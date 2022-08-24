Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PFA-for-COVID19-online-training.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 63
1 of 63

PFA-for-COVID19-online-training.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

PFA

PFA

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Groundglass Kathryn Savage
Free
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
Free
The Art of Teaching Children: All I Learned from a Lifetime in the Classroom Phillip Done
Free
Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility Michelle Tea
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
Free

PFA-for-COVID19-online-training.pptx

  1. 1. YOSHI SHIMIZU Psychological First Aid For Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies YOUR NAME Your role Organization Logo Photo Insert photo
  2. 2. YOSHI SHIMIZU Psychological First Aid In the COVID-19 outbreak response For Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
  3. 3. Psychological FirstAid
  4. 4. YOSHI SHIMIZU Psychological First Aid For COVID-19 outbreak response In Eswatini Psychological FirstAid Module 2 Basic PFA
  5. 5. Psychological FirstAid Module 2 Basic PFA Aim of training •Introduce Psychological First Aid (PFA) •Apply PFA skills to COVID-19 outbreak response
  6. 6. Psychological FirstAid Module 2 Basic PFA • What is Psychological First Aid? • Impact of COVID-19 • Reactions to COVID-19 • How to help: Look, Listen and Link • Self-care Training content
  7. 7. Psychological FirstAid What do you know about PFA? SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT Activity 1 Complete the sentence in the simplest way you can: Psychological First Aid is ……
  8. 8. Psychological FirstAid SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT Psychological First Aid is …… a set of skills and knowledge that can be used to help people who are in distress. a way of helping people to feel calm and able to cope in a difficult situation.
  9. 9. Psychological FirstAid SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT Psychological First Aid skills involve • knowing how to assess a situation • familiarity with common patterns of reactions to crises • how to approach someone in distress and how to calm them if needed • how to provide emotional support and practical help.
  10. 10. Psychological FirstAid SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT Hobfoll et al. (2007) Psychosocial support Safety Calming Self- and collective efficacy Connectedness Hope
  11. 11. Psychological FirstAid True or false SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT Activity 2 Complete the TRUE or FALSE activity in your worksheet.
  12. 12. Psychological FirstAid Psychological First Aid is • comforting someone in distress and helping them feel safe and calm • assessing needs and concerns • protecting people from further harm • providing emotional support • helping to address immediate basic needs, such as food and water, a blanket or a temporary place to stay • helping people access information, services and social supports. SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT
  13. 13. Psychological FirstAid Psychological First Aid is not • something only professionals do • professional counselling or therapy • encouraging a detailed discussion of the event that has caused the distress • asking someone to analyze what has happened to them • pressing someone for details on what happened • pressuring people to share their feelings and reactions to an event.
  14. 14. Psychological FirstAid When does PFA help? CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  15. 15. Psychological FirstAid When does PFA help? • when someone is in distress • during, immediately after, shortly or long after a crisis • emergency and non-emergency • personal or lager crises CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Remember… Not all people need or want PFA!
  16. 16. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC DO NO HARM Safety Avoid putting people at further risk as a result of your actions. Make sure to the best of your ability that the people you help are safe and protect them from physical or psychological harm. Dignity Treat people with respect and in accordance with their cultural and social norms. Rights Make sure people can access help fairly and without discrimination. Help people to claim their rights and access available support. Act only in the best interest of any person you encounter.
  17. 17. Psychological FirstAid COVID-19 outbreak in CARL WHETHAM / IFRC https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/swaziland/ Monday 27th April 2020
  18. 18. Psychological FirstAid Impact of COVID-19 in your country CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Activity 3 Discuss and list the ways the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted your country.
  19. 19. Psychological FirstAid Impact of COVID-19 in Eswatini • Full lock-down • Physical distancing and social isolation • Unemployment • …. CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  20. 20. Psychological FirstAid Impact of COVID-19 CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Activity 4 What are key groups of people that are affected and more at risk?
  21. 21. Psychological FirstAid Key groups • Those infected with COVID-19 • Families and relatives to those infected • People in quarantine and isolation • People who have recovered from COVID-19 • …… CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  22. 22. Psychological FirstAid Reactions to COVID-19 • What kinds of emotions do you expect people to have in such situations? Activity 5 Discuss and list the different kinds of emotional reactions that you expect people to have in this situation. CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  23. 23. Psychological FirstAid Reactions to COVID-19 • Fear • Anxiety • ……. CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  24. 24. Psychological FirstAid Social impacts • What are some positive social impacts of this situation? Activity 6 Write down examples of positive impacts the situation has had? For example: Increase in solidarity and empathy CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  25. 25. Psychological FirstAid Positive social impacts • Empathy • Solidarity • …… CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  26. 26. Psychological FirstAid How to help? • Face-to-face • Phone calls • Video calls • SMS/WhatsApp/Messages CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  27. 27. Psychological FirstAid LOOK CARL WHETHAM / IFRC LISTEN LINK Action principles of PFA
  28. 28. Psychological FirstAid Look for • information on what has happened and is happening • who needs helps • safety and security risks • physical injuries • immediate basic and practical needs • emotional reactions. CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  29. 29. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Special considerations for LOOK in the COVID-19 response • Safety and security: infection risks, physical distancing and PPE • Activity 7 Discuss and list how you think the LOOK actions are applied in the COVID-19 response, adding to the list I have started.
  30. 30. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Special considerations for LOOK in the COVID-19 response • Safety and security: infection risks, physical distancing and PPE • Understanding expected normal and more severe reactions to this crisis • Know updated information on COVID-19 • Be able to recognize COVID-19 symptoms • Recognise groups who may be vulnerable or marginalised
  31. 31. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Activity 8 View the video clip and note down how you think I applied the LOOK actions in the call. What do you think I should do next?
  32. 32. Psychological FirstAid Common vs. severe reactions CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  33. 33. Psychological FirstAid Severe reactions CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Is unable to sleep for a week or more and is confused and disorientated • unable to function normally and care for themselves or their family (e.g. not eating or keeping clean) • has lost control over their behaviour and is unpredictable or destructive • threatens to harm themselves or others • starts excessive or out-of-the-ordinary use of drugs or alcohol • presents chronic health conditions which need specialised support • presents symptoms of mental health disorders
  34. 34. Psychological FirstAid LISTEN refers to how the helper • introduces oneself • pays attention and listens actively • accepts others’ feelings • calms the person in distress • asks about needs and concerns • helps the person in distress find solutions to their immediate needs and problems.
  35. 35. Psychological FirstAid Special considerations for LISTEN in the COVID- 19 response CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Interacting with physical distance and remote support • Activity 9 Discuss and list how you think the LISTEN actions are applied in the COVID-19 response, adding to the list I have started.
  36. 36. Psychological FirstAid Special considerations for LISTEN in the COVID-19 response CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Interaction through physical distancing and giving remote support • Clear verbal communication • Remote supportive communication and active listening • Calming someone in distress remotely
  37. 37. Psychological FirstAid Introducing yourself CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Activity 10 View the first video clip again and pay attention to how I introduce myself.
  38. 38. Psychological FirstAid Introducing yourself CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Introduce yourself • Explain what help you will provide
  39. 39. Psychological FirstAid Calming someone in distress remotely CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Activity 11 What are some of the ways you know can help to calm someone in distress? Answer in CHAT window
  40. 40. Psychological FirstAid Calming someone in distress remotely CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Watch the video clip and see if you need to add any additional methods of calming to the list.
  41. 41. Psychological FirstAid Calming someone in distress CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • keep the tone of your voice calm and soft • try to stay calm yourself • assure the person you are listening • explore physical symptoms and assess if there is a need for medical help • remind the person of your intent to help and that they are safe, if it is true • encourage calm and mindful breathing • encourage the person to ground with the earth or chair they are sitting on.
  42. 42. Psychological FirstAid Let’s practice calm and controlled breathing CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  43. 43. Psychological FirstAid Supportive communication and active listening CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  44. 44. Psychological FirstAid Key phrases that convey interest and empathy CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • I understand your concerns • You have the right to be sad/angry/frustrated/…. • I hear what you are saying.. • I understand that you are worried.. • In this situation, your reaction is natural… • Maybe we can discuss possible solutions…. • What I can offer you is… • I am concerned about you and would like to suggest a place where someone can help you…
  45. 45. Psychological FirstAid LINK refers to helping the person in distress • access information • connect with loved ones and social support • tackle practical problems • access services and other help. DIEGO CASTELLANOS/ECUADORIAN RED CROSS
  46. 46. Psychological FirstAid Severe reactions CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Is unable to sleep for a week or more and is confused and disorientated • unable to function normally and care for themselves or their family (e.g. not eating or keeping clean) • has lost control over their behaviour and is unpredictable or destructive • threatens to harm themselves or others • starts excessive or out-of-the-ordinary use of drugs or alcohol • presents chronic health conditions which need specialised support • presents symptoms of mental health disorders
  47. 47. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Special considerations for LINK in the COVID-19 response • address myths and false information Activity 12 List special considerations for the LINK actions in the COVID-19 response, adding to the list I have started.
  48. 48. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Special considerations for LINK in the COVID-19 response • address rumours and false information • link to reliable information sources • help people in isolation • knowing the national COVID-19 response protocol • link someone who is ill to local health authorities for testing, contact tracing and referral • encourage remote social interaction (phone and video calls) • encourage healthy living: daily exercise, food and water, sleep etc • encourage asking for help from friends and family
  49. 49. Psychological FirstAid Rumours and false information CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Warm and sunny countries are less at risk • African people don’t become infected • Scams and fake marketing
  50. 50. Psychological FirstAid Rumours and false information Activity 13 Share some examples of rumours or false information you have heard circulating. CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  51. 51. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Activity 14 View the video clip and discuss how I apply PFA skills and especially LINK actions.
  52. 52. Psychological FirstAid LINK refers to helping the person in distress • access information • connect with loved ones and social support • tackle practical problems • access services and other help. DIEGO CASTELLANOS/ECUADORIAN RED CROSS
  53. 53. Psychological FirstAid Helping people in quarantine or isolation CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Stay socially close even if maintaining physical distance • Daily routine • Set goals and be active • If living with others plan time alone and together • Don’t forget humour • Maintain hope • Use stress management techniques • Accept feelings
  54. 54. Psychological FirstAid Supporting people grieving the loss of loved ones CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Help to discuss alternative commemoration • Provide people ways to say goodbye, if possible • Identify religious leaders that can provide remote support to those grieving • Support people to identify other ways to safely say goodbye
  55. 55. Psychological FirstAid Preparing to help Activity 15 Discuss and list what you need to prepare to provide PFA in the COVID-19 outbreak response? CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  56. 56. Psychological FirstAid Preparing to help CARL WHETHAM / IFRC • Safety and security – choose a method of interaction that is safe for you and the person in distress • Prepare your equipment – e.g. PPE, airtime, internet, privacy, • Know the updated local COVID-19 response protocol (be prepared to adapt along the way) • Know the local referral system and be ready to share • Be aware of groups with specific needs (e.g. children, older adults, people living with pre-existing health conditions) • Have psychoeducation materials ready to share (e.g. on healthy coping strategies, sleeping better, etc)
  57. 57. Psychological FirstAid Local referral information Activity 16 Complete the referral template with key numbers and information for making referrals in your country. CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  58. 58. Psychological FirstAid Role plays CARL WHETHAM / IFRC
  59. 59. Psychological FirstAid Role plays (examples from Niger Red Cross) CARL WHETHAM / IFRC You have to go to a man’s house to take his temperature because he has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. When the man arrives home, he tells you that this will be the last time you will come to see him, because as of tomorrow, he plans to go back to work at the market. 2 characters: Volunteer, man You go to a market to disinfect the place and observe an old lady in a corner who looks scared. You approach her, and she starts crying softly, saying that she doesn't understand what's happening. 2 characters: Volunteer, lady
  60. 60. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Self-care in times of COVID-19 • Focus on simple and routine tasks Activity 17 What are ways you can take care of yourself?
  61. 61. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Examples of self-care • Focus on simple and routine tasks • Peer support – talk to friends or colleagues about how you are feeling • Try to socialize in new ways • Exercise • Rest and sleep well • Eat and drink healthy • Avoid alcohol and use of substances • Do things you enjoy • Ask for help when you need it
  62. 62. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Get more information https://pscentre.org https://www.who.int https://mhpss.net ….
  63. 63. Psychological FirstAid CARL WHETHAM / IFRC Thank you!! • Keep safe • Wash your hands and keep physical distance • Help those around you so they can cope better • Look after yourself and your wellbeing! Illustrations by Aleta Armstrong

×