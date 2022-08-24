PFA-for-COVID19-online-training.pptx

4.
YOSHI
SHIMIZU
Psychological
First Aid
For COVID-19
outbreak response
In Eswatini
Psychological FirstAid Module 2 Basic
PFA
5.
Psychological FirstAid Module 2 Basic
PFA
Aim of training
•Introduce Psychological First Aid (PFA)
•Apply PFA skills to COVID-19 outbreak response
6.
Psychological FirstAid Module 2 Basic
PFA
• What is Psychological First Aid?
• Impact of COVID-19
• Reactions to COVID-19
• How to help: Look, Listen and Link
• Self-care
Training content
7.
Psychological FirstAid
What do you know about PFA?
SYRIAN
ARAB
RED
CRESCENT
Activity 1
Complete the sentence in the simplest way
you can:
Psychological First Aid is ……
8.
Psychological FirstAid
SYRIAN
ARAB
RED
CRESCENT
Psychological First Aid is ……
a set of skills and knowledge that can be used to help
people who are in distress.
a way of helping people to feel calm and able to cope in
a difficult situation.
9.
Psychological FirstAid
SYRIAN
ARAB
RED
CRESCENT
Psychological First Aid skills involve
• knowing how to assess a situation
• familiarity with common patterns of reactions to crises
• how to approach someone in distress and how to calm
them if needed
• how to provide emotional support and practical help.
10.
Psychological FirstAid
SYRIAN
ARAB
RED
CRESCENT
Hobfoll et al. (2007)
Psychosocial
support
Safety
Calming
Self- and
collective
efficacy
Connectedness
Hope
11.
Psychological FirstAid
True or false
SYRIAN
ARAB
RED
CRESCENT
Activity 2
Complete the TRUE or FALSE activity in your
worksheet.
12.
Psychological FirstAid
Psychological First Aid is
• comforting someone in distress and helping them feel safe and calm
• assessing needs and concerns
• protecting people from further harm
• providing emotional support
• helping to address immediate basic needs, such as food and water, a
blanket or a temporary place to stay
• helping people access information, services and social supports.
SYRIAN
ARAB
RED
CRESCENT
13.
Psychological FirstAid
Psychological First Aid is not
• something only professionals do
• professional counselling or therapy
• encouraging a detailed discussion of the event that has caused the distress
• asking someone to analyze what has happened to them
• pressing someone for details on what happened
• pressuring people to share their feelings and reactions to an event.
14.
Psychological FirstAid
When does PFA help?
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
15.
Psychological FirstAid
When does PFA help?
• when someone is in distress
• during, immediately after, shortly
or long after a crisis
• emergency and non-emergency
• personal or lager crises
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Remember…
Not all people need or want PFA!
16.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
DO NO HARM
Safety
Avoid putting people at further risk as a result of your actions.
Make sure to the best of your ability that the people you help are safe and protect them
from physical or psychological harm.
Dignity
Treat people with respect and in accordance with their cultural and social norms.
Rights
Make sure people can access help fairly and without discrimination.
Help people to claim their rights and access available support.
Act only in the best interest of any person you encounter.
17.
Psychological FirstAid
COVID-19 outbreak in
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/swaziland/
Monday 27th
April 2020
18.
Psychological FirstAid
Impact of COVID-19 in your
country
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Activity 3
Discuss and list the ways the
COVID-19 outbreak has impacted
your country.
19.
Psychological FirstAid
Impact of COVID-19 in Eswatini
• Full lock-down
• Physical distancing and social isolation
• Unemployment
• ….
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
20.
Psychological FirstAid
Impact of COVID-19
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Activity 4
What are key groups of people that are
affected and more at risk?
21.
Psychological FirstAid
Key groups
• Those infected with COVID-19
• Families and relatives to those infected
• People in quarantine and isolation
• People who have recovered from COVID-19
• ……
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
22.
Psychological FirstAid
Reactions to COVID-19
• What kinds of emotions do you expect people to have in such
situations?
Activity 5
Discuss and list the different kinds of
emotional reactions that you expect
people to have in this situation.
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
23.
Psychological FirstAid
Reactions to COVID-19
• Fear
• Anxiety
• …….
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
24.
Psychological FirstAid
Social impacts
• What are some positive social impacts of this situation?
Activity 6
Write down examples of positive
impacts the situation has had?
For example:
Increase in solidarity and empathy
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
25.
Psychological FirstAid
Positive social impacts
• Empathy
• Solidarity
• ……
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
26.
Psychological FirstAid
How to help?
• Face-to-face
• Phone calls
• Video calls
• SMS/WhatsApp/Messages
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
27.
Psychological FirstAid
LOOK
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
LISTEN
LINK
Action principles of PFA
28.
Psychological FirstAid
Look for
• information on what has happened
and is happening
• who needs helps
• safety and security risks
• physical injuries
• immediate basic and practical
needs
• emotional reactions.
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
29.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Special considerations for LOOK in
the COVID-19 response
• Safety and security: infection risks, physical distancing and PPE
•
Activity 7
Discuss and list how you think the LOOK actions are
applied in the COVID-19 response, adding to the list I
have started.
30.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Special considerations for LOOK in the
COVID-19 response
• Safety and security: infection risks, physical distancing and PPE
• Understanding expected normal and more severe reactions to this crisis
• Know updated information on COVID-19
• Be able to recognize COVID-19 symptoms
• Recognise groups who may be vulnerable or marginalised
31.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Activity 8
View the video clip and note down how you
think I applied the LOOK actions in the call.
What do you think I should do next?
32.
Psychological FirstAid
Common vs. severe reactions
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
33.
Psychological FirstAid
Severe reactions
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Is unable to sleep for a week or more and is confused and
disorientated
• unable to function normally and care for themselves or their family
(e.g. not eating or keeping clean)
• has lost control over their behaviour and is unpredictable or
destructive
• threatens to harm themselves or others
• starts excessive or out-of-the-ordinary use of drugs or alcohol
• presents chronic health conditions which need specialised support
• presents symptoms of mental health disorders
34.
Psychological FirstAid
LISTEN refers to how the helper
• introduces oneself
• pays attention and listens actively
• accepts others’ feelings
• calms the person in distress
• asks about needs and concerns
• helps the person in distress find solutions to
their immediate needs and problems.
35.
Psychological FirstAid
Special considerations for LISTEN in the COVID-
19 response
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Interacting with physical distance and remote support
•
Activity 9
Discuss and list how you think the LISTEN
actions are applied in the COVID-19 response,
adding to the list I have started.
36.
Psychological FirstAid
Special considerations for LISTEN in the COVID-19
response
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Interaction through physical distancing and giving remote support
• Clear verbal communication
• Remote supportive communication and active listening
• Calming someone in distress remotely
37.
Psychological FirstAid
Introducing yourself
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Activity 10
View the first video clip again
and pay attention to how I
introduce myself.
38.
Psychological FirstAid
Introducing yourself
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Introduce yourself
• Explain what help you will provide
39.
Psychological FirstAid
Calming someone in distress remotely
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Activity 11
What are some of the ways
you know can help to calm
someone in distress?
Answer in CHAT window
40.
Psychological FirstAid
Calming someone in distress remotely
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Watch the video clip and see
if you need to add any
additional methods of calming
to the list.
41.
Psychological FirstAid
Calming someone in distress
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• keep the tone of your voice calm and soft
• try to stay calm yourself
• assure the person you are listening
• explore physical symptoms and assess if there is a
need for medical help
• remind the person of your intent to help and that
they are safe, if it is true
• encourage calm and mindful breathing
• encourage the person to ground with the earth or
chair they are sitting on.
42.
Psychological FirstAid
Let’s practice
calm and controlled
breathing
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
43.
Psychological FirstAid
Supportive communication and active listening
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
44.
Psychological FirstAid
Key phrases that convey interest and empathy
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• I understand your concerns
• You have the right to be sad/angry/frustrated/….
• I hear what you are saying..
• I understand that you are worried..
• In this situation, your reaction is natural…
• Maybe we can discuss possible solutions….
• What I can offer you is…
• I am concerned about you and would like to suggest a place
where someone can help you…
45.
Psychological FirstAid
LINK refers to helping the person in distress
• access information
• connect with loved ones and social support
• tackle practical problems
• access services and other help.
DIEGO
CASTELLANOS/ECUADORIAN
RED
CROSS
46.
Psychological FirstAid
Severe reactions
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Is unable to sleep for a week or more and is confused and
disorientated
• unable to function normally and care for themselves or their family
(e.g. not eating or keeping clean)
• has lost control over their behaviour and is unpredictable or
destructive
• threatens to harm themselves or others
• starts excessive or out-of-the-ordinary use of drugs or alcohol
• presents chronic health conditions which need specialised support
• presents symptoms of mental health disorders
47.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Special considerations for LINK in the
COVID-19 response
• address myths and false information
Activity 12
List special considerations for the LINK actions in
the COVID-19 response, adding to the list I have
started.
48.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Special considerations for LINK in the
COVID-19 response
• address rumours and false information
• link to reliable information sources
• help people in isolation
• knowing the national COVID-19 response protocol
• link someone who is ill to local health authorities for testing, contact tracing and
referral
• encourage remote social interaction (phone and video calls)
• encourage healthy living: daily exercise, food and water, sleep etc
• encourage asking for help from friends and family
49.
Psychological FirstAid
Rumours and false information
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Warm and sunny countries are less
at risk
• African people don’t become
infected
• Scams and fake marketing
50.
Psychological FirstAid
Rumours and false information
Activity 13
Share some examples of rumours or false
information you have heard circulating.
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
51.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Activity 14
View the video clip and discuss how I apply
PFA skills and especially LINK actions.
52.
Psychological FirstAid
LINK refers to helping the person in distress
• access information
• connect with loved ones and social support
• tackle practical problems
• access services and other help.
DIEGO
CASTELLANOS/ECUADORIAN
RED
CROSS
53.
Psychological FirstAid
Helping people in quarantine or
isolation
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Stay socially close even if maintaining physical distance
• Daily routine
• Set goals and be active
• If living with others plan time alone and together
• Don’t forget humour
• Maintain hope
• Use stress management techniques
• Accept feelings
54.
Psychological FirstAid
Supporting people grieving the loss
of loved ones
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Help to discuss alternative commemoration
• Provide people ways to say goodbye, if possible
• Identify religious leaders that can provide remote support to those grieving
• Support people to identify other ways to safely say goodbye
55.
Psychological FirstAid
Preparing to help
Activity 15
Discuss and list what you need to prepare to
provide PFA in the COVID-19 outbreak
response?
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
56.
Psychological FirstAid
Preparing to help
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
• Safety and security – choose a method of interaction that is safe
for you and the person in distress
• Prepare your equipment – e.g. PPE, airtime, internet, privacy,
• Know the updated local COVID-19 response protocol (be
prepared to adapt along the way)
• Know the local referral system and be ready to share
• Be aware of groups with specific needs (e.g. children, older
adults, people living with pre-existing health conditions)
• Have psychoeducation materials ready to share (e.g. on healthy
coping strategies, sleeping better, etc)
57.
Psychological FirstAid
Local referral information
Activity 16
Complete the referral template with key
numbers and information for making referrals
in your country.
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
58.
Psychological FirstAid
Role plays
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
59.
Psychological FirstAid
Role plays (examples from Niger Red Cross)
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
You have to go to a man’s house to take his temperature because he has been in contact with
someone who has tested positive for the virus. When the man arrives home, he tells you that this
will be the last time you will come to see him, because as of tomorrow, he plans to go back to
work at the market.
2 characters: Volunteer, man
You go to a market to disinfect the place and observe an old lady in a corner who looks scared.
You approach her, and she starts crying softly, saying that she doesn't understand what's
happening.
2 characters: Volunteer, lady
60.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Self-care in times of COVID-19
• Focus on simple and routine tasks
Activity 17
What are ways you can take
care of yourself?
61.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Examples of self-care
• Focus on simple and routine tasks
• Peer support – talk to friends or colleagues about
how you are feeling
• Try to socialize in new ways
• Exercise
• Rest and sleep well
• Eat and drink healthy
• Avoid alcohol and use of substances
• Do things you enjoy
• Ask for help when you need it
62.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Get more information
https://pscentre.org
https://www.who.int
https://mhpss.net
….
63.
Psychological FirstAid
CARL
WHETHAM
/
IFRC
Thank you!!
• Keep safe
• Wash your hands and keep physical distance
• Help those around you so they can cope better
• Look after yourself and your wellbeing!
Illustrations by
Aleta Armstrong