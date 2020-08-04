Unidad 4 tema_1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOG�A DID�CTICA GENERAL TEMA: COM� ESTUDIAR M�TODOS ACTIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE JUEGO DE ROLES DOCENTE: DR. PATRICIO TOBAR NOMBRES: JEYSON BAZANTES UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO
  2. 2. COMENTARIO DEL VIDEO El video proyectado hace referencia que cuando estamos en un momento dif�cil siempre sacamos lo mejor de nosotros que tenemos que luchar por nuestros sue�os olvidando las cosas negativas que el sobresalir y llegar a nuestras metas esta en nosotros que no dejemos pasar el tiempo ya que puede ser demasiado tarde La Bienvenida las recibimos de parte de nuestra compa�era Carmen Mal�n y ella nos proyecto un video motivacional GRUPO N�1
  3. 3. COMO ESTUDIAR (Lizbet Jacome) Mi compa�era nos preguntaba que como estudi�bamos a lo cual respondieron que algunos escuchando m�sica otros haci�ndose preguntas Grajales los estudiantes van a incorporar los conocimientos que vamos adquiriendo es considerada como un oficio y arte porque vamos utilizando recursos y herramientas para generar un mayor conocimiento
  4. 4. NIVELES EN EL PROCESO DE APRENDIZAJE NIVEL DE INFORMACI�N No basta con acumular contenidos si no tenemos que planificar NIVEL DE INSTRUCCI�N Lo que interesa no es tener la cabeza bien llena, si no bien echa NIVEL EDUCACI�N El individuo busca el fin, que �l es propio de su formaci�n integral El estudiante es una persona activa y el verdadero protagonista ya que genera su propio conocimiento y vamos poniendo en pr�ctica aquellos conocimientos discerniendo la informaci�n
  5. 5. APLICACI�N (Yuliza Llamuca) 1.- Introducci�n.- Se orienta la actividad a desarrollar 2.- Trabajo individual.- 10-20 minutos 3.-Analisis individual.- 5-10 minutos 4.- An�lisis colectivo.- 15-20 minutos 5.- Conclusiones.- 5-10 minutos
  6. 6. METODOS ACTIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE Valorar problemas debemos saber que se trata el problema B�squeda de soluci�n entre todo el gripo busca una soluci�n dando ideas Argumentos cada miembro del grupo dar� su comentario y conclusi�n Intercambiamos ideas para lograr un buen trabajo (Lizabet Jacome)
  7. 7. An�lisis de los objetos que persigue la clase Elecci�n del problema Elecci�n del m�todo B�sica y la que se ofrecer� como suplementaria b�sica y la que se ofrecer� como suplementaria ETAPAS
  8. 8. M�TODOS ACTIVOS METODOS DE SITUACIONES Es el proceso fundamental de las actividades donde el docente es el que gu�a y orienta una de las caracter�sticas fundamentales es la motivaci�n que brinda el docente al estudiante en la cual esto contribuye al desarrollo y las habilidades. METODOS DISCUSI�N El estudiante es el protagonista y el docente organiza y planifica los contenidos que va a impartir en clase
  9. 9. Permiten conducir el proceso docente para que los estudiantes tengan la posibilidad de adquirir nuevos conocimientos. (Elva Amagua�a Actividad)
  10. 10. DISCUSI�N EN GRUPOS PEQUE�OS Jefe de grupo es el que organiza al grupo y designa trabajos a cada integrante Facilitador puede ser el docente como un estudiante ya que es el que gu�a y ayuda con el trabajo Registrador Es el secretario que ayuda con el registro de las actividades
  11. 11. M�TODO DE SIMULACI�N Adquiere elementos de juego La ejecuci�n de la tarea Los estudiantes logren realizar operaciones Conduce a un producto
  12. 12. �QU� APREND�? Aprend� que cada persona tiene una manera diferente de estudiar y que gracias a las herramientas que utilizamos vamos generando nuevas cosas que nos ayudan a nuestro desarrollo personal adem�s que los modelos en los proceso de aprendizaje activa el verdadero protagonismo ya que genera su propio conocimiento en la integraci�n de grupos podemos encontrar un facilitador, jefe de grupo y un registrador que se encargara que todo salga bien y sea un aprendizaje en donde descubran por si solos las causas y consecuencias del problema un docente debe ser un gu�a en la planificaci�n y cuando se requiera motivar a los estudiantes para que vayan teniendo una actitud positiva y contribuya a un entorno c�modo y practico. Los m�todos activos del aprendizaje es un proceso que nos ayuda a la resoluci�n de problem�ticas y al entendimiento de las mismas.

