LA INMADUREZ BIOELECTRICA Jazmín Chacón Gómez
¿QUE ES? • Entonces, la inmadurez puede ser consecuencia de una lenta y /o tardía conectividad entre redes neuronales; de ...
FACTORES • Biológicos Escolares Ambientales
TIPOS DE INMADUREZ Psicológica Neurológica: Fisiológicas Motora Estados de conciencia Atención Autorregulación Emocional
SEÑALES DE ALERTA • Tiene problemas de conducta, falta de atención, baja concentración e impulsividad. • La relación con l...
ENFERMEDADES QUE DERIVAN DE ELLA • Trastorno por déficit de atención e hiperactividad. • Problemas motrices. • Retraso men...
ALTERNATIVAS PARA DETECTARLO • Se diagnostican poco antes de los 7 años de edad, y aunque pueden ser detectados por un psi...
TRATAMIENTOS
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES? • Entonces, la inmadurez puede ser consecuencia de una lenta y /o tardía conectividad entre redes neuronales; de una lenta y/o tardía mielinización en determinadas regiones funcionales cerebrales; de una insuficiente síntesis de mensajeros neuronales o de hormonas moduladoras de las funciones cerebrales, etc.
  3. 3. FACTORES • Biológicos Escolares Ambientales
  4. 4. TIPOS DE INMADUREZ Psicológica Neurológica: Fisiológicas Motora Estados de conciencia Atención Autorregulación Emocional
  5. 5. SEÑALES DE ALERTA • Tiene problemas de conducta, falta de atención, baja concentración e impulsividad. • La relación con los demás esconflictiva; casi siempre es demasiado agresivo. • El progreso en los aprendizajes informal (se enseña principalmente en el hogar) y escolar es lento, sobre todo en matemáticas • Se le dificulta hacer amigos, y con los pocos que tiene es muy “encimoso” • Despierta continuamente durante las noches, gritando, angustiado y con el pulso acelerado. • Le cuesta mucho trabajo pronunciar algunos sonidos y, cuando lee o escribe, invierte el orden de letras o palabras. • Su coordinación motora es mala, de modo que se le considera torpe. Tira objetos y se tropieza a menudo. • Controla inadecuadamente los esfínteres que permiten la evacuación de orina o excremento.
  6. 6. ENFERMEDADES QUE DERIVAN DE ELLA • Trastorno por déficit de atención e hiperactividad. • Problemas motrices. • Retraso mental. • Mal manejo emocional
  7. 7. ALTERNATIVAS PARA DETECTARLO • Se diagnostican poco antes de los 7 años de edad, y aunque pueden ser detectados por un psicólogo o un psiquiatra infantil (paidopsiquiatra), la confirmación se realiza a través de un examen clínico que queda a cargo del neurólogo pediatra, quien tiene distintos recursos para lograr su objetivo: • Electroencefalograma. • Mapeo cerebral. • Pruebas psicométricas
  8. 8. TRATAMIENTOS

×