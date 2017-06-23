Objetivos  Reducción de averías en los equipos  Evitar detención de maquinas y tiempos muertos.  Disminuir los costos d...
Compromiso Nos comprometemos como empresa al mantenimiento productivo total dentro del proceso, la maquinaria, el personal...
Politicas Super flash SA DE CV es una epresa dedicada a la prestacion de servicios en el area de mantenimiento y metalmeca...
Documento tpm
  1. 1. Objetivos  Reducción de averías en los equipos  Evitar detención de maquinas y tiempos muertos.  Disminuir los costos de mantenimiento.  Evitar incidentes y aumentar la seguridad para las personas.  Detección temprana de fallas y realización de óptimas mejoras.  Disminución de desperdicios de materia prima.  Cero defectos de calidad. Equipo de mantenimiento productivo EMP DEPTO. MANTTO. PRODUCCION SUPERVISION INGENIERIA Técnico Mecánico Jefe de Mantto. Operador 1 Operador 2 Operador 1 Operador 2 AUDITOR ING. EN CALIDAD PLANEADOR 2° Turno 1° Turno 2° Turno 1° Turno
  2. 2. Compromiso Nos comprometemos como empresa al mantenimiento productivo total dentro del proceso, la maquinaria, el personal y el producto deacuerdo a un tiempo de 2 años conforme al abanse se debera realizar una evaluacion a mitad de cada año para una ponderación de lo que se ha cumplido y el porque no se ha cumplido y que mejoras se le pueden realizar y obtener el crecimiento de la empresa y asi obtener en un futuro beneficios que inviertan en nuestra empresa. Nos comprometemos como directivos y trabajadores cumplir con las metas poniendolas en práctica a nuestra vidad de activación emocional con voluntad propia. El lema de trabajo en equipo es: “me gustan mis compañeros y mi trabajo, y lo hago lo mejor que puedo”. Metas 1. Desarrollo de condiciones optimas en el taller deacuerdo a la relacion que existe en un sistema de hombre-máquina. 2. Mejorar la calidad en el lugar de trabajo por medio de: (Cero) a) Reducir los accidentes b) Reducir defectos c) Minimizar las averías Matriz de porcentajes META Porcentaje % 1. 75% 2. 85% a) 85% b) 90% c) 80%
  3. 3. Politicas Super flash SA DE CV es una epresa dedicada a la prestacion de servicios en el area de mantenimiento y metalmecanica, en donde procuramos en todo momento cumplir con nuestras politicas de calidad, la que esta enfocada en satisfacer los requerimientos de nuestros clientes por medio de la mejora continua de nuestro proceso, en un ambiente laboral comprometido con la calidad. Como empresa nos comprometemos a cumplir y mantener un sistema de gestion de calidad según norma ISO 9001: 2008, que nos permite incentivar el desarrollo de las personas y su compromiso con los objetivos de la empresa. La empresa cumple esta política con el compromiso de las gerencias, quienes son responsables de su efectiva divulgación y comprensión en todos los niveles de la organización. Principios fundamentales  Reducir el indice de fallos y defectos de calidad.  Mejorar el nivel de formacion del personal.  Determinación del personal que tendrá a su cargo el mantenimiento, esto incluye, el tipo, especialidad, y cantidad de personal.  Inventario de piezas y repuestos utilizados.  Generar e implantar soluciones innovadoras  Los operadores se hacen cargo del mantenimiento básico de su propio equipo.  Mantener sus maquinas en buen estado.  Maximizando su eficacia e involucrando a todos los departamentos y a todo el personal desde operadores hasta la alta dirección.

×