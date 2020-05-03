Successfully reported this slideshow.
Virus Marburgo
INDICE Origen Estructura del virus Replicación viral Anatomía patológica Contagio Clínica Diagnóstico y terapia Arma bioló...
ORIGEN El virus toma su nombre de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica en el person...
ESTRUCTURA DEL VIRUS Presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomór...
REPLICACIÓN VIRAL Ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie. Se desconoce si el ...
ANATOMÍA PATOLÓGICA  Presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones ...
CONTAGIO En particular, el contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: SANGRE ORINA MATERIAL CONTAMINADO HECES VÓM...
CLÍNICA Periodo de incubación • Alrededor de 3 a 9 días Después • Aparece una cefalea frontal y temporal • Fiebre alta (39...
DIAGNÓSTICO Y TERAPIA Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos se recurre a un ensayo de inmunofluorescencia indirecta, al ...
USO COMO ARMA BIOLÓGICA El virus de Marburgo formó parte de una serie de agentes patógenos militarizados con éxito por el ...
Virus marburgo JRR

  1. 1. Virus Marburgo
  2. 2. INDICE Origen Estructura del virus Replicación viral Anatomía patológica Contagio Clínica Diagnóstico y terapia Arma biológica
  3. 3. ORIGEN El virus toma su nombre de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares de riñones de simios verdes ugandeses importados, que luego resultaron estar infectados. En 1975, fue hospitalizado en Sudáfrica, un varón australiano de 20 años al regresar de un viaje a Zimbabue durante el cual había acampado al aire libre en diversas ocasiones. Por desgracia, el hombre murió cuatro días después de ingresar. Se cree que la fiebre de Marburgo puede ser una zoonosis, pero todavía no ha sido identificado el depósito del virus. Se cree que el virus de Marburgo puede ser endémico en muchas áreas del África Central 1
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA DEL VIRUS Presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre 800 y 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. En ocasiones pueden también tener forma circular, de U o de 6. La estructura del genoma es la siguiente:  Región 3’ no traducida  Nucleoproteína (NP)  VP35  VP40  Glicoproteína  VP30  VP24  Proteína L (una ARN polimerasa ARN dependiente)  Región 5’ no traducida 2
  5. 5. REPLICACIÓN VIRAL Ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie. Se desconoce si el virus penetra a través de la fusión de la membrana o por un proceso de endocitosis. La transcripción y replicación del virus ocurre en el citoplasma de la célula hospedadora. El filamento de ARN se transcribe, por la polimerasa, en una molécula de ARN. Luego se sobrepone por poliadenilación en la terminal 3’ Y por inserción de una secuencia externa de la cola 5’. Este ARN se usa después como molde para la traducción. Y para la formación de las proteínas y la replicación del genoma. Es capaz de infectar casi todos los órganos (de los linfoides hasta el encéfalo). 3
  6. 6. ANATOMÍA PATOLÓGICA  Presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos linfoides.  La necrosis de órganos linfoides es característica, la necrosis renal ocurre sobre todo en las últimas fases.  En hígado se localizan cuerpos eosinofilos y en pulmón se notan indicios de pulmonitis intersticial y de endoarteritis de arterias pequeñas.  En el sistema nervioso hay infartos hemorrágicos.  En los vasos sanguíneos se han encontrado depósitos de fibrina.  Se localizan antígenos antivirales en varios órganos.  Hígado, en los riñones, en el bazo y en las hipófisis.  En supervivientes, el virus ha sido aislado en la cámara anterior del ojo (4-5 semanas después) y en líquido seminal (hasta la duodécima semana). 4
  7. 7. CONTAGIO En particular, el contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: SANGRE ORINA MATERIAL CONTAMINADO HECES VÓMITO RELACIONES SEXUALES SECRECIONES RESPIRATORIAS SÁLIVA 5
  8. 8. CLÍNICA Periodo de incubación • Alrededor de 3 a 9 días Después • Aparece una cefalea frontal y temporal • Fiebre alta (39- 40 °C) • Pueden acusar conjuntivitis. Tercer día • Aparece diarrea acuosa con dolor abdominal y calambres • Náusea y vómito • Letargo y alteraciones mentales Primera semana • Linfoadenopatía cervical • Manifestaciones hemorrágicas • Muerte por colapso cardiocirculatorio Si sobrevive • 3 a 4 semanas con pérdida del cabello • Anorexia y disturbios psicóticos • mielitis transversa y uveítis 6
  9. 9. DIAGNÓSTICO Y TERAPIA Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos se recurre a un ensayo de inmunofluorescencia indirecta, al uso de la prueba Western blot o de la prueba ELISA. Para distinguir genoma o antígenos virales se utiliza la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR), la inmunofluorescencia, histoquímica o prueba ELISA.  Terapia de apoyo para controlar:  volumen hemático  balance electrolítico  Monitorizar atentamente la presencia de infecciones secundarias. Es importante aislamiento del paciente y uso de dispositivos de protección para personal de salud. Actualmente se realizan estudios para poder crear una vacuna específica. 7  Sólo en caso de que se note un estado de coagulación intravasal diseminada, se puede recurrir a la heparina.
  10. 10. USO COMO ARMA BIOLÓGICA El virus de Marburgo formó parte de una serie de agentes patógenos militarizados con éxito por el programa biológico soviético Biopreparat. El virus fue modificado genéticamente para crear una nueva cepa más mortal llamada "variante U", cepa que fue armada y aprobada por el Ministerio de Defensa de los soviéticos en 1990. 8

