Informe grupo 3

UNIVERSIAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CUARTO SEMESTRE DOCENTE: Mgs....
OBJETIVOS Objetivo General Métodos y técnicas para aumentar el rendimiento académico del estudiante. Objetivos Específicos...
INTRODUCCIÓN A los docentes les interesa conseguir que los estudiantes alcancen las metas de aprendizaje y que les quede u...
DESARROLLO MÉTODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA PRUEBAS Y EXÁMENES. El éxito en el aprendizaje no sólo depende de la inteligencia y el ...
de la página, luego se utiliza las flechas y las palabras de enlace para relacionar los diferentes conocimientos que tiene...
1. Tenga cuidado de que sus apuntes tengan los títulos correspondientes y que le indiquen claramente los contenidos a que ...
g) Los equipos de trabajo proporcionan una mayor variedad de ideas y puntos de vista, constituyen poderosas herramientas p...
La mayor parte del éxito de un examen depende de los hábitos de trabajo, presentamos algunas sugerencias: 1. Dormir normal...
EL INFORME. ¿Cómo presentar un informe? 1. Debemos en primera instancia realizar un esbozo considerando los puntos princip...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CUARTO SEMESTRE DOCENTE: Mgs. Patricio Tobar ESTUDIANTE: Arrieta Nicolás, Chiluiza Camila, Herrera David, Muñoz Lesly, Ramos Alexis, Reinoso Vicky, Sangopanta Jhomayra FECHA DE ENTREGA: 09/08/2020
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS Objetivo General Métodos y técnicas para aumentar el rendimiento académico del estudiante. Objetivos Específicos • Métodos para la memorización y aprendizaje del estudiante en el contexto escolar. • Estrategias metodológicas aplicativas de pasos sucesivos para el alcance de aprendizajes significativos y desarrollo cognitivo.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN A los docentes les interesa conseguir que los estudiantes alcancen las metas de aprendizaje y que les quede un aprendizaje significativo por lo que se va a dar introducción a las diferentes estrategias y metodologías de aprendizaje que pueda serle útil al estudiante, con diferentes procedimientos que se usan en determinadas circunstancias que se emplean para un determinado grupo de sujetos, en donde los objetivos que se buscan, son hacer más efectivos los procesos de aprendizaje para que aumenten sus posibilidades cognitivas. Las técnicas de estudio son metodologías ingeniosas que ayuda al estudiante a aprovechar al máximo utilizando los diferentes procesos y habilidades fundamentales para que defina una experiencia y cambio de metodología de aprender, memorizar, y exponer y sea más productiva su forma de aprender. Los métodos son acciones formativas en donde se espera conseguir la enseñanza de determinados contenidos y la obtención de objetivos específicos, en donde cada método es diferente y persigue objetivos distintos. También se desarrollara métodos conjuntos que aparecen combinados para el desarrollo de las diferentes habilidades y capacidades cognitivas según un objetivo específico de tema para el estudiante.
  4. 4. DESARROLLO MÉTODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA PRUEBAS Y EXÁMENES. El éxito en el aprendizaje no sólo depende de la inteligencia y el esfuerzo, también de la eficacia de los métodos de estudio. Varios estudiantes que son muy inteligentes fracasan porque nunca han aprendido a estudiar de un modo eficaz. Método EFGHI. Examen preliminar Formularse preguntas Ganar información mediante la lectura. Hablar para describir o exponer los temas leídos. Investigar los conocimientos que se adquirido. COMO REALIZAR UN CUADRO SINÓPTICO Leer primero el contenido del material para obtener las ideas principales, dividir el texto por etapas y marcar en ellas los conceptos para poder expresar con propiedad la magnitud de los conocimientos adquiridos. Finalmente se podrá realizar la síntesis que estará contenida en un cuadro sinóptico, en los cuales se podrá expresar los puntos principales del contenido. Mapas conceptuales Es una técnica creada por Novak, quién lo presenta como estrategia, método y recurso esquemático, contiene tres elementos principales: concepto, flechas - palabras y conectores. Permite al estudiante demostrar sintéticamente lo que sabe sobre determinado concepto. El alumno debe iniciar el mapa, escribiendo el concepto en un rectángulo, en la parte superior
  5. 5. de la página, luego se utiliza las flechas y las palabras de enlace para relacionar los diferentes conocimientos que tiene al respecto. Las palabras conectoras sirven como un “hilo” que conectan un conocimiento con otro. Algunas de las palabras conectores más comunes son: “ de la, y los, son, en, uso, por ejemplo, según, también, cuyo, para”. MÉTODO PARA LEER UN LIBRO. Se debe leer para comprender, leer bien es un arte, es saber captar y evaluar el mensaje del autor interpretando la organización y el sentido de su pensamiento. Dice R.P. Faure no habrá memorización más que si tenemos interés en aprehender lo que se nos ofrece. MÉTODO PARA LA LECTURA DE PERIÓDICOS Y REVISTAS Si tomamos en cuenta lo dicho anteriormente en cuanto a la velocidad de la lectura factible de desarrollar utilizando las técnicas que corresponden, se demuestra que no se puede tardar más de diez minutos en su lectura. CÓMO AUMENTAR LA EFICIENCIA EN LA LECTURA. La lectura que se hace con propósito de dominar un asunto, es indispensable insistir en lo se quiere aprender. Algunos experimentos han demostrado que el mejor tiempo para repasar un material de aprendizaje, es el que sigue inmediatamente al tiempo de haberla conocido. Esto es así, el proceso de olvido es más rápido inmediatamente después de haber conocido. El aprender, está íntimamente relacionado con los repasos convenientemente espaciados. COMO TOMAR APUNTES. Usted debe tratar de expresar con sus propias palabras los puntos principales de lo que ha escuchado o leído. Los apuntes deben organizarse, de tal manera que se entiendan bien. Los apuntes bien organizados se presentan generalmente en forma de esquemas.
  6. 6. 1. Tenga cuidado de que sus apuntes tengan los títulos correspondientes y que le indiquen claramente los contenidos a que se refieren. 2. A veces es necesario anotar un tema que sólo se haya comprendido parcialmente con el propósito de investigar su contenido posteriormente. 3. Proceso de SELECCIÓN Y VALORACIÓN del material; sólo escriba en forma completa y precisa. 4. Procure seleccionar las ideas principales, para ello le presentamos las siguientes sugerencias: a). Fíjese en los titulares de los párrafos. b) Atención al enunciado del tema realizado por el docente del tema principal y de los temas secundarios. c) Ponga atención en la introducción del tema. d) Observe los cambios de voz y de las gesticulaciones. 5. Ordene los enunciados de sus apuntes de tal manera que pueda verse la sistematicidad y coherencia entre los contenidos. CÓMO TRABAJAR EN GRUPO. Los docentes tienen que pensar, que el aprendizaje es una actividad colectiva, grupal no privativa de una sola persona. Los textos sólo nos proporcionan los contenidos a estudiar, luego deben organizarlos, relacionarlos, clasificarlos y estos procesos para que cumplan su objetivo deben ser orientados eficazmente a través de la discusión en pequeños grupos de trabajo. De este modo los estudiantes pueden: a) Aclarar conceptos errados. b) Se esclarecen las ideas preliminares. c) Se encuentra solución a los problemas. d) Se conocen nuevos puntos de vista. e) Al exponer los contenidos, los integrantes del grupo van captando los enunciados, desarrollan la capacidad de síntesis expresiva tan necesaria. f) Frente a la solución de un problema los grupos son más efectivos que los individuos.
  7. 7. g) Los equipos de trabajo proporcionan una mayor variedad de ideas y puntos de vista, constituyen poderosas herramientas para hacernos revisar y mejorar nuestra forma de pensar. Para organizar los equipos de trabajo se deben tener presente los siguientes aspectos: 1. La estructura del grupo puede ser entre 3y5 personas para que así todos tengan la posibilidad de participar, debe ser lo suficientemente amplio para incluir una diversidad y variedad de conocimientos y opiniones. 2. Tiene que contribuir a la discusión libre, todos los integrantes deben tener el mismo nivel académico, no debe haber poder de autoridad sobre los demás. 3. Entre los integrantes deben designar a un jefe de grupo el mismo que orientará el trabajo y la participación en los debates sobre el tema a discutir. SUGERENCIAS PARA PREPARAR LOS EXÁMENES. Es importante preparar un examen obteniendo una base de textos y materiales necesarios que abarquen todo el contenido, así con estos materiales se podrán estudiar entender y organizar. Es importante también tener la tranquilidad, confianza, estar relajados y sin nervios por el sujeto. 1. Durante el periodo de estudio el estudiante debe cumplir un plan que se pre elaboró. 2. Durante el repaso no es necesario volver a leer totalmente los libros, es muy útil revisar cuadros sinópticos y notas bien tomadas, la solo lectura fortalecerá el recuerdo de conocimientos. 3. Es conveniente imaginar las posibles preguntas. 4. Según el tema de estudio adoptado, es conveniente discutir el tema con otros compañeros. 5. Presente mucha atención en los temas que no domina. 6. Descanse suficientemente antes del examen, es recomendable no revisar el material por lo menos una hora antes. 7. Si es posible se debe informar acerca de la metodología del examen.
  8. 8. La mayor parte del éxito de un examen depende de los hábitos de trabajo, presentamos algunas sugerencias: 1. Dormir normalmente la noche anterior. 2. El ingreso al aula de examen debe hacerse de manera natural sin preocupaciones. 3. Antes de responder una pregunta se debe asegurar que la interpretación sea la correcta. 4. No trabaje precipitadamente hasta generar ansiedad, pero si intensamente. 5. Distribuya proporcionalmente el tiempo en las preguntas. 6. No espere que el docente sepa lo que quiso decir, solo calificará lo que está escrito. 7. Antes de entregar el examen revise que este contestados todas las preguntas. 8. Lea antes de entregarlo para poder hallar errores ligeros. 9. Durante la prueba ponga especial empeño en seguir todas as reglas de higiene. 10. Evitar el consumo de estimulantes exógenos como tabaco o medicamentos excitantes CÓMO PRESENTAR TRABAJOS. La presentación de trabajos escritos como resultado de investigaciones por usted realizadas requiere cumplir ciertas exigencias. 1. Redactar es ordenar los pensamientos en forma sistemática, coherente, que tenga una continuidad lógica de la temática motivo se su expresión escrita. 2. Debe en marcarse en ciertas cualidades: originalidad, naturalidad, claridad, precisión, etc. 3. Tiene que cumplir ciertas fases: la invención, la disposición y la elocución. 4. La invención, es el paso inicial, consiste en buscar ideas, acumular informaciones sobre el tema a desarrollar. 5. La disposición, consiste en organizar en forma jerarquizada las ideas y pensamientos. 6. Elocución o fijación.
  9. 9. EL INFORME. ¿Cómo presentar un informe? 1. Debemos en primera instancia realizar un esbozo considerando los puntos principales que tendrá el trabajo. 2. Identificar las fuentes bibliográficas de información. 3. Seleccionar, organizar y compilar la información útil para la redacción del informe. 4. Redactar el informe con las normas técnicas establecidas para el efecto. 5. Hacer constar las citas bibliográficas de los autores consultados. 6. Es similar a un oficio, su extensión depende del contenido. 7. Los informes van acompañados de ANEXOS, cuadros estadísticos, fotografías, gráficos, encuestas, etc. Es un trabajo sistemático, ordenado, coherente, de temas que son de interés institucional, gerencial, profesional e individual, etc. Los informes que un sujeto puede presentar son. Orales y Escritos. CONCLUSIONES Las diferentes estrategias y metodologías para el proceso de aprendizaje son muy eficaces y se las tiene que poner en practica ya que ayudara al estudiante a tener un proceso formativo de enseñanza mejor al que acostumbra como al leer, al estudiar, y memorizar para alcancen niveles altos de aprendizaje y más que todo que sea significativos para su desarrollo intelectual próximo que pueda desarrollar en la vida y en adelante, con estos métodos el estudiante será más eficaz al momento de dar exámenes o exponer porque podrá procesar de una manera ordenara sistemática y rápida la información ya encontrada en su cerebro y podrá analizar de diferente forma las materias a aprender y alcanzara niveles óptimos, críticos y autónomos para su aprendizaje en diferentes áreas del aprendizaje, ya así desarrollándose de una manera diferentes a lo habitual en su contexto escolar.

