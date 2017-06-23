Las APPS Villanueva Ramírez Jazibe Alejandra Semestre: 1ero Grupo: A
INDICE • ¿Qué son las APPS? • ¿De dónde viene el término de App? • Principales características de unaApp • ¿Qué necesito...
¿Qué son las apps? En informática, una aplicación es un programa informático diseñado como herramienta para permitir a un ...
INDICE
¿De donde viene el termino App? • Aplicación se recoge en el Diccionario del estudiante de la Real Academia Española como ...
• Si se desea abreviar el término aplicación, se considera adecuada la alternativa apli, de la que se registran casos en l...
Características de una app • Una app posee distintas características necesarias para su funcionamiento o para su éxito alg...
¿Qué necesito para descargar y usar una app? • Para poder usar y descargar una app se deben de tener en cuenta muchas cosa...
¿Cuál es el costo promedio que tiene una app? • El costo que tiene una aplicación puede variar dependiendo de las funcione...
Apps para Arquitectura • AutoCAD 360: es una aplicación gratuita que te permite ver, crear, editar y compartir dibujos CAD...
• ProfiCAD: está diseñado para dibujar diagramas eléctricos y electrónicos, esquemas, diagramas de circuitos de control y ...
• Blender: es un programa informático multi plataforma gratuito, dedicado especialmente al modelado, iluminación, renderiz...
Bibliografia • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aplicaci%C3%B3n_inform%C3%A1tica • http://banana-soft.com/los-8-mejores-progr...
  1. 1. Las APPS Villanueva Ramírez Jazibe Alejandra Semestre: 1ero Grupo: A
  2. 2. INDICE • ¿Qué son las APPS? • ¿De dónde viene el término de App? • Principales características de unaApp • ¿Qué necesito para descargar y usar una App? • ¿Cuál es el costo promedio que tiene unaApp? • Tipos de Apps para Arquitectura • Bibliografía
  3. 3. ¿Qué son las apps? En informática, una aplicación es un programa informático diseñado como herramienta para permitir a un usuario realizar uno o diversos tipos de tareas. Esto lo diferencia principalmente de otros tipos de programas, como los sistemas operativos (que hacen funcionar la computadora), las utilidades (que realizan tareas de mantenimiento o de uso general), y las herramientas de desarrollo de software (para crear programas informáticos). INDICE
  4. 4. INDICE
  5. 5. ¿De donde viene el termino App? • Aplicación se recoge en el Diccionario del estudiante de la Real Academia Española como término propio del lenguaje de la informática con el significado de ‘programa preparado para una utilización específica, como el pago de nóminas, el tratamiento de textos, etc’, acepción que encaja perfectamente con el significado de application y app. INDICE
  6. 6. • Si se desea abreviar el término aplicación, se considera adecuada la alternativa apli, de la que se registran casos en los medios de comunicación, en las redes sociales y, sobre todo, en la lengua coloquial, y que sigue la pauta de otros acortamientos asentados en el español, como bici, boli, tele... Su plural es aplis. • En el caso de que se prefiera usar los términos ingleses, ya sea app o application, lo adecuado es escribirlos en cursiva o entrecomillados si no se dispone de este tipo de letra. Cuando se emplea el acortamiento inglés app, se observa un uso ambiguo en cuanto al género, el app o la app, según se tome como referente omitido el término aplicativo o aplicación. INDICE
  7. 7. Características de una app • Una app posee distintas características necesarias para su funcionamiento o para su éxito algunas de ellas son: • Se pueden especializar en distintas cosas • Ser para una función o tema especifico • Poder ejecutarse en un sistema operativo ya sea mono usuario o multiusuario INDICE
  8. 8. ¿Qué necesito para descargar y usar una app? • Para poder usar y descargar una app se deben de tener en cuenta muchas cosas como por ejemplo: • Verificar que el sistema operativo que estas utilizando es el adecuado • Asegurarse que se cumplen los requisitos mínimos ya que algunos piden ciertos requisitos para poder funcionar ya sea una cantidad determinada de RAM o una resolución de pantalla optima. • Comprar o descargar la app desde la pagina oficial o tienda de aplicaciones INDICE
  9. 9. ¿Cuál es el costo promedio que tiene una app? • El costo que tiene una aplicación puede variar dependiendo de las funciones que le ofrezca al usuario final por lo general a mas funciones ofrece la app mas alto es el precio que tiene esta. • Las aplicaciones pueden costar desde 10 pesos hasta 1000 pesos y algunas superan ese rango de precio. INDICE
  10. 10. Apps para Arquitectura • AutoCAD 360: es una aplicación gratuita que te permite ver, crear, editar y compartir dibujos CAD utilizando un navegador web o dispositivo móvil. BRL-CAD: es un sistema multiplataforma gratuito de código abierto de modelado de sólidos que posibilita la edición de geometría interactiva, con alto rendimiento para la representación y análisis geométrico, herramientas de imagen y de procesamiento de señales, bibliotecas para la robusta representación geométrica, y otros INDICE
  11. 11. • ProfiCAD: está diseñado para dibujar diagramas eléctricos y electrónicos, esquemas, diagramas de circuitos de control y también se puede utilizar para diagramas hidráulicos, neumáticos y otros tipos de diagramas técnicos. LibreCAD: LibreCAD es una aplicación de planos en 2D completa que se puede descargar e instalar de forma gratuita. Hay una gran base de usuarios LibreCAD satisfechos por todo el mundo, y está disponible en más de 20 idiomas y para todos los principales sistemas operativos, incluyendo MicrosoftWindows, Mac OS X y Linux. INDICE
  12. 12. • Blender: es un programa informático multi plataforma gratuito, dedicado especialmente al modelado, iluminación, renderizado, animación y creación de gráficos tridimensionales. También de composición digital utilizando la técnica procesal de nodos, edición de vídeo, escultura (incluye topología dinámica) y pintura digital. En Blender, además, se puede desarrollar vídeo juegos ya que posee un motor de juegos interno. INDICE
  13. 13. Bibliografia • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aplicaci%C3%B3n_inform%C3%A1tica • http://banana-soft.com/los-8-mejores-programas-gratis-para-arquitectos- dibujo-c%C3%A1lculo-estructural-y-dise%C3%B1o • http://www.fundeu.es/recomendacion/aplicacion-alternativa-a-app/ • https://www.yeeply.com/blog/cuanto-cuesta-una-aplicacion-movi/ INDICE

