (<): La desigualdad | x | < 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es menor que 4.y
  16. 16. Así, x > -4 Y x < 4. El conjunto solución es . Cuando se resuelven desigualdes de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a considerar. Caso 1: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es positiva. Caso 2: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es negativa.negativa La solución es la intersección de las soluciones de estos dos casos.En otras palabras, para cualesquiera numéros reales a y b , si | a | < b , entonces a < b Y a > - b .
  17. 17. Desigualdades de valor absoluto (>): La desigualdad | x | > 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es mayor que 4. Así, x < -4 O x > 4. El conjunto solución es . Cuando se resuelven desigualdes de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a considerar. Caso 1: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es positiva. Caso 2: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es negativa.negativa En otras palabras, para cualesquiera numéros reales a y b , si | a | > b , entonces a > b O a < - b .
  18. 18. PLANO NUMÉRICO.
  19. 19. PLANO NUMERICO, DISTANCIA YPUNTO MEDIO. Sean A y B dos conjuntos cualesquiera no nulos de números Reales. Se denomina Producto Cartesiano de A y B, denotado por B A , al conjunto formado por todos los pares ordenados ( x, y) donde Plano numerico: se denomina plano coordenado R², al conjunto formado por rudo los pares ordenados ( x, y ) donde :
  20. 20. Distancia: Punto medio:
  21. 21. CIRCUNFERENCIA, ELIPSES E HIPERBOLE Una circunferencia es el conjunto de puntos enR 2 que equidistan de un punto fijo. Al punto fijo se le denominaCentro de la circunferencia y a la distancia constante, se le denomina Radio.
  22. 22. Elipse representa el conjunto de puntos enR 2 que satisfacen cualquiera de las siguientes ecuaciones.
  23. 23. (Hipérbolas) Representa el conjunto de puntos en R² que satisfacen cualquiera de las siguientes ecuaciones.
  24. 24. CONICAS
  25. 25. REPRESENTACIONES GRÁFICAS DE LAS ECUACIONES DE LAS CÓNICAS
  26. 26. BLIOGRAFIA https://www.varsitytutors.com/hotmath/hotmath_help/spanish/topics/absol ute-value-inequalities. Licdo. (Msc) Rafael R. González R. (Docente Adscrito al PNF en HSL de la UPTAEB. .https://es.scribd.com/document/330183650/Numeros-Reales-y-Plano- Numerico#)

×